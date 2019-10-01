Applied Statistics for Environmental Science with R
1st Edition
Description
Applied Statistics for Environmental Science with R presents the theory and application of statistical techniques in environmental science and aids researchers in choosing the appropriate statistical technique for analyzing their data. Focusing on the use of univariate and multivariate statistical methods, this book acts as a step-by-step resource to facilitate understanding in the use of R statistical software for interpreting data in the field of environmental science. Researchers utilizing statistical analysis in environmental science and engineering will find this book to be essential in solving their day-to-day research problems.
Key Features
- Includes step-by-step tutorials to aid in understanding the process and implementation of unique data
- Presents statistical theory in a simple way without complex mathematical proofs
- Shows how to analyze data using R software and provides R scripts for all examples and figures
Readership
Undergraduate, postgraduate and researchers from environmental science and environmental engineering, related fields such as biology and biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
1. Maltivariate Data
2. R Statistical Software
3. Statistical Notions
4. Measures of Center and Variation
5. Statistical Hypothesis Testing
6. Multivariate Analysis of Variance
7. Regression Analysis
8. Principal Components
9. Factor Analysis
10. Discriminant Analysis
11. Clustering Approaches
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186220
About the Author
Abbas Al-Karkhi
Abbas F. M. Alkarkhi received his Ph.D. in applied statistics from the University of Science, Malaysia and his BSc and MSc in statistics from University of Baghdad in 1985 and 1992. Dr. Alkarkhi spent fourteen years as a faculty member in the School of Industrial Technology at University of Science, Malaysia (2002-2016), then moved to Kuala Lumpur University (MICET campus). Before joining a Ph.D. study, he worked as a lecturer in Iraq for two years and in Libya for five years. Dr. Alkarkhi has published more than 90 papers in international journals and more than 40 in conferences. He is the author of two books on applied statistics, including Easy Statistics for Food Science with R (Elsevier 2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Kuala Lumpur (Unikl), Malaysia
Wasin Alqaraghuli
Wasin Alqaraghuli received her BSc and MSc in statistics from Al-Mustansirya University. She worked at a specialized institute for engineering industries in Iraq, and during this time, she conducted training in statistical methods. She also worked at the University level in Iraq, Jordan and then Libya after receiving her MSc in statistics. In 2014, Dr. Alqaraghuli received her Ph. D from the school of mathematical sciences at the University of Science, Malaysia. Dr. Alqaraghuli’s research is focused on the application of experimental design, modeling, and multivariate statistics. She is currently self-employed with Skill Education Center, conducts workshops for non-statisticians and collaborates with other researchers to carry out research. Dr. Alqaraghuli is published in numerous international journals and is the co-author of Easy Statistics for Food Science with R (Elsevier 2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Malaysia