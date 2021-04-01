Aquaculture Pathophysiology

1. Morphological Descriptions of Major Farmed Aquatic Animal Species

Part II: Pathophysiology of Aquatic Animals

2.1 An introduction to global aquaculture

2. 2.2 General Introduction of Pathophysiology of Finfish, Crustacea and Mollusks

3. Finfish Diseases

3.1 Laboratory Methods

3.2 Finfish Disease Terminology

3.3 Fish Immunology

Viral Diseases

3.4.1 Cardiomyopathy Syndrome

3.4.2 Eel Herpesvirus

3.4.3 Heart and Skeletal Muscle Inflammation

3.4.4 Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis

3.4.5 Infectious pancreatic necrosis

3.4.6 Infectious Salmon Anemia

3.4.7 Japanese eel endothelial cell-infecting virus

3.4.8 Koi Herpesvirus Disease

3.4.9 Lymphocystis Virus Diseases

3.4.10 Megalocytivirus in ornamental fish

3.4.11 Pancreas disease

3.4.12 Red sea bream iridoviral disease

3.4.13 Salmon Alphavirus

3.4.14 Spring viremia of carp

3.4.14 Tasmanian Salmon Reovirus (AqRV)

3.4.15 Tilapia lake virus

3.4.17 Viral encephalopathy and retinopathy

3.4.18 Viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus

3.5.1 Aeromoniasis

3.5.2 Bacterial kidney disease

3.5.3 Edwardsiellosis

3.5.4 Epitheliocystis

3.5.5 Flavobacteriosis

3.5.6 Francisellosis in tilapia and other warm water fish

3.5.7 Furunculosis

3.5.8 Mycobacteriosis

3.5.9 Nocardiosis

3.5.10 Pasteurellosis - Photobacteriosis

3.5.11 Piscirickettsia salmonis

3.5.12 Streptococcosis

3.5.13 Vibriosis

3.6.1 Amoebic gill disease

3.6.2 Amyloodinium ocellatum

3.6.3 Chilodonella and Brooklynella infections

3.6.4 Ich infection

3.6.5 Cryptocaryon irritans infection

3.6.6 Infection with Gyrodactylus salaris

3.6.7 Monogenean Infections

3.6.8 Myxozoan infections

3.6.9 Sea lice

3.6.10 Trematode infections

3.6.11 Tetrahymenosis and scuticociliatosis

3.6.12 Trypanosomiasis

3.6.13 Whirling disease

3.7.1 Epizootic ulcerative syndrome

3.7.2 Ichthyophoniasis

3.7.3 Microsporidian infections

3.7.4 Saprolegniasis

3.8.1 Amino acid deficiency and toxicity

3.8.2 Anti-nutritional factors in plant-based feeds

3.8.3 Fatty acid deficiency, fatty liver, liver lipoid disease and toxic non-essential fatty acid

3.8.4 Fungal toxins in feedstuffs

3.8.5 Investigating ill thrift in yellowtail kingfish Seriola lalandi

3.8.6 Mineral deficiency and toxicity

3.8.7 Vitamin deficiency and toxicity

3.9.1 Ammonia

3.9.2 Carbon dioxide

3.9.3 Chlorine

3.9.4 Chronic diseases of the fish lateral line organ

3.9.5 Endocrine disruption in fish

3.9.6 Gas Bubble disease

3.9.7 Harmful algal blooms

3.9.8 Hypoxia

3.9.9 Metals

3.9.10 Nitrite-Nitrate Toxicity

3.9.11 Pesticides

3.10.1 Genetic Malformations

3.11.1 Aflatoxicosis

3.11.2 Chemical carcinogenic diseases

3.11.3 Classification of fish neoplasia

3.11.4 Oncogenic viral diseases

4. Crustacean Diseases

4.1 Crustacean disease laboratory methods

4.2 Crustacean Disease Terminology

4.3 Crustacean immunology

4.4.1 Covert Mortality Disease

4.4.2 Crab viral diseases

4.4.3 Crayfish viral diseases

4.4.4 Infectious hypodermal and hematopoeitic necrosis virus disease

4.4.5 Infectious myonecrosis virus disease

4.4.6 Lobster Panulirus argus virus (PaV1) disease

4.4.7 Monodon slow growth syndrome

4.4.8 Spherical baculovirosis

4.4.9 Shrimp hemocyte iridescent virus

4.4.10 Taura syndrome virus disease

4.4.11 Tetrahedral baculovirosis

4.4.12 White spot syndrome virus disease of shrimp

4.4.13 WSSV in wild mudcrabs

4.4.14 White tail disease

4.4.15 Yellow head virus disease

4.5.1 Acute hepatopancreatic necrosis disease

4.5.2 Crab larval luminescent vibriosis

4.5.3 Chitinolytic Shell Disease

4.5.4 Lobster Gaffkemia

4.5.5 Mitten crab tremor disease

4.5.6 Necrotising hepatopancreatitis (Hepatobacter penaei)

4.5.7 Shrimp mycobacteriosis

4.5.8 Shrimp rickettsial disease

4.5.9 Shrimp vibriosis

4.6.1 Bitter crab disease (Hematodinium)

4.6.2 Crab ciliate disease (Mesanophrys)

4.7.4 Crayfish Thelohania disease

4.6.3 Grey crab disease (Paramoeba perniciosa)

4.6.4 Lobster bumper car disease (Anophryoides haemophila)

4.6.5 Mud crab Octolasmis spp. barnacles

4.6.6 Shrimp fouling organisms

4.6.7 Shrimp gregarines (White Feces Syndrome)

4.6.8 Shrimp haplosporidiosis

4.7.1 Cotton shrimp

4.7.2 Crab Lagenidium disease

4.7.3 Crayfish plague

4.7.5 Enterozytozoon hepatopenaei microsporidiosis

4.7.6 Lobster Haliphthoros disease

4.7.7 Shrimp Fusarium disease

4.7.8 Shrimp larval mycosis

4.8.1 Vitamin deficiencies in shrimp

4.8.2 Soft shell and blue shell syndrome in shrimp

4.8.3 Crab larval mortality and nutrition

4.9.1 Black gill disease in shrimp

4.9.2 Endocrine disruption in crustacea

4.9.3 Pollutant toxicoses – pesticides, heavy metals, industrial organic chemicals in crustaceans

4.9.4 Shell diseases

4.9.5 Lobster Epizootic Shell Disease

4.10.1 Abdominal segment deformity in shrimp

4.10.2 Inbreeding of shrimp, crabs and lobsters

4.11.1 Neoplasia in decapod crustacea

5. Mollusc Diseases

5.1 Molluscan Disease Laboratory Methods

5.2 Molluscan Disease Terminology

5.3 Mollusk immunology

5.4 Pearl Oyster Diseases

5.5 General Pathology and Diseases of Abalone

5.6.1 Abalone herpesvirus

5.6.2 Diseases of viral origin in clams, mussels and scallops

5.6.3 Hemocytic infection virus disease (oysters)

5.6.4 Ostreid Herpesvirus Disease

5.6.5 Oyster velar virus disease

5.6.6 Viral gametocytic hypertrophy (oysters)

5.7.1 Abalone bacterial diseases

5.7.1 Larval vibriosis of scallops

5.7.3 Nocardiosis (oysters)

5.7.3 Scallop Chlamydia and Rickettsia-like organisms

5.7.5 Vibriosis in green mussels

5.8.1 Bonamiasis

5.8.2 Haplosporidiosis

5.8.3 Kidney coccidiosis (scallop, abalone, mussels, oysters, clams)

5.8.4 Marteiliosis

5.8.5 Mikrocytosis mackini

5.8.6 Nematopsis sp

5.8.7 Perkinsosis

5.8.8 Shell boring polychaetes and sponges (oyster, scallops)

5.9.1 Ostracoblade implexa disease (oysters)

5.9.2 Sirolpidium zoophthorum larval mycosis

5.9.3 Microsporidiosis (Steinhausia mytilovum)

5.10.1 Hatchery Nutritional Conditions of Mollusks

5.11.1 Pollutant toxicoses of mollusk

5.11.2 Endocrine disruption in mollusks

5.11.3 Ocean acidification

5.12.1 In-Breeding, genetic selection and manipulation of oysters

5.13.1 Hemocytic neoplasia (mussels, oysters)

Part III: Clinical Pathology of Aquatic Animals

6. Crustacean Clinical Pathology

8. Molluscan Anatomical Pathology

Part IV: Pharmacology of Aquatic Animals

9. General Introduction

10. Disinfectants and Antifoulants

11. Antimicrobial Agents

12. Antiparasitic Agents

13. Biologic Agents

14. Gender Manipulators and Spawning Aids

15. Osmoregulators

16. Analgesia and Anesthesia of Aquatic Animals

17. Legal Requirements for Aquaculture Pharmacology

Part V: Toxicology of Aquatic Animals

18. General Introduction

19. Metals

20. Agrochemicals

21. Pharmaceutical Pollutants

22. Oil and Derivatives

23. Ecotoxicological Effects of Microplastic and Associated Pollutants