Approaches to the Study of Motor Control and Learning, Volume 84

Part I: Motor Behaviour Research: General Issues and Trends. The Rise and Fall of Dominant Paradigms in Motor Behaviour Research (B. Abernethy, W.A. Sparrow). Motor Control and Learning: How Far do the Experimental Tasks Restrict our Theoretical Insight? (J.I. Laszlo). Human Skill and Motor Control: Some Aspects of the Motor Control-Motor Learning Relation (H.T.A. Whiting, S. Vogt, B. Vereijken). Handwriting as a Motor Task: Experimentation, Modelling, and Simulation (A.J.W.M. Thomassen, G.P. van Galen). Part II: Coordination and Control. Measuring Changes in Coordination and Control (W.A. Sparrow). Children's Motor Rhythm and Timing: A Dynamical Approach (H. Parker). Multi-Sensory Control of Coordinated Movement (P. Haggard). Control of Rapid Arm Movement (L.R.T. Williams). Part III: Visuo-Motor Processes. Visuomotor Control in Goal-Directed Movements (G.K. Kerr). The Processing of Visual Feedback in Rapid Movements: Revisited (D. Glencross, N. Barrett). The Control of Catching (G.J.P. Savelsbergh, H.T.A. Whiting, J.R. Pijpers). Visual Information for the Timing of Skilled Movements: A Review (B. Abernethy, R. Burgess-Limerick).

Part IV: Movement Disorders. Neuromotor Control and Down Syndrome (J.G. Anson). The Movement Approach: A Window to Understanding the Clumsy Child (D. Larkin, D. Hoare). Motor Control Considerations for Assessment and Rehabilitation of Movement Disorders (J.L. Charlton). The Contribution of Movement Disorders Research to Theories of Motor Control and Learning (J.G. Phillips, G.E. Stelmach). Adaptive Model Theory: Application to Disorders of Motor Control (P.D. Neilson, M.D. Neilson, N.J. O'Dwyer). Part V: Epilogue. Movement Behaviour: A Field in Crisis? (J.J. Summers). Subject Index. Author Index.