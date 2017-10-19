Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127728, 9780128127735

Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer, Volume 151

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
eBook ISBN: 9780128127735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128127728
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 2017
Page Count: 294
Table of Contents

1. Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer. Chapter One:　 Breast Cancer Epidemiology, Prevention and Screening
Navkiran Kaur Shokar
2. Current approaches to diagnosis and treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and future directions
Shrikant Anant and Randi Ryan
3. Pregnancy and Breast Cancer
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
4. Association of Cytokines and Chemokines in Pathogenesis of Breast Cancer
Shailesh Singh
5. Cancer Stem Cells and Metastasis
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy
6. Therapeutic use of estrogen receptor beta agonists in prevention and treatment of endocrine therapy resistant breast cancers: Observations from pre-clinical models
Rajeshwar Rao Tekmal
7. Experimental Therapy of Advanced Breast Cancer: Targeting NFAT1-MDM2-p53 Pathway
ruiwen zhang
8. Microbiota and Breast Cancer
Sridhar Mani
9. Complementary and alternative medicine and breast cancer
Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy

Description

Approaches to Understanding Breast Cancer, Volume 151, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series focuses on breast cancer, with new chapters that include information on Breast Cancer Epidemiology, Prevention, and Screening, DCIS: Current Principles of Management, Pregnancy and Hormonal Prevention of Breast Cancer, Chemokines: Key Players in Pathobiology of Breast Cancer, Mircrobiota and Breast Cancer, Experimental Therapeutic Use of Estrogen Receptor Beta Agonists in Prevention and Treatment of Endocrine Therapy Resistant Breast Cancers: Observations from Pre-Clinical Models, Targeting Breast Cancer Stem Cells: Key for Anti-Metastatic Therapy, and Experimental Therapy of Advanced Breast Cancer: Target NFAT1-MDM2-p53 Pathway.

Key Features

  • Accessible to students and researchers alike
  • Written by leading authorities in the field

Readership

Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128127735
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128127728

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy works at the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Texas Tech University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Sciences, Paul L. Foster School of Medicine (PLFSOM), Texas Tech University, USA

