Applied Stochastic Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120443802, 9781483259086

Applied Stochastic Processes

1st Edition

Editors: G. Adomian
eBook ISBN: 9781483259086
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1980
Page Count: 312
Description

Applied Stochastic Processes is a collection of papers dealing with stochastic processes, stochastic equations, and their applications in many fields of science. One paper discusses stochastic systems involving randomness in the system itself that can be a large dynamical multi-input, multi-output system. Examples of a large system are the national economy of a major country or when an acoustic wave is propagating as in the atmosphere, ocean, or sea. Another paper proves that only the average properties of the molecules of biology can be measured with precision in the test tube; and disputes a "simplistic" model of the cell as defined by a miniature Laplaces' universe. The paper notes that the way existing cells are constructed implies that quantum mechanical principles lead to certain questions (about simple experiments) having only statistical answers. Another paper addresses the detection of distributed, fluctuating targets in a reverberation limited, randomly time, and space varying transmission media. This approach is done by using the concepts of "random Green's functions" and the "stochastic Green's function." The collection will prove useful for cellular researchers, mathematicians, physicist, engineers, and academicians in the field of applied mathematics, statistics, and chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Stochastic Systems Analysis

Variational Formulation of Some Problems for the Random Heat Equation

Limitations on Determinism at the Cellular Level in Biology Due to Variability at the Molecular Level

Some Random Boundary Problems in Two Dimensions

Competitive-Cooperative Processes and Stability of Diffusion Systems

Stochastic Differential Inequalities of Itô Type

Approximate Solutions of Random Differential and Integral Equations

A Survey of Stochastic Models for BOD and DO in Streams

Solutions of Physical Stochastic Processes via Mappings onto Ideal and Defective Random Walk Lattices

Optimum Detection and Estimation in Stochastic Transmission Media

Recent Developments in Nonparametric Estimation of Probability Density

On Dissipative Nonlinear Hamiltonian Systems

About the Editor

G. Adomian

