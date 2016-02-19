Applied superconductivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125177016, 9780323151290

Applied superconductivity

1st Edition

Editors: Vernon Newhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780323151290
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 416
Description

Applied Superconductivity, Volume 1 serves as a reference material to existing superconductivity techniques and a guide to future research. This book deals with electronic application, as well as radiation detection in superconducting films. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of superconductivity, particularly the superconducting elements that exhibit an intrinsic quantum electronic behavior. This book then discusses the critical values of the parameters of all superconductive materials, which include the magnetic field, current density, and temperature. Other chapters examine the dynamic and static characteristics of several bolometers. This text also compares the sensitivity of the nonthermal current mode with other wavelength detectors. The final chapter explores the practical thermodynamics of refrigeration and low-temperature refrigeration techniques. This book is intended for those seeking to enrich their background in the physics of superconductivity. Students and researchers in any branch of physics and engineering will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Josephson Weak-Link Devices

I. Introduction

II. Quantum Electronics of Weak-Link Devices

III. Device Characterization

IV. Device Construction

V. Applications

VI. A Survey of Recent Developments

References

Additional Bibliography

2. Superconductive Switches and Amplifiers

I. Introduction

II. Signal Switches

III. Amplifiers

References

3. Computer Memory

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Superconducting Memory Structures

III. Superconductive Memory Cells

IV. Memory Organization

V. Fabrication Technology

VI. Present Outlook

References

4. Radiation Detectors

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Detection Modes in Superconducting Films

III. The Thermal (Bolometer) Mode

IV. The Nonthermal (Current) Mode

V. Comparative Performance as Electromagnetic Radiation Detectors

VI. Other Detectors

VII. Detector Arrays and Imaging Systems

VIII. Conclusions

References

5. Refrigerators and Cryostats for Superconducting Devices

I. Introduction

II. Thermodynamics

III. Properties of Helium

IV. Refrigeration Cycles

V. Heat Exchangers

VI. Expanders

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151290

About the Editor

Vernon Newhouse

