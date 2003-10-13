Applying UML - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656832, 9780080527505

Applying UML

1st Edition

Advanced Applications

Authors: Rob Pooley Pauline Wilcox
eBook ISBN: 9780080527505
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656832
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th October 2003
Page Count: 224
Description

Unified Modeling Language (UML) is a general-purpose notation language for specifying and visualizing complex software, especially large, object-oriented projects. Object-oriented programming is when a programmer defines not only the data type of a data structure, but also the types of operations/functions that can be applied to the data structure. Applying UML addresses the practical issues faced by users in adopting UML. As the title suggests, it helps the reader in actually applying UML to real life situations, rather than just in learning the language. The book covers in depth detail of UML, including notation on profiles and extensions. The scope of the book assumes prior experience in software engineering and/or business modeling, an understanding of object-oriented concepts and a basic knowledge of UML.

Key Features

  • Case study driven approach covering a wide range of issues
  • Contains advanced tutorial material to aid learning
  • Focuses on practical issues in the application of UML

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students in computer science, software engineering, information systems, management science and business information technology courses, as well as professionals using advanced UML in industry.

Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction; A complete example; Issues and features; Graphics and interaction based applications; Business model; Embedded control; Reuse; Review of case studies in chapters 4,5,6,and 7; The need for methodologies; The capability model; Evaluation of methodologies; Appendix A - UML notation; Appendix B - UML semantics; Appendix C - Code generation and round trip engineering; References; Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080527505
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656832

About the Author

Rob Pooley

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, U.K.

Pauline Wilcox

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, U.K.

Ratings and Reviews

