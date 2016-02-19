Applying the Assessment Center Method
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Applying the Assessment Center Method presents the findings, knowledge, strategies, and applications concerning the assessment center method. This book describes the mechanics and operations of individual assessment centers. Organized into three parts encompassing 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the assessment center method as a means of formally identifying potential. This text then examines the various components which make an assessment center what it is, including a series of characteristics to be measured, a means of measurement, and trained staff to administer and interpret the behaviors. Other chapters consider the empirical base of validation. This book discusses as well administrative cost of assessment centers. The final chapter deals with the trends in assessment at the predictor and criterion end of the selection equation. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and managers. Researchers involved in implementing assessment operations in their respective organization will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One / Method
The Assessment Center Method
From Selecting Spies to Selecting Managers - The OSS Assessment Program
Application o f the Assessment Center Method
Issues in Establishing an Assessment Center
Part Two / Implementation
The Selection and Development of Assessment Center Techniques
Assessor Selection and Training
How and Why Assessment Works
Feedback of Assessment Center Results
Attitudes Toward Assessment Center Programs
Assessment and Management Selection
Assessment and Management Development
Assessment and Organizational Development
Part Three / Evaluation and Beyond
Management Concerns about Assessment Centers
The Research Base
Current Trends and Future Possibilities
Appendix
Standards and Ethical Considerations for Assessment Center Operations
Current Membership in ACRG
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187655