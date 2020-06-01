Applied Welding Engineering: Processes, Codes and Standards, Third Edition provides expert advice on how to comply with international codes and work them into "day-to-day" design, construction and inspection. This new edition covers advances in automation and robotic welding in advanced manufacturing, the applications of friction stir welding, and standards and codes. The science of metallurgy, including Alloys, Physical Metallurgy, Structure of Materials, Non-Ferrous Materials, Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals and Heal Treatment of Steels is also considered, as are Welding Metallurgy, Welding Processes, Nondestructive Testing and Codes and Standards. Case studies bridge the gap between theory and the world of welding engineering.

Other topics cover Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals, Heat Treatment of Steels, Effect of Heat on Material During Welding, Stresses, Shrinkage and Distortion in Welding, Welding, Corrosion Resistant Alloys-Stainless Steel, Welding Defects and Inspection, Codes, Specifications and Standards.