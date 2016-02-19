Approaches to the Study of Motor Control and Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884558, 9780080867380

Approaches to the Study of Motor Control and Learning, Volume 84

1st Edition

Editors: J.J. Summers
eBook ISBN: 9780080867380
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444884558
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th December 1991
Page Count: 597
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24500.00
20825.00
54.95
46.71
130.91
111.27
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
24500.00
20825.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Motor Behaviour Research: General Issues and Trends. The Rise and Fall of Dominant Paradigms in Motor Behaviour Research (B. Abernethy, W.A. Sparrow). Motor Control and Learning: How Far do the Experimental Tasks Restrict our Theoretical Insight? (J.I. Laszlo). Human Skill and Motor Control: Some Aspects of the Motor Control-Motor Learning Relation (H.T.A. Whiting, S. Vogt, B. Vereijken). Handwriting as a Motor Task: Experimentation, Modelling, and Simulation (A.J.W.M. Thomassen, G.P. van Galen). Part II: Coordination and Control. Measuring Changes in Coordination and Control (W.A. Sparrow). Children's Motor Rhythm and Timing: A Dynamical Approach (H. Parker). Multi-Sensory Control of Coordinated Movement (P. Haggard). Control of Rapid Arm Movement (L.R.T. Williams). Part III: Visuo-Motor Processes. Visuomotor Control in Goal-Directed Movements (G.K. Kerr). The Processing of Visual Feedback in Rapid Movements: Revisited (D. Glencross, N. Barrett). The Control of Catching (G.J.P. Savelsbergh, H.T.A. Whiting, J.R. Pijpers). Visual Information for the Timing of Skilled Movements: A Review (B. Abernethy, R. Burgess-Limerick).

Part IV: Movement Disorders. Neuromotor Control and Down Syndrome (J.G. Anson). The Movement Approach: A Window to Understanding the Clumsy Child (D. Larkin, D. Hoare). Motor Control Considerations for Assessment and Rehabilitation of Movement Disorders (J.L. Charlton). The Contribution of Movement Disorders Research to Theories of Motor Control and Learning (J.G. Phillips, G.E. Stelmach). Adaptive Model Theory: Application to Disorders of Motor Control (P.D. Neilson, M.D. Neilson, N.J. O'Dwyer). Part V: Epilogue. Movement Behaviour: A Field in Crisis? (J.J. Summers). Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

During the past two decades, there has been a dramatic increase in interest in the study of motor control and learning. In this volume authors from a variety of backgrounds and theoretical perspectives review their research with particular emphasis on the methods and paradigms employed, and the future direction of their work. The book is divided into four main sections. The first section contains chapters examining general issues and trends in the movement behaviour field. The remaining three sections contain chapters from scientists working in three broadly defined areas of interest: coordination and control; visuo-motor processes; and movement disorders. Each section provides an overview of the different approaches and different levels of analysis being used to examine specific topics within the motor domain.

Details

No. of pages:
597
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867380
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444884558

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.J. Summers Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, The University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.