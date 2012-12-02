Applied Virology
1st Edition
Description
Applied Virology covers the practical applications of the developments in basic virology, not only to virology but to other disciplines as well, and demonstrates the impact of virus diseases on the environment, economy, and the health of man, animals, and plants. The book discusses topics on new virus vaccine technology and chemotherapy; the status of vaccination against viral diseases; and the epidemiology and diagnosis of viral diseases. The text provides information on the strategy used to produce virus vaccines; on antiviral chemical compounds; on simple, rapid, and specific diagnostic techniques; and on epidemiology in relation to the prevention and control of virus diseases. Noninfectious, synthetized peptides used as safe virus vaccines are reviewed with special attention to their immunogenicity, multispecificity, and usefulness in case of epidemics. Virologists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I New Virus Vaccine Technology and Chemotherapy
Chapter 1 Strategy for Virus Vaccine Development
I. Introduction
II. Choice of Viral Vaccines
III. Live Virus Vaccines
IV. Categories of Vaccines Containing Nonreplicating Antigens
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Genetic Engineering Technology in Vaccine Production and Control of Animal Virus Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Engineering of Rabies Vaccine
III. Genetic Engineering of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine
IV. Priorities for Genetic Engineering of Other Animal Vaccines
V. Technology Transfer to Developing Countries
References
Chapter 3 Location and Sequence of a Critical Antigenic Site on VP1 of Poliovirus Type 3 and Its Relevance to the Development of Novel Vaccines against Poliomyelitis
I. Introduction
II. Antigenic Analysis of Poliovirus Using Monoclonal Antibodies
III. Location and Primary Structure of the Antigenic Site for Neutralization of Poliovirus Type
IV. Discussion and Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Synthesis of a Viral Membrane Protein in Bacillus Subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Construction of a Secretion Vector for Expression of Foreign Genes in Bacillus Subtilis
III. Modification of the El Membrane Protein Gene of Semliki Forest Virus
IV. Joining of the E1 Gene to the Secretion Vector
V. Expression of E1 in Bacillus Subtilis
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Production of Hepatitis-Safe Plasma Proteins from Cold Sterilized Plasma
I. Introduction
II. Cold Sterilization of Plasma
III. Combination of Cold Sterilization and Adsorption
IV. Properties of Sterilized Factor IX Concentrate
V. Properties of Stabilized Serum Biseko
References
Chapter 6 Factors Influencing the Performance of Foot-and-Mouth Vaccines under Field Conditions
I. Introduction
II. The Disease
III. The Vaccine
IV. The Host
V. The Human Element
VI. Graphic Models
VII. Discussion
References
Chapter 7 Progress in Antiviral Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Viral Vaccines
III. Passive Immunization
IV. Antiviral Agents
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Acyclovir: A Review of the Preclinical and Clinical Status
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Activity
III. Mechanism of Action
IV. Animal Studies
V. Pharmacokinetics in Man
VI. Clinical Experience
VII. Tolerance in Clinical Use
VIII. Conclusions
References
II Present Status of Vaccination Againts Viral Diseases
Chapter 9 Worldwide and Differing Vaccinations against Human Viral Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Vaccine-Preventable Viral Diseases
III. Individual Diseases
IV. Measles Eradication
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 10 Principal Human Viral Diseases: Present Status of Vaccination
I. Introduction
II. Measles
III. Poliomyelitis
IV. Viral Hepatitis
V. Rabies
VI. Yellow Fever
References
Chapter 11 Present Status of Vaccination against Poliomyelitis in the African Region of the World Health Organization
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology of Poliomyelitis
III. Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI)
IV. Principal EPI Achievements
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Hepatitis B Virus: Approaches to Control and Vaccination
I. Introduction
II. Immunochemical Properties of Hepatitis B Surface Antigen
III. Nature of the Hepatitis B Genome and Molecular Cloning Studies
IV. Chemically Synthesized Hepatitis B Vaccines
V. Hepatitis B Surface Antigen from Heteroploid Cell Lines
References
Chapter 13 Vaccination of Newborns against Hepatitis B
I. Development of Vaccines against Hepatitis B
II. Efficacy of Vaccines
III. Indications for Vaccination
IV. Passive-Active Immunization
References
Chapter 14 Hepatitis B Vaccine and the Developing World
I. Introduction
II. Basis for a Need for Mass Immunization in High-Prevalence Regions
III. Approaches to Prevention
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Measles: A Continuing Problem or Eradication?
I. Introduction
II. The Virus
III. The Disease
IV. The Problem
V. The Control of Measles
VI. The Eradication of Measles
VII. Comments
References
Chapter 16 Rubella Revaccination: Will It Be Necessary?
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 17 Rabies Enigma: Human and Animal Disease Control
I. Introduction
II. Present Problem of Rabies in the Middle East and Africa
III. History of Rabies Control in the Middle East and Africa
IV. World Health Organization Program for Global Elimination of Rabies
V. Considerations Related to Rabies Control
References
Chapter 18 Rabies Vaccine Produced in Cell Culture: Production Control and Clinical Results
I. Introduction
II. Traditional Vaccines
III. Human Diploid Cell Strain Vaccine
IV. Other Cell Culture Vaccines
V. Conclusions
References
III Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
Chapter 19 Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Diagnosis
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 20 Structure and Variation among Arenaviruses
I. Introduction
II. Natural History and Distribution
III. Morphology and Ultrastructure
IV. Serological Relationships
References
Chapter 21 Diarrhea Viruses: Diagnosis as Prerequisite for Epidemiological Study
I. Worldwide Problem
II. WHO Diarrheal Diseases Control Program
III. Diagnostic Methods
IV. ELISA Test
V. Other Methods
VI. Subgrouping and Serotyping of Rotaviruses
VII. Electrophoresis of Rotavirus RNA Genomic Segments
References
Chapter 22 Virus-Induced Gastroenteritis in Animals
I. Introduction
II. Agents Involved
III. Diagnosis
IV. Pathology and Pathophysiology of Enteric Virus Infections
V. Mixed Infections
VI. Immunity and Immunological Control of Gastroenteric Virus Infections
VII. Economic Impact of Neonatal Disease in Animals
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 23 Viral Hepatitis A: Virus, Disease, and Control
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Hepatitis A Virus
III. Disease
IV. Diagnosis
V. Transmission and Epidemiology of Hepatitis A
VI. Prevention
VII. Treatment
VIII. Hepatitis A-Like Epidemic Hepatitis Non-A, Non-B
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 24 Impact of Arthropod-Borne Virus Diseases on Africa and the Middle East
I. Introduction
II. Yellow Fever
III. Rift Valley Fever
IV. West Nile Fever
V. Sindbis Virus Disease
VI. Chikungunya
VII. O'Nyong Nyong
VIII. Dengue
References
Chapter 25 Congenital Viral Infections and Malformations: Problems, Prophylaxis, and Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Rubella
III. Cytomegalovirus
IV. Varicella-Zoster Virus
V. Influenza
VI. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infection
References
Chapter 26 Viral-Bacterial Synergistic Interactions in Respiratory Infections
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Adherence
III. Experimental Models
IV. Virus-Induced Immunosuppression
V. Injury to Lungs via Inflammatory Processes
VI. Impact of Viral-Bacterial Infections
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 27 Importance and Control of Fish and Mollusk Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Fish Viruses
III. Mollusk Viruses
IV. Detection and Identification of Fish Viruses
V. Cell Cultures
VI. Control of Viral Diseases of Fish and Shellfish
References
Chapter 28 Recent Advances in Immunodiagnosis of Viral Diseases of Crops
I. Introduction
II. Newly Described Viruses
III. Precipitation and Agglutination Methods
IV. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA)
V. Immunosorbant Electron Microscopy (ISEM)
VI. Monoclonal Antibodies
References
Chapter 29 Enzyme Immunoassays Applied in Virology: Reagent Preparation and Interpretation
I. Introduction
II. Conjugation Procedures
III. Solid-Phase Immobilization
IV. Enzyme Immunoassays: Titration Procedures
V. Identification and Localization Procedures
VI. Processing of Results
VII. Immunodiagnosis of Virus Infections Using Enzyme Tracers: Problems and Interpretation
VIII. Conclusions
IX. Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 20th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139366