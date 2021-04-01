Aquaculture Pathophysiology
1st Edition
Description
Aquaculture Pathophysiology and Pharmacology is a practical reference to address the steadily increasing importance of aquatic animal infectious diseases. With the burgeoning expansion of the animal aquaculture industry to new geographic areas, new microbial and parasitic species with pathogenic potential will continue to emerge. This necessitates rapid identification of the new pathogens to enable their control. The book is a systematic and concise resource for researchers, teachers, students, diagnostic laboratory staff, clinical veterinarians, aquaculture disease practitioners, biologists, farmers, and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquaculture, fisheries and comparative biology.
Key Features
- Identifies bacteria, fungus, and other pathogens affecting aquatic food supply
- Discusses their effects on anatomy, physiology, pathology, and toxicology
- Includes effects on fish, crustaceans, and mollusks
- Recommends preventative measures including vaccination and biosecurity
- Features post infection solutions in pharmacology and pain management
Readership
Researchers, teachers, students, diagnostic laboratory staff, clinical veterinarians, aquaculture disease practitioners, biologists, farmers, and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquaculture, fisheries and comparative biology
Table of Contents
1. Morphological Descriptions of Major Farmed Aquatic Animal Species
Part II: Pathophysiology of Aquatic Animals
2.1 An introduction to global aquaculture
2. 2.2 General Introduction of Pathophysiology of Finfish, Crustacea and Mollusks
3. Finfish Diseases
3.1 Laboratory Methods
3.2 Finfish Disease Terminology
3.3 Fish Immunology
Viral Diseases
3.4.1 Cardiomyopathy Syndrome
3.4.2 Eel Herpesvirus
3.4.3 Heart and Skeletal Muscle Inflammation
3.4.4 Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis
3.4.5 Infectious pancreatic necrosis
3.4.6 Infectious Salmon Anemia
3.4.7 Japanese eel endothelial cell-infecting virus
3.4.8 Koi Herpesvirus Disease
3.4.9 Lymphocystis Virus Diseases
3.4.10 Megalocytivirus in ornamental fish
3.4.11 Pancreas disease
3.4.12 Red sea bream iridoviral disease
3.4.13 Salmon Alphavirus
3.4.14 Spring viremia of carp
3.4.14 Tasmanian Salmon Reovirus (AqRV)
3.4.15 Tilapia lake virus
3.4.17 Viral encephalopathy and retinopathy
3.4.18 Viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus
3.5.1 Aeromoniasis
3.5.2 Bacterial kidney disease
3.5.3 Edwardsiellosis
3.5.4 Epitheliocystis
3.5.5 Flavobacteriosis
3.5.6 Francisellosis in tilapia and other warm water fish
3.5.7 Furunculosis
3.5.8 Mycobacteriosis
3.5.9 Nocardiosis
3.5.10 Pasteurellosis - Photobacteriosis
3.5.11 Piscirickettsia salmonis
3.5.12 Streptococcosis
3.5.13 Vibriosis
3.6.1 Amoebic gill disease
3.6.2 Amyloodinium ocellatum
3.6.3 Chilodonella and Brooklynella infections
3.6.4 Ich infection
3.6.5 Cryptocaryon irritans infection
3.6.6 Infection with Gyrodactylus salaris
3.6.7 Monogenean Infections
3.6.8 Myxozoan infections
3.6.9 Sea lice
3.6.10 Trematode infections
3.6.11 Tetrahymenosis and scuticociliatosis
3.6.12 Trypanosomiasis
3.6.13 Whirling disease
3.7.1 Epizootic ulcerative syndrome
3.7.2 Ichthyophoniasis
3.7.3 Microsporidian infections
3.7.4 Saprolegniasis
3.8.1 Amino acid deficiency and toxicity
3.8.2 Anti-nutritional factors in plant-based feeds
3.8.3 Fatty acid deficiency, fatty liver, liver lipoid disease and toxic non-essential fatty acid
3.8.4 Fungal toxins in feedstuffs
3.8.5 Investigating ill thrift in yellowtail kingfish Seriola lalandi
3.8.6 Mineral deficiency and toxicity
3.8.7 Vitamin deficiency and toxicity
3.9.1 Ammonia
3.9.2 Carbon dioxide
3.9.3 Chlorine
3.9.4 Chronic diseases of the fish lateral line organ
3.9.5 Endocrine disruption in fish
3.9.6 Gas Bubble disease
3.9.7 Harmful algal blooms
3.9.8 Hypoxia
3.9.9 Metals
3.9.10 Nitrite-Nitrate Toxicity
3.9.11 Pesticides
3.10.1 Genetic Malformations
3.11.1 Aflatoxicosis
3.11.2 Chemical carcinogenic diseases
3.11.3 Classification of fish neoplasia
3.11.4 Oncogenic viral diseases
4. Crustacean Diseases
4.1 Crustacean disease laboratory methods
4.2 Crustacean Disease Terminology
4.3 Crustacean immunology
4.4.1 Covert Mortality Disease
4.4.2 Crab viral diseases
4.4.3 Crayfish viral diseases
4.4.4 Infectious hypodermal and hematopoeitic necrosis virus disease
4.4.5 Infectious myonecrosis virus disease
4.4.6 Lobster Panulirus argus virus (PaV1) disease
4.4.7 Monodon slow growth syndrome
4.4.8 Spherical baculovirosis
4.4.9 Shrimp hemocyte iridescent virus
4.4.10 Taura syndrome virus disease
4.4.11 Tetrahedral baculovirosis
4.4.12 White spot syndrome virus disease of shrimp
4.4.13 WSSV in wild mudcrabs
4.4.14 White tail disease
4.4.15 Yellow head virus disease
4.5.1 Acute hepatopancreatic necrosis disease
4.5.2 Crab larval luminescent vibriosis
4.5.3 Chitinolytic Shell Disease
4.5.4 Lobster Gaffkemia
4.5.5 Mitten crab tremor disease
4.5.6 Necrotising hepatopancreatitis (Hepatobacter penaei)
4.5.7 Shrimp mycobacteriosis
4.5.8 Shrimp rickettsial disease
4.5.9 Shrimp vibriosis
4.6.1 Bitter crab disease (Hematodinium)
4.6.2 Crab ciliate disease (Mesanophrys)
4.7.4 Crayfish Thelohania disease
4.6.3 Grey crab disease (Paramoeba perniciosa)
4.6.4 Lobster bumper car disease (Anophryoides haemophila)
4.6.5 Mud crab Octolasmis spp. barnacles
4.6.6 Shrimp fouling organisms
4.6.7 Shrimp gregarines (White Feces Syndrome)
4.6.8 Shrimp haplosporidiosis
4.7.1 Cotton shrimp
4.7.2 Crab Lagenidium disease
4.7.3 Crayfish plague
4.7.5 Enterozytozoon hepatopenaei microsporidiosis
4.7.6 Lobster Haliphthoros disease
4.7.7 Shrimp Fusarium disease
4.7.8 Shrimp larval mycosis
4.8.1 Vitamin deficiencies in shrimp
4.8.2 Soft shell and blue shell syndrome in shrimp
4.8.3 Crab larval mortality and nutrition
4.9.1 Black gill disease in shrimp
4.9.2 Endocrine disruption in crustacea
4.9.3 Pollutant toxicoses – pesticides, heavy metals, industrial organic chemicals in crustaceans
4.9.4 Shell diseases
4.9.5 Lobster Epizootic Shell Disease
4.10.1 Abdominal segment deformity in shrimp
4.10.2 Inbreeding of shrimp, crabs and lobsters
4.11.1 Neoplasia in decapod crustacea
5. Mollusc Diseases
5.1 Molluscan Disease Laboratory Methods
5.2 Molluscan Disease Terminology
5.3 Mollusk immunology
5.4 Pearl Oyster Diseases
5.5 General Pathology and Diseases of Abalone
5.6.1 Abalone herpesvirus
5.6.2 Diseases of viral origin in clams, mussels and scallops
5.6.3 Hemocytic infection virus disease (oysters)
5.6.4 Ostreid Herpesvirus Disease
5.6.5 Oyster velar virus disease
5.6.6 Viral gametocytic hypertrophy (oysters)
5.7.1 Abalone bacterial diseases
5.7.1 Larval vibriosis of scallops
5.7.3 Nocardiosis (oysters)
5.7.3 Scallop Chlamydia and Rickettsia-like organisms
5.7.5 Vibriosis in green mussels
5.8.1 Bonamiasis
5.8.2 Haplosporidiosis
5.8.3 Kidney coccidiosis (scallop, abalone, mussels, oysters, clams)
5.8.4 Marteiliosis
5.8.5 Mikrocytosis mackini
5.8.6 Nematopsis sp
5.8.7 Perkinsosis
5.8.8 Shell boring polychaetes and sponges (oyster, scallops)
5.9.1 Ostracoblade implexa disease (oysters)
5.9.2 Sirolpidium zoophthorum larval mycosis
5.9.3 Microsporidiosis (Steinhausia mytilovum)
5.10.1 Hatchery Nutritional Conditions of Mollusks
5.11.1 Pollutant toxicoses of mollusk
5.11.2 Endocrine disruption in mollusks
5.11.3 Ocean acidification
5.12.1 In-Breeding, genetic selection and manipulation of oysters
5.13.1 Hemocytic neoplasia (mussels, oysters)
Part III: Clinical Pathology of Aquatic Animals
6. Crustacean Clinical Pathology
7. Investigating ill thrift in yellowtail kingfish Seriola lalandi
8. Molluscan Anatomical Pathology
Part IV: Pharmacology of Aquatic Animals
9. General Introduction
10. Disinfectants and Antifoulants
11. Antimicrobial Agents
12. Antiparasitic Agents
13. Biologic Agents
14. Gender Manipulators and Spawning Aids
15. Osmoregulators
16. Analgesia and Anesthesia of Aquatic Animals
17. Legal Requirements for Aquaculture Pharmacology
Part V: Toxicology of Aquatic Animals
18. General Introduction
19. Metals
20. Agrochemicals
21. Pharmaceutical Pollutants
22. Oil and Derivatives
23. Ecotoxicological Effects of Microplastic and Associated Pollutants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122112
About the Editors
Frederick Kibenge
Dr. Fred Kibenge is Professor of Virology at the Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, P.E.I, Canada, where he has been Chairman of the Department of Pathology and Microbiology for several years, and teaches veterinary virology in the second year of the DVM curriculum. He has been working with animal viruses for more than 30 years in addition to prior extensive post-doctoral research experience in virology in UK and USA. He is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists, ACVM (sub-specialty Immunology). He has published extensively on the detection and virology of fish viruses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Virology, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PEI, Canada
Roger Chong
Dr. Roger Sie-Maen CHONG is a veterinary specialist in Australia and the United Kingdom (UK), with expertise in fish and shellfish pathology as applied to the health and biosecurity of aquacultured species. He is officially registered as a specialist by the Queensland Board of Veterinary Surgeons for Veterinary Aquatic Animal Health (Australia) and by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons for Fish Health and Production (UK). He is also a certified Fish Pathologist recognized by the Fish Health Section of the American Fisheries Society. Dr. Chong has worked in Hong Kong with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation, in Queensland with the Biosecurity Queensland and is presently a research fish pathologist with the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO).
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Veterinary Specialist of Fish Health and Production, Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, UK; Registered Specialist of Veterinary Aquatic Animal Health, Queensland Veterinary Surgeons Board; Senior Veterinarian (Aquatic Pathology) Biosecurity Sciences Laboratory, Queensland, Australia
Bernardo Baldisserotto
Bernardo Baldisserotto is a full professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Federal University of Santa Maria, Camobi campus. He has published five books on fish physiology and fish culture, and has organized and participated in numerous other books and journal publications. Dr. Baldisserotto is a member of the editorial board for Neotropical Ichthyology, and the part-time editor-in-chief for its Physiology and Biochemistry section.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Federal University of Santa Maria Camobi, Brazil
Ratings and Reviews
