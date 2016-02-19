Approaches to the Study of Motor Control and Learning, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Motor Behaviour Research: General Issues and Trends. The Rise and Fall of Dominant Paradigms in Motor Behaviour Research (B. Abernethy, W.A. Sparrow). Motor Control and Learning: How Far do the Experimental Tasks Restrict our Theoretical Insight? (J.I. Laszlo). Human Skill and Motor Control: Some Aspects of the Motor Control-Motor Learning Relation (H.T.A. Whiting, S. Vogt, B. Vereijken). Handwriting as a Motor Task: Experimentation, Modelling, and Simulation (A.J.W.M. Thomassen, G.P. van Galen). Part II: Coordination and Control. Measuring Changes in Coordination and Control (W.A. Sparrow). Children's Motor Rhythm and Timing: A Dynamical Approach (H. Parker). Multi-Sensory Control of Coordinated Movement (P. Haggard). Control of Rapid Arm Movement (L.R.T. Williams). Part III: Visuo-Motor Processes. Visuomotor Control in Goal-Directed Movements (G.K. Kerr). The Processing of Visual Feedback in Rapid Movements: Revisited (D. Glencross, N. Barrett). The Control of Catching (G.J.P. Savelsbergh, H.T.A. Whiting, J.R. Pijpers). Visual Information for the Timing of Skilled Movements: A Review (B. Abernethy, R. Burgess-Limerick).
Part IV: Movement Disorders. Neuromotor Control and Down Syndrome (J.G. Anson). The Movement Approach: A Window to Understanding the Clumsy Child (D. Larkin, D. Hoare). Motor Control Considerations for Assessment and Rehabilitation of Movement Disorders (J.L. Charlton). The Contribution of Movement Disorders Research to Theories of Motor Control and Learning (J.G. Phillips, G.E. Stelmach). Adaptive Model Theory: Application to Disorders of Motor Control (P.D. Neilson, M.D. Neilson, N.J. O'Dwyer). Part V: Epilogue. Movement Behaviour: A Field in Crisis? (J.J. Summers). Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
During the past two decades, there has been a dramatic increase in interest in the study of motor control and learning. In this volume authors from a variety of backgrounds and theoretical perspectives review their research with particular emphasis on the methods and paradigms employed, and the future direction of their work. The book is divided into four main sections. The first section contains chapters examining general issues and trends in the movement behaviour field. The remaining three sections contain chapters from scientists working in three broadly defined areas of interest: coordination and control; visuo-motor processes; and movement disorders. Each section provides an overview of the different approaches and different levels of analysis being used to examine specific topics within the motor domain.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 597
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 18th December 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867380
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444884558
About the Editors
J.J. Summers Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, The University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia