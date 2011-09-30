Applied Welding Engineering
1st Edition
Processes, Codes, and Standards
Description
While there are several books on market that are designed to serve a company’s daily shop-floor needs. Their focus is mainly on the physically making specific types of welds on specific types of materials with specific welding processes. There is nearly zero focus on the design, maintenance and troubleshooting of the welding systems and equipment. Applied Welding Engineering: Processes, Codes and Standards is designed to provide a practical in-depth instruction for the selection of the materials incorporated in the joint, joint inspection, and the quality control for the final product. Welding Engineers will also find this book a valuable source for developing new welding processes or procedures for new materials as well as a guide for working closely with design engineers to develop efficient welding designs and fabrication procedures.
Applied Welding Engineering: Processes, Codes and Standards is based on a practical approach. The book’s four part treatment starts with a clear and rigorous exposition of the science of metallurgy including but not limited to: Alloys, Physical Metallurgy, Structure of Materials, Non-Ferrous Materials, Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals and Heal Treatment of Steels. This is followed by self-contained sections concerning applications regarding Section 2: Welding Metallurgy & Welding Processes, Section 3: Nondestructive Testing, and Section 4: Codes and Standards. The author’s objective is to keep engineers moored in the theory taught in the university and colleges while exploring the real world of practical welding engineering. Other topics include: Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals, Heat Treatment of Steels, Effect of Heat on Material During Welding, Stresses, Shrinkage and Distortion in Welding, Welding, Corrosion Resistant Alloys-Stainless Steel, Welding Defects and Inspection, Codes, Specifications and Standards.
The book is designed to support welding and joining operations where engineers pass plans and projects to mid-management personnel who must carry out the planning, organization and delivery of manufacturing projects. In this book, the author places emphasis on developing the skills needed to lead projects and interface with engineering and development teams. In writing this book, the book leaned heavily on the author’s own experience as well as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (www.asme.org), American Welding Society (www.aws.org), American Society of Metals (www.asminternational.org), NACE International (www.nace.org), American Petroleum Institute (www.api.org), etc. Other sources includes The Welding Institute, UK (www.twi.co.uk), and Indian Air force training manuals, ASNT (www.asnt.org), the Canadian Standard Association (www.cas.com) and Canadian General Standard Board (CGSB) (www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca).
Key Features
- Rules for developing efficient welding designs and fabrication procedures
- Expert advice for complying with international codes and standards from the American Welding Society, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and The Welding Institute(UK)
- Practical in-depth instruction for the selection of the materials incorporated in the joint, joint inspection, and the quality control for the final product.
Readership
Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, and Pipeline Designers
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Basic Metallurgy
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Alloys
Chapter 3: Physical Metallurgy
Chapter 4: Structure of Materials
Chapter 5: Production of Steels
Chapter 6: Classification of Steels
Chapter 7: Cast Iron
Chapter 8: Stainless Steels
Chapter 9: Non-Ferrous Materials
Chapter 10: Working with Metals
Chapter 11: Mechanical Properties and Testing of Metals
Chapter 12: Heal Treatment of Steels
Section 2: Welding Metallurgy & Welding Processes
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Physics of Welding
Chapter 3: Welding and Joining Processes
Chapter 4: Effect of Heat on Material During Welding
Chapter 5: Stresses, Shrinkage and Distortion in Weldments
Chapter 6: Welding, Corrosion Resistant Alloys-Stainless Steel
Chapter 7: Welding Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys
Chapter 8: Welding Defects and Inspection
Section 3: Nondestructive Testing
Chapter-1: Introduction
Chapter-2: Visual Inspection (VT)
Chapter 3: Radiography
Chapter-4: Magnetic particle Testing
Chapter-5: Peneterant Testing
Chapter-6: Ultrasonic Testing
Chapter 7: Eddy Current Testing
Chapter 8: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
Chapter 9: Ferrite Testing
Chapter 10: Pressure Testing
Section 4: Codes and Standards
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Codes, Specifications and Standards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 30th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123919175
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123919168
About the Author
Ramesh Singh
Ramesh Singh, MS, IEng, MWeldI, is registered as Incorporated Engineer with British Engineering Council UK and a Member of The Welding Institute, UK. He worked as engineer for various operating and EPC organizations in Middle East, Canada and US. Most recently, he worked for 10 years with Gulf Interstate Engineering, Houston, TX. He is now consulting in the fields of pipeline integrity and related materials and corrosion topics. Ramesh is a graduate from Indian Air Force Technical Academy, with diplomas in Structural Fabrication Engineering and Welding Technology. He has been member and officer of the Canadian Standard Association and NACE and serves on several technical committees. He has worked in industries spanning over aeronautical, alloy steel castings, fabrication, machining, welding engineering, petrochemical, and oil and gas. He has written several technical papers and published articles in leading industry magazines, addressing the practical aspects of welding, construction and corrosion issues relating to structures, equipment and pipelines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Engineer (Materials, Welding and Corrosion) for Gulf Interstate Engineering and Consultant, management of welding, materials, and corrosion, Nadoi Management, Inc.