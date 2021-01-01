Aquananotechnology
1st Edition
Applications of Nanomaterials for Water Purification
Table of Contents
Preface
Kamel Abd-Elsalam
Introduction
Zahid Muhammad and Kamel Abd-Elsalam
1. Sources, Classifications, Constituents and Best Available Treatment Technologies for Various Types of Wastewaters
Iffat Naz
2. Aquananotechnology; A smart translation of ingredients in Agriculture Industry
Syed Ali Raza Naqvi
3. Nanomaterials for Aquatic Contamination Sensing and Remediation
Sunandan Baruah
4. Role of polymeric nanocomposite membranes for removal of textile dyes from wastewater
Zulfiqar Ahmad Rehan
5. Water pollutant and nano-sensors
Ghulam Mustafa
6. Metal oxides based ternary nanocomposites for water treatment.
Zahid Muhammad
7. Wastewater remediation using coal fly ash nanocompsites
Zahid Muhammad
8. Nano-biochar composites for phytoremdtions wastewater pollutants
Saima Bashir
9. Micro-/Nano-Scale Biodegradable Hydrogel: Water purification, Management, Conservation and Agrochemical Delivery
Kamel Abd-Elsalam
10. Arsenic removal from drinking water using nanomaterials
Haiou Huang
11. Bionanocomposites for wastewater treatment
Iffat Naz
12. Nanoadsorbents for Water/Wastewater Remediation
Mohammad Ashfaq
13. Nanotechnology for Detection and control of Waterborne Pathogens
Mohamed Amine Gacem
14. Nanomaterials for pesticides degradation from wastewater
Mohamed Amine Gacem
15. Nanoscale Zero-Valent Iron for Water Treatment
Kubra Ulucan-Altuntas
16. Carbon-based nanomaterials for wastewater treatment
Nady Fathy Sr.
17. Silver nanoparticles for wastewater treatment
Ki-Taek Lim
18. Nanoadsorbents and nanocatalysts for decontamination of water from xenobiotics
Josef Jampilek
19. Zeolite Nano-filtration membrane for water decontamination
Ahlam F. M. Alsayed
20. Zinc nanoparticles for wastewater treatment
Murugan Kasi
21. Water remediation using photocatalytic polymer composites
Muhammad Zahid
22. Metal-Organic Framework-Based Processes for Water Desalination: Current Development and Future Prospects
Felycia Edi Soetaredjo
23. Nanotechnology in coagulation-flocculation treatments of wastewater
Muhammad Asif Hanif
24. Carbon Nanotubes Based Thin Films Nanocomposites for Water Purification: Future of Desalination of Water
Khaled Perwaz
25. Agricultural Waste Based-Nanomaterials: Green Technology for Water Purifications
V. Romanovski
Description
Improvements in water quality have resulted in remarkable advances in public health. However, there is more to do. Many parts of the world lack appropriate and effective water quality technology. Estimates vary but the waterborne disease still causes at least 700,000 deaths per year. There are clearly many aspects to the broad problems of water quality and many technology and policy components to the effort to ensure the sustainability of water for human use.
Aquananotechnology: Applications, Prospects and Constraints focuses on the impacts of and opportunities for the application of nanotechnology to enhance water quality, and the societal concerns about the widespread use of nanotechnology in the water arena. The book focuses on the application of nanotechnology in water technology. This includes the employed of nano-sensors for detection of water pollutants, and the control of waterborne pathogens, and the use of nano-biochar coal fly composites for phytoremdtions wastewater pollutants. In addition, the book explores the uses of nanoadsorbents for heavy metals, dyes, Arsenic, pesticides, and water/wastewater remediation and decontamination of water from xenobiotics. bionanocomposites, metal oxides, silver, zinc nanoparticles, and carbon-based nanomaterials for wastewater treatment. Use of zerovalent iron nanomaterials, nanostructured mesoporous silica for water purification is also covered, along with nano-hydrogels to increase water efficiency and conservation. Finally, socio-economic impacts and risks of aquananotechnology in ecosystems are discussed.
This book provides a detailed description of the ecological applications of nanomaterials in aquatic environments, offering a cogent analysis of both major applications and challenges.
Key Features
- Shows how a range of nanomaterial types are being used for ecological applications in aquatic environments
- Explores the effects different types of nanomaterials have for a variety of ecosystems
- Assesses the major challenges of using nanotechnology to improve water quality on a mass scale
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers; Environmental Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211410
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kamel Abd-Elsalam
Dr. Kamel A. Abd-Elsalam is currently the head researcher at Plant Pathology Research Institute, Agricultural Research Center, Giza, Egypt. Dr. Kamel’s research interests include developing, improving and deploying plant biosecurity diagnostic tools, understanding and exploiting fungal pathogen genomes and developing eco-friendly hybrid nanomaterials for controlling toxicogenic fungi and plant diseases. He has published 8 book chapters, 6 review articles, 1 translated book, and more than 120 research articles in international peer reviewed journals including Fungal Diversity, Fungal Biology, FEMS Review Microbiology, PLOS One and PLOS Genetics. He is associate editor for Mycosphere, and review editor for Frontiers in Genomic Assay Technology and served as a reviewer for a number of journals, including IET Nanotechnology, Fungal Diversity, BMC Genomics, Foodborne Pathogens and Diseases. Dr. Kamel has also served as molecular mycologist for 5 years in the Department Botany and Microbiology Department, College of Science, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He received the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils Prize for distinguished scientific research in biotechnology (fungal genomics) during 2014 (first ranking). Dr. Kamel has pursued his Ph.D. in Molecular Plant Pathology from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel (Germany) and Suez Canal University (Egypt) and then been awarded postdoctoral fellowship from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel in 2008. Dr. Kamel served as visiting associate professor in Institute of Excellence in Fungal Research, Mae Fah Luang University, Thailand, Institute of Microbiology, TUM, Germany, Laboratory of Phytopathology, Wageningen University, The Netherlands and Plant Protection Department, Sassari University, Italy. Kamel Abd-Elsalem is Research Associate Professor at the Agricultural Research Center, Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt. His research focuses in the areas of nanomaterials for plant sciences, environmental sciences and agriculture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Head, Central Laboratory of Biotechnology, Agricultural Research Center, Egypt | ARC, Plant Pathology Research Institute
Muhammad Zahid
Dr. Muhammad Zahid, is currently working as Associate professor, at the Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan He have been working on the synthesis of advanced materials such as graphene, graphene oxide, graphitic carbon nitride and their nano-composites (magnetic, polymer, binary, ternary, bio- composites etc.). These materials have interesting properties such as electrical, optical and mechanical properties etc. The application of these nanomaterials and their composites are being studied in photocatalysis, wastewater treatment. EMI shielding, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan
