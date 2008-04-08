Applying the Roper-Logan-Tierney Model in Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443104053, 9780702060069

Applying the Roper-Logan-Tierney Model in Practice

2nd Edition

Editors: Karen Holland
Authors: Karen Holland Jane Jenkins Jackie Solomon Sue Whittam
eBook ISBN: 9780702060069
eBook ISBN: 9780702033025
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th April 2008
Page Count: 528
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Applying the RLT Model in Practice has been written to enable students and their teachers in both Higher Education and clinical practice to explore the different dimensions of the model through a variety of case studies and exercises .The case studies can be viewed as ‘triggers’ for student problem-solving skills in using the Model. Many of the exercises are aimed at enabling readers to find evidence to support nursing activities. The authors have incorporated an international perspective throughout the text.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702060069
eBook ISBN:
9780702033025

About the Editor

Karen Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor in Chief, Nurse Education in Practice, University of Salford, Salford, UK

About the Author

Karen Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor in Chief, Nurse Education in Practice, University of Salford, Salford, UK

Jane Jenkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Society, University of Salford, UK

Jackie Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Lecturer, School of Nursing, University of Salford, Salford UK

Sue Whittam

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Organisational Development and Learning, Bolton Hospitals NHS Trust, Bolton, UK

