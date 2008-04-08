Applying the Roper-Logan-Tierney Model in Practice

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Applying the RLT Model in Practice has been written to enable students and their teachers in both Higher Education and clinical practice to explore the different dimensions of the model through a variety of case studies and exercises .The case studies can be viewed as ‘triggers’ for student problem-solving skills in using the Model. Many of the exercises are aimed at enabling readers to find evidence to support nursing activities. The authors have incorporated an international perspective throughout the text.