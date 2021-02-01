COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Applied Well Cementing Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128219560

Applied Well Cementing Engineering

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Gefei Liu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128219560
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 530
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
185.00
142.00
259.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cementing engineers have to perform their job right the first time so it is critical that they stay informed on the latest technologies, case studies, and procedures. Applied Well Cementing Engineering delivers the necessary content to identify the challenges, understand the framework, and implement the solutions based on experience. Covering the basics and advances, this contributed reference gives the complete design, flow and job execution in a structured process. Real-life successful and unsuccessful case studies are included to explain lessons learned about the technologies used today. Other topics include job simulation, displacement efficiency, and hydraulics. A practical guide for today’s cementing engineer, Applied Well Cementing Engineering gives a critical reference for better job execution.

Key Features

  • Gain complete framework of a cementing job, including a chapter devoted to plug and abandonment
  • Learn from the latest case studies through multiple industry contributors
  • Enhance your skills with detailed road map chapter covering wellbore integrity and pumping equipment supported with flow charts

Readership

Cementing Engineer; drilling manager; drilling fluid engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Cementing Engineering
    2. Casing String and Design
    3. Casing Equipment
    4. Casing Running
    5. Fluids
    6. Hydraulics
    7. Job Simulation and Design
    8. Temperature Prediction
    9. Displacement Efficiency
    10. Job Execution
    11. Job Evaluation
    12. Plug and Abandonment

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128219560

About the Editor

Gefei Liu

Gefei Liu is the founder and president of Pegasus Vertex, Inc., a drilling software company in Houston. He received his BS degree from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1987 and an MS degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991. Before forming Pegasus Vertex, Inc., he was a senior research engineer developing drilling software. He has also been involved in engineering consulting worldwide. Gefei has published more than 20 technical articles on various drilling engineering topics and one book published by Elsevier (Applied Drilling Circulation Systems with Prof. Boyun Guo). Mr. Liu was nominated for the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Drilling Engineering Award in 2012. In May 2018, together with his colleague, he was awarded the Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation by Hart’s Energy for developing the CEMPRO+ computer model.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and President, Pegasus Vertex, Inc. Houston, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.