Approximation of Vector Valued Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444850300, 9780080871363

Approximation of Vector Valued Functions, Volume 25

1st Edition

Series Editors: Joao Prolla
eBook ISBN: 9780080871363
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This work deals with the many variations of the Stoneileierstrass Theorem for vector-valued functions and some of its applications. The book is largely self-contained. The amount of Functional Analysis required is minimal, except for Chapter 8. The book can be used by graduate students who have taken the usual first-year real and complex analysis courses.

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1977
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871363

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Joao Prolla Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IMECC, Universidade Estadual de Campinas, Brazil

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.