Improvements in water quality have resulted in remarkable advances in public health. However, there is more to do. Many parts of the world lack appropriate and effective water quality technology. Estimates vary but the waterborne disease still causes at least 700,000 deaths per year. There are clearly many aspects to the broad problems of water quality and many technology and policy components to the effort to ensure the sustainability of water for human use.

Aquananotechnology: Applications, Prospects and Constraints focuses on the impacts of and opportunities for the application of nanotechnology to enhance water quality, and the societal concerns about the widespread use of nanotechnology in the water arena. The book focuses on the application of nanotechnology in water technology. This includes the employed of nano-sensors for detection of water pollutants, and the control of waterborne pathogens, and the use of nano-biochar coal fly composites for phytoremdtions wastewater pollutants. In addition, the book explores the uses of nanoadsorbents for heavy metals, dyes, Arsenic, pesticides, and water/wastewater remediation and decontamination of water from xenobiotics. bionanocomposites, metal oxides, silver, zinc nanoparticles, and carbon-based nanomaterials for wastewater treatment. Use of zerovalent iron nanomaterials, nanostructured mesoporous silica for water purification is also covered, along with nano-hydrogels to increase water efficiency and conservation. Finally, socio-economic impacts and risks of aquananotechnology in ecosystems are discussed.

This book provides a detailed description of the ecological applications of nanomaterials in aquatic environments, offering a cogent analysis of both major applications and challenges.