Applied Virology covers the practical applications of the developments in basic virology, not only to virology but to other disciplines as well, and demonstrates the impact of virus diseases on the environment, economy, and the health of man, animals, and plants. The book discusses topics on new virus vaccine technology and chemotherapy; the status of vaccination against viral diseases; and the epidemiology and diagnosis of viral diseases. The text provides information on the strategy used to produce virus vaccines; on antiviral chemical compounds; on simple, rapid, and specific diagnostic techniques; and on epidemiology in relation to the prevention and control of virus diseases. Noninfectious, synthetized peptides used as safe virus vaccines are reviewed with special attention to their immunogenicity, multispecificity, and usefulness in case of epidemics. Virologists will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Introduction

I New Virus Vaccine Technology and Chemotherapy

Chapter 1 Strategy for Virus Vaccine Development

I. Introduction

II. Choice of Viral Vaccines

III. Live Virus Vaccines

IV. Categories of Vaccines Containing Nonreplicating Antigens

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Genetic Engineering Technology in Vaccine Production and Control of Animal Virus Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Engineering of Rabies Vaccine

III. Genetic Engineering of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine

IV. Priorities for Genetic Engineering of Other Animal Vaccines

V. Technology Transfer to Developing Countries

References

Chapter 3 Location and Sequence of a Critical Antigenic Site on VP1 of Poliovirus Type 3 and Its Relevance to the Development of Novel Vaccines against Poliomyelitis

I. Introduction

II. Antigenic Analysis of Poliovirus Using Monoclonal Antibodies

III. Location and Primary Structure of the Antigenic Site for Neutralization of Poliovirus Type

IV. Discussion and Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Synthesis of a Viral Membrane Protein in Bacillus Subtilis

I. Introduction

II. Construction of a Secretion Vector for Expression of Foreign Genes in Bacillus Subtilis

III. Modification of the El Membrane Protein Gene of Semliki Forest Virus

IV. Joining of the E1 Gene to the Secretion Vector

V. Expression of E1 in Bacillus Subtilis

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Production of Hepatitis-Safe Plasma Proteins from Cold Sterilized Plasma

I. Introduction

II. Cold Sterilization of Plasma

III. Combination of Cold Sterilization and Adsorption

IV. Properties of Sterilized Factor IX Concentrate

V. Properties of Stabilized Serum Biseko

References

Chapter 6 Factors Influencing the Performance of Foot-and-Mouth Vaccines under Field Conditions

I. Introduction

II. The Disease

III. The Vaccine

IV. The Host

V. The Human Element

VI. Graphic Models

VII. Discussion

References

Chapter 7 Progress in Antiviral Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Viral Vaccines

III. Passive Immunization

IV. Antiviral Agents

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Acyclovir: A Review of the Preclinical and Clinical Status

I. Introduction

II. In Vitro Activity

III. Mechanism of Action

IV. Animal Studies

V. Pharmacokinetics in Man

VI. Clinical Experience

VII. Tolerance in Clinical Use

VIII. Conclusions

References

II Present Status of Vaccination Againts Viral Diseases

Chapter 9 Worldwide and Differing Vaccinations against Human Viral Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Vaccine-Preventable Viral Diseases

III. Individual Diseases

IV. Measles Eradication

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 10 Principal Human Viral Diseases: Present Status of Vaccination

I. Introduction

II. Measles

III. Poliomyelitis

IV. Viral Hepatitis

V. Rabies

VI. Yellow Fever

References

Chapter 11 Present Status of Vaccination against Poliomyelitis in the African Region of the World Health Organization

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology of Poliomyelitis

III. Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI)

IV. Principal EPI Achievements

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 12 Hepatitis B Virus: Approaches to Control and Vaccination

I. Introduction

II. Immunochemical Properties of Hepatitis B Surface Antigen

III. Nature of the Hepatitis B Genome and Molecular Cloning Studies

IV. Chemically Synthesized Hepatitis B Vaccines

V. Hepatitis B Surface Antigen from Heteroploid Cell Lines

References

Chapter 13 Vaccination of Newborns against Hepatitis B

I. Development of Vaccines against Hepatitis B

II. Efficacy of Vaccines

III. Indications for Vaccination

IV. Passive-Active Immunization

References

Chapter 14 Hepatitis B Vaccine and the Developing World

I. Introduction

II. Basis for a Need for Mass Immunization in High-Prevalence Regions

III. Approaches to Prevention

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 15 Measles: A Continuing Problem or Eradication?

I. Introduction

II. The Virus

III. The Disease

IV. The Problem

V. The Control of Measles

VI. The Eradication of Measles

VII. Comments

References

Chapter 16 Rubella Revaccination: Will It Be Necessary?

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 17 Rabies Enigma: Human and Animal Disease Control

I. Introduction

II. Present Problem of Rabies in the Middle East and Africa

III. History of Rabies Control in the Middle East and Africa

IV. World Health Organization Program for Global Elimination of Rabies

V. Considerations Related to Rabies Control

References

Chapter 18 Rabies Vaccine Produced in Cell Culture: Production Control and Clinical Results

I. Introduction

II. Traditional Vaccines

III. Human Diploid Cell Strain Vaccine

IV. Other Cell Culture Vaccines

V. Conclusions

References

III Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Viral Diseases

Chapter 19 Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology

III. Diagnosis

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 20 Structure and Variation among Arenaviruses

I. Introduction

II. Natural History and Distribution

III. Morphology and Ultrastructure

IV. Serological Relationships

References

Chapter 21 Diarrhea Viruses: Diagnosis as Prerequisite for Epidemiological Study

I. Worldwide Problem

II. WHO Diarrheal Diseases Control Program

III. Diagnostic Methods

IV. ELISA Test

V. Other Methods

VI. Subgrouping and Serotyping of Rotaviruses

VII. Electrophoresis of Rotavirus RNA Genomic Segments

References

Chapter 22 Virus-Induced Gastroenteritis in Animals

I. Introduction

II. Agents Involved

III. Diagnosis

IV. Pathology and Pathophysiology of Enteric Virus Infections

V. Mixed Infections

VI. Immunity and Immunological Control of Gastroenteric Virus Infections

VII. Economic Impact of Neonatal Disease in Animals

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 23 Viral Hepatitis A: Virus, Disease, and Control

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Hepatitis A Virus

III. Disease

IV. Diagnosis

V. Transmission and Epidemiology of Hepatitis A

VI. Prevention

VII. Treatment

VIII. Hepatitis A-Like Epidemic Hepatitis Non-A, Non-B

IX. Conclusion

References

Chapter 24 Impact of Arthropod-Borne Virus Diseases on Africa and the Middle East

I. Introduction

II. Yellow Fever

III. Rift Valley Fever

IV. West Nile Fever

V. Sindbis Virus Disease

VI. Chikungunya

VII. O'Nyong Nyong

VIII. Dengue

References

Chapter 25 Congenital Viral Infections and Malformations: Problems, Prophylaxis, and Diagnosis

I. Introduction

II. Rubella

III. Cytomegalovirus

IV. Varicella-Zoster Virus

V. Influenza

VI. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infection

References

Chapter 26 Viral-Bacterial Synergistic Interactions in Respiratory Infections

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Adherence

III. Experimental Models

IV. Virus-Induced Immunosuppression

V. Injury to Lungs via Inflammatory Processes

VI. Impact of Viral-Bacterial Infections

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 27 Importance and Control of Fish and Mollusk Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Fish Viruses

III. Mollusk Viruses

IV. Detection and Identification of Fish Viruses

V. Cell Cultures

VI. Control of Viral Diseases of Fish and Shellfish

References

Chapter 28 Recent Advances in Immunodiagnosis of Viral Diseases of Crops

I. Introduction

II. Newly Described Viruses

III. Precipitation and Agglutination Methods

IV. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA)

V. Immunosorbant Electron Microscopy (ISEM)

VI. Monoclonal Antibodies

References

Chapter 29 Enzyme Immunoassays Applied in Virology: Reagent Preparation and Interpretation

I. Introduction

II. Conjugation Procedures

III. Solid-Phase Immobilization

IV. Enzyme Immunoassays: Titration Procedures

V. Identification and Localization Procedures

VI. Processing of Results

VII. Immunodiagnosis of Virus Infections Using Enzyme Tracers: Problems and Interpretation

VIII. Conclusions

IX. Appendix

References

Index