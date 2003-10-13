Applying UML
1st Edition
Advanced Applications
Description
Unified Modeling Language (UML) is a general-purpose notation language for specifying and visualizing complex software, especially large, object-oriented projects. Object-oriented programming is when a programmer defines not only the data type of a data structure, but also the types of operations/functions that can be applied to the data structure. Applying UML addresses the practical issues faced by users in adopting UML. As the title suggests, it helps the reader in actually applying UML to real life situations, rather than just in learning the language. The book covers in depth detail of UML, including notation on profiles and extensions. The scope of the book assumes prior experience in software engineering and/or business modeling, an understanding of object-oriented concepts and a basic knowledge of UML.
Key Features
- Case study driven approach covering a wide range of issues
- Contains advanced tutorial material to aid learning
- Focuses on practical issues in the application of UML
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students in computer science, software engineering, information systems, management science and business information technology courses, as well as professionals using advanced UML in industry.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction; A complete example; Issues and features; Graphics and interaction based applications; Business model; Embedded control; Reuse; Review of case studies in chapters 4,5,6,and 7; The need for methodologies; The capability model; Evaluation of methodologies; Appendix A - UML notation; Appendix B - UML semantics; Appendix C - Code generation and round trip engineering; References; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 13th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527505
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656832
About the Author
Rob Pooley
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, U.K.
Pauline Wilcox
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, U.K.