Applying the Roper-Logan-Tierney Model in Practice
2nd Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Applying the RLT Model in Practice has been written to enable students and their teachers in both Higher Education and clinical practice to explore the different dimensions of the model through a variety of case studies and exercises .The case studies can be viewed as ‘triggers’ for student problem-solving skills in using the Model. Many of the exercises are aimed at enabling readers to find evidence to support nursing activities. The authors have incorporated an international perspective throughout the text.
About the Editor
Karen Holland
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor in Chief, Nurse Education in Practice, University of Salford, Salford, UK
About the Author
Karen Holland
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor in Chief, Nurse Education in Practice, University of Salford, Salford, UK
Jane Jenkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Society, University of Salford, UK
Jackie Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Lecturer, School of Nursing, University of Salford, Salford UK
Sue Whittam
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Organisational Development and Learning, Bolton Hospitals NHS Trust, Bolton, UK