Approaches to Scaling of Trace Gas Fluxes in Ecosystems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444829344, 9780080540726

Approaches to Scaling of Trace Gas Fluxes in Ecosystems, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editors: A.F. Bouwman
eBook ISBN: 9780080540726
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444829344
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd February 1999
Page Count: 359
Table of Contents

Foreword. Acknowledgements. Towards reliable global bottom-up estimates of temporal and spatial patterns of emissions of trace gases and aerosols from land-use related and natural sources (A.F. Bouwman, R.G. Derwent, F.J. Dentener). Methods for stable gas flux determination in aquatic and terrestrial systems (R.L. Lapitan, R. Wanninkhof, A.R. Mosier). Some recent developments in trace gas flux measurement techniques (O.T. Denmead, R. Leuning, D.W.T. Griffith, C.P. Meyer). Working group report: How can fluxes of trace gases be validated between different scales? (W.A.H. Asman, M.O. Andreae, R. Conrad, O.T. Denmead, L.N. Ganzeveld, W. Helder, T. Kaminski, M.A. Sofiev, S.E. Trumbore). Experimental designs appropriate for flux determination in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems (D. Fowler). Towards the use of remote sensing and other data to delineate functional types in terrestrial and aquatic systems (J.E. Estes, T.R. Loveland). Working group report: How can we best define functional types and integrate state variables and properties in time and space? (S. Seitzinger, J.-P. Malingreau, N.H. Batjes, A.F. Bouwman, J.P. Burrows, J.E. Estes, J. Fowler, M. Frankignoulle, R.L. Lapitan). Modelling carbon dioxide in the ocean: A review (D. Archer). Simulation models of terrestrial trace gas fluxes at soil microsites to global scales (D.S. Schimel, N.S. Panikov). The application of compensation point concepts in scaling of fluxes (R. Conrad, F.J. Dentener). Working group report: Relations between scale, model approach and model parameters (J.J. Middelburg, P.S. Liss, F.J. Dentener, T. Kaminski, C. Kroeze, J.-P. Malingreau, M. Novák, N.S. Panikov, R. Plant, M. Starink, R. Wanninkhof). Validation of model results on different scales (M.A. Sofiev). Role of isotopes and tracers in scaling trace gas fluxes (S.E. Trumbore). Inverse modelling approaches to infer surface trace gas fluxes from observed atmospheric mixing ratios (M. Heimann, T. Kaminski). Working group report: How should the uncertainties in the results of scaling be investigated and decreased? (R.G. Derwent, A.R. Mosier, S. Bogdanov, J.H. Duyzer, V. Garçon, S. Houweling, M.A. Sofiev, H.A.C. Denier van der Gon, F. Wania, R. Wanninkhof). Current and future passive remote sensing techniques used to determine atmospheric constituents (J.P. Burrows). Participants and contributing authors. Index.

Description

This excellent book covers techniques used for extrapolating measurements of trace gas fluxes and factors regulating the production, consumption and exchange of trace gases in terrestrial and aquatic environments.
It provides a comprehensive summary of all aspects of scaling, from flux measurement techniques, geographic data, modelling, use of tracers and isotopes, inverse modelling and satellite-borne atmospheric observations. An interesting feature of the book is the fact that both fluxes from terrestrial and aquatic (marine) sources are discussed, along with the uncertainties in estimates of trace gas fluxes at different scales, including point, field, landscape, regional and global scale.
As well as reviewing the state of the art in the field of scaling of fluxes of greenhouse gases, ozone and aerosol and their precursors, and acidifying compounds, the emphasis of this volume is on identification of gaps in knowledge, finding solutions, and determination of future research directions.

Reviews

@from:W.J. Parton @qu:...this book presents an excellent description of the techniques and models used to estimate trace gas fluxes from terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems with a focus on the problems associated with scaling trace gas fluxes up to regional and global flux estimates. @source:GEODERMA, 97 @from:E. Pattey @qu:...this book represents an excellent introduction on the topic. @source:Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

About the Editors

A.F. Bouwman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Public Health and Environment Protection, Bilthoven, The Netherlands

