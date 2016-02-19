Applied superconductivity
1st Edition
Description
Applied Superconductivity, Volume 1 serves as a reference material to existing superconductivity techniques and a guide to future research. This book deals with electronic application, as well as radiation detection in superconducting films. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of superconductivity, particularly the superconducting elements that exhibit an intrinsic quantum electronic behavior. This book then discusses the critical values of the parameters of all superconductive materials, which include the magnetic field, current density, and temperature. Other chapters examine the dynamic and static characteristics of several bolometers. This text also compares the sensitivity of the nonthermal current mode with other wavelength detectors. The final chapter explores the practical thermodynamics of refrigeration and low-temperature refrigeration techniques. This book is intended for those seeking to enrich their background in the physics of superconductivity. Students and researchers in any branch of physics and engineering will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1. Josephson Weak-Link Devices
I. Introduction
II. Quantum Electronics of Weak-Link Devices
III. Device Characterization
IV. Device Construction
V. Applications
VI. A Survey of Recent Developments
References
Additional Bibliography
2. Superconductive Switches and Amplifiers
I. Introduction
II. Signal Switches
III. Amplifiers
References
3. Computer Memory
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Superconducting Memory Structures
III. Superconductive Memory Cells
IV. Memory Organization
V. Fabrication Technology
VI. Present Outlook
References
4. Radiation Detectors
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Detection Modes in Superconducting Films
III. The Thermal (Bolometer) Mode
IV. The Nonthermal (Current) Mode
V. Comparative Performance as Electromagnetic Radiation Detectors
VI. Other Detectors
VII. Detector Arrays and Imaging Systems
VIII. Conclusions
References
5. Refrigerators and Cryostats for Superconducting Devices
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamics
III. Properties of Helium
IV. Refrigeration Cycles
V. Heat Exchangers
VI. Expanders
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151290