Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer, Volume 151
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer. Chapter One: Breast Cancer Epidemiology, Prevention and Screening
Navkiran Kaur Shokar
2. Current approaches to diagnosis and treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and future directions
Shrikant Anant and Randi Ryan
3. Pregnancy and Breast Cancer
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
4. Association of Cytokines and Chemokines in Pathogenesis of Breast Cancer
Shailesh Singh
5. Cancer Stem Cells and Metastasis
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
6. Therapeutic use of estrogen receptor beta agonists in prevention and treatment of endocrine therapy resistant breast cancers: Observations from pre-clinical models
Rajeshwar Rao Tekmal
7. Experimental Therapy of Advanced Breast Cancer: Targeting NFAT1-MDM2-p53 Pathway
ruiwen zhang
8. Microbiota and Breast Cancer
Sridhar Mani
9. Complementary and alternative medicine and breast cancer
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
Description
Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer, Volume 151, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series focuses on breast cancer, with new chapters that include information on Breast Cancer Epidemiology, Prevention, and Screening, DCIS: Current Principles of Management, Pregnancy and Hormonal Prevention of Breast Cancer, Chemokines: Key Players in Pathobiology of Breast Cancer, Mircrobiota and Breast Cancer, Experimental Therapeutic Use of Estrogen Receptor Beta Agonists in Prevention and Treatment of Endocrine Therapy Resistant Breast Cancers: Observations from Pre-Clinical Models, Targeting Breast Cancer Stem Cells: Key for Anti-Metastatic Therapy, and Experimental Therapy of Advanced Breast Cancer: Target NFAT1-MDM2-p53 Pathway.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127735
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128127728
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy works at the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Texas Tech University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences, Paul L. Foster School of Medicine (PLFSOM), Texas Tech University, USA