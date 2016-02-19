Approximate Methods in Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122699603, 9780080956633

Approximate Methods in Engineering Design, Volume 155

1st Edition

Editors: Furman
eBook ISBN: 9780080956633
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 387
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
175.00
148.75
137.00
116.45
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
387
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956633

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.