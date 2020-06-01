Applied Welding Engineering
3rd Edition
Processes, Codes, and Standards
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Applied Welding Engineering: Processes, Codes and Standards, Third Edition provides expert advice on how to comply with international codes and work them into "day-to-day" design, construction and inspection. This new edition covers advances in automation and robotic welding in advanced manufacturing, the applications of friction stir welding, and standards and codes. The science of metallurgy, including Alloys, Physical Metallurgy, Structure of Materials, Non-Ferrous Materials, Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals and Heal Treatment of Steels is also considered, as are Welding Metallurgy, Welding Processes, Nondestructive Testing and Codes and Standards. Case studies bridge the gap between theory and the world of welding engineering.
Other topics cover Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals, Heat Treatment of Steels, Effect of Heat on Material During Welding, Stresses, Shrinkage and Distortion in Welding, Welding, Corrosion Resistant Alloys-Stainless Steel, Welding Defects and Inspection, Codes, Specifications and Standards.
Key Features
- Includes the very latest on automation and robotic welding in advanced manufacturing environments
- Explains how to weld a range of common metals, also including technical instructions
- Provides coverage of international codes and standards relevant to welding
- Addresses a wide range of practical welding themes, including stresses and distortion, corrosion, weld defects and nondestructive testing
Readership
Researchers, student and practitioners working in fields related to welding technology
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Basic Metallurgy
1. Introduction
2. Alloys
3. Physical Metallurgy
4. Structure of Materials
5. Production of Steels
6. Classification of Steels
7. Cast Iron
8. Stainless Steels
9. Non-Ferrous Materials
10. Working with Metals
11. Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals
12. Heat Treatment of Steels
Section 2: Welding Metallurgy and Welding Processes
1. Introduction
2. Physics of Welding
3. Welding and Joining Processes
4. Effect of Heat on Material During Welding
5. Stresses, Shrinkage and Distortion in Weldments
6. Welding, Corrosion Resistant Alloys-Stainless Steel
7. Welding Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys
8. Welding Defects and Inspection
Section 3: Nondestructive Testing
1. Introduction
2. Visual Inspection (VT)
3. Radiography
4. Magnetic particle Testing
5. Penetrant Testing
6. Ultrasonic Testing
7. Eddy Current Testing
8. Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
9. Ferrite Testing
10. Pressure Testing
Section 4: Codes and Standards
1. Introduction
2. Codes, Specifications and Standards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213483
About the Author
Ramesh Singh
Ramesh Singh, MS, IEng, MWeldI, is registered as Incorporated Engineer with British Engineering Council UK and a Member of The Welding Institute, UK. He worked as engineer for various operating and EPC organizations in Middle East, Canada and US. Most recently, he worked for 10 years with Gulf Interstate Engineering, Houston, TX. He is now consulting in the fields of pipeline integrity and related materials and corrosion topics. Ramesh is a graduate from Indian Air Force Technical Academy, with diplomas in Structural Fabrication Engineering and Welding Technology. He has been member and officer of the Canadian Standard Association and NACE and serves on several technical committees. He has worked in industries spanning over aeronautical, alloy steel castings, fabrication, machining, welding engineering, petrochemical, and oil and gas. He has written several technical papers and published articles in leading industry magazines, addressing the practical aspects of welding, construction and corrosion issues relating to structures, equipment and pipelines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Engineer (Materials, Welding and Corrosion) for Gulf Interstate Engineering and Consultant, Management of Welding, Materials, and Corrosion, Nadoi Management, Inc.