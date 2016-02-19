Approaches to Implementing Solid Waste Recycling Facilities
1st Edition
Description
This book illustrates practical approaches to recycling solutions, and will provide needed guidance to public officials and other interested parties. This book addresses both art and science aspects of recycling. Many communities are faced with difficult choices when it comes to expanding or maintaining current recycling efforts.
Readership
Public officials and others working to create or expand recycling facilities.
Table of Contents
- Introduction 1.1 Practical Approaches to Recycling 1.2 Responding to Public Needs and Concerns 1.3 ""It's the Economics"" 1.4 Flexibility 1.5 Related Training 1.6 Career Paths 1.7 From Art to Science
- Calculating Maximum Recycling Potential 2.1 Point of Measurement 2.2 Relating Recycling Goals to MRP 2.3 Community Specific 2.4 Calculating Your Community's MRP
- Collection Approaches 3.1 Curbside Collection Alternatives 3.2 Permanent Collection Centers 3.3 Buy-Back Centers 3.4 Periodic Collection Programs 3.5 Other Solid Waste Collection Programs
- Processing Technologies 4.1 Recycling Program Alternatives - Processing 4.2 Mixed Waste Processing 4.4 Yard Waste Composting 4.5 Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling 4.6 Alternative Evaluation
- Marketing Recyclables 5.1 Market Forces 5.2 Recyclable Materials
- Public Education Programs 6.1 How Do People Learn 6.2 Communication Do's and Don'ts 6.3 Where Do You Begin? 6.4 The Communications Plan 6.5 Public Education Strategies 6.6 Varieties of Educational Methods 6.7 Other Sources of Public Education Information and Materials
- Recycling Economics 7.1 Costs of Recycling Programs 7.2 Financing Programs 7.3 Issuing and Marketing a Bond Issue
- Institutional Issues 8.1 Procurement 8.3 Ownership Issues 8.5 Waste Flow Considerations
- Case Studies The State of Delaware City of Tampa, Florida Orange County, Florida Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County, Florida City of Omaha, Nebraska Union County, New Jersey The Town of Islip, New York Mecklenburg County, North Carolina City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Glossary of Recycling Terms
- References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 235
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1994
- Published:
- 31st December 1994
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516217
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513520
About the Author
Marc Rogoff
Marc Rogoff has held a number of senior positions in the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) and the American Public Works Association. Following on from his BS and MS at Cornell University, Marc completed a PhD at Michigan State University and an MBA at the University of Tampa. His career has embraced all aspects of solid waste management, and he has directed engineer’s feasibility reports for nearly two dozen public works projects, totaling $1.2bn in project financing. His name is well known in the field of Waste-to-Energy, where his consultancy work has covered feasibility studies on more than 50 facilities worldwide, operations assessments, and advising on key procurement decisions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosyntec Consultants, Inc
