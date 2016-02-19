Approximation of Vector Valued Functions, Volume 25
1st Edition
Series Editors: Joao Prolla
eBook ISBN: 9780080871363
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 218
Description
This work deals with the many variations of the Stoneileierstrass Theorem for vector-valued functions and some of its applications. The book is largely self-contained. The amount of Functional Analysis required is minimal, except for Chapter 8. The book can be used by graduate students who have taken the usual first-year real and complex analysis courses.
About the Series Editors
Joao Prolla Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
IMECC, Universidade Estadual de Campinas, Brazil
