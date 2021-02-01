Applied Well Cementing Engineering
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Cementing engineers have to perform their job right the first time so it is critical that they stay informed on the latest technologies, case studies, and procedures. Applied Well Cementing Engineering delivers the necessary content to identify the challenges, understand the framework, and implement the solutions based on experience. Covering the basics and advances, this contributed reference gives the complete design, flow and job execution in a structured process. Real-life successful and unsuccessful case studies are included to explain lessons learned about the technologies used today. Other topics include job simulation, displacement efficiency, and hydraulics. A practical guide for today’s cementing engineer, Applied Well Cementing Engineering gives a critical reference for better job execution.
Key Features
- Gain complete framework of a cementing job, including a chapter devoted to plug and abandonment
- Learn from the latest case studies through multiple industry contributors
- Enhance your skills with detailed road map chapter covering wellbore integrity and pumping equipment supported with flow charts
Readership
Cementing Engineer; drilling manager; drilling fluid engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Cementing Engineering
2. Casing String and Design
3. Casing Equipment
4. Casing Running
5. Fluids
6. Hydraulics
7. Job Simulation and Design
8. Temperature Prediction
9. Displacement Efficiency
10. Job Execution
11. Job Evaluation
12. Plug and Abandonment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219560
About the Editor
Gefei Liu
Gefei Liu is the founder and president of Pegasus Vertex, Inc., a drilling software company in Houston. He received his BS degree from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1987 and an MS degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991. Before forming Pegasus Vertex, Inc., he was a senior research engineer developing drilling software. He has also been involved in engineering consulting worldwide. Gefei has published more than 20 technical articles on various drilling engineering topics and one book published by Elsevier (Applied Drilling Circulation Systems with Prof. Boyun Guo). Mr. Liu was nominated for the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Drilling Engineering Award in 2012. In May 2018, together with his colleague, he was awarded the Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation by Hart’s Energy for developing the CEMPRO+ computer model.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President, Pegasus Vertex, Inc. Houston, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.