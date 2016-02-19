Applying the Assessment Center Method - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080195810, 9781483187655

Applying the Assessment Center Method

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Editors: Joseph L. Moses William C. Byham
eBook ISBN: 9781483187655
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 324
Description

Applying the Assessment Center Method presents the findings, knowledge, strategies, and applications concerning the assessment center method. This book describes the mechanics and operations of individual assessment centers. Organized into three parts encompassing 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the assessment center method as a means of formally identifying potential. This text then examines the various components which make an assessment center what it is, including a series of characteristics to be measured, a means of measurement, and trained staff to administer and interpret the behaviors. Other chapters consider the empirical base of validation. This book discusses as well administrative cost of assessment centers. The final chapter deals with the trends in assessment at the predictor and criterion end of the selection equation. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and managers. Researchers involved in implementing assessment operations in their respective organization will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part One / Method

The Assessment Center Method

From Selecting Spies to Selecting Managers - The OSS Assessment Program

Application o f the Assessment Center Method

Issues in Establishing an Assessment Center

Part Two / Implementation

The Selection and Development of Assessment Center Techniques

Assessor Selection and Training

How and Why Assessment Works

Feedback of Assessment Center Results

Attitudes Toward Assessment Center Programs

Assessment and Management Selection

Assessment and Management Development

Assessment and Organizational Development

Part Three / Evaluation and Beyond

Management Concerns about Assessment Centers

The Research Base

Current Trends and Future Possibilities

Appendix

Standards and Ethical Considerations for Assessment Center Operations

Current Membership in ACRG


About the Editor

Joseph L. Moses

William C. Byham

