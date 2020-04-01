Aquaculture Mycology and Bacteriology
1st Edition
Description
Aquaculture Mycology and Bacteriology is a practical reference to address the steadily increasing importance of infectious diseases of aquatic animals. With the burgeoning expansion of the animal aquaculture industry to new geographic areas, new microbial and parasitic species with pathogenic potential will continue to emerge. This necessitates rapid identification of the new pathogens to enable their control. Each pathogenic bacterial or fungal species is accompanied by the full description of both taxonomic and clinical information for the three major aquatic food animals (fish, crustaceans and molluscs). The book takes a comprehensive approach to facilitate research to develop vaccines or other similar pathogen mitigation measures, and is useful to bacteriologists, mycologists, aquaculturists, clinical practitioners in aquatic animal health and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquaculture, fisheries and comparative biology.
Key Features
- Identifies bacteria susceptibility to specific fungus, and other pathogens affecting aquatic food supply
- Includes all known bacterial and fungal pathogens that affect fish, crustaceans and molluscs
- Offers prevention and disease control measures of aquatic animal bacterial and fungal pathogens
- Includes fungal identification and classifications to help examine features of different fungal groups
Readership
Researchers, teachers, students, diagnostic laboratory staff, clinical veterinarians, aquaculture disease practitioners, biologists, farmers, and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquaculture, fisheries and comparative biology
Table of Contents
1. General Aspects
2. Gram-Negative Pathogenic Bacteria of Fish
3. Gram-Negative Pathogenic Bacteria of Crustaceans
4. Gram-Negative Pathogenic Bacteria of Molluscs
5. Gram-Positive Pathogenic Bacteria of Fish
6. Gram-Positive Pathogenic Bacteria of Crustaceans
7. Gram-Positive Pathogenic Bacteria of Molluscs
8. Other (could be either a Gram-positive or Gram-negative) Pathogenic Bacteria of Fish
9. Pathogenic Fungi of Fish
10. Pathogenic Fungi of Crustaceans
11. Pathogenic Fungi of Molluscs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123584
About the Editor
Frederick Kibenge
Dr. Fred Kibenge is Professor of Virology at the Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, P.E.I, Canada, where he has been Chairman of the Department of Pathology and Microbiology for several years, and teaches veterinary virology in the second year of the DVM curriculum. He has been working with animal viruses for more than 30 years in addition to prior extensive post-doctoral research experience in virology in UK and USA. He is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists, ACVM (sub-specialty Immunology). He has published extensively on the detection and virology of fish viruses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Microbiology, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PEI, Canada
Javier Santander
Affiliations and Expertise
Ocean Sciences Center, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. Johns, NL, Canada
David Overy
Affiliations and Expertise
Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, Canada