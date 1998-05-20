Applied Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127640709, 9780080527499

Applied Spectroscopy

1st Edition

A Compact Reference for Practitioners

Authors: Jerry Workman, Jr. Art Springsteen
eBook ISBN: 9780080527499
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127640709
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th May 1998
Page Count: 539
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
16300.00
13855.00
220.00
187.00
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
125.00
106.25
210.00
178.50
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book delineates practical, tested, general methods for ultraviolet, visible, and infrared spectrometry in clear language for novice users, and serves as a reference resource for advanced spectroscopists. Applied Spectroscopy includes important information and equations which will be referred to regularly. The book emphasizes reflectance and color measurements due to their common usage in todays spectroscopic laboratories, and contains methods for selectinga measurement technique as well as solar and color measurements. Written by experts in the field, this text covers spectrometry of new materials, ceramics, and textiles, and provides an appendix of practical reference data for spectrometry.

Key Features

  • Book topics include: Practical aspects of spectrometers and spectrometry; Sample preparation; Chemometrics and calibration practices; Reflectance measurements; Standard materials measurements
  • An emphasis is placed on reflectance and color measurements due to their common usage in today's spectroscopic laboratories
  • Methods for selecting a measurement technique are included as well as solar measurements and reference information on sources, detectors, optical fiber and window materials

Readership

Students and researchers in applied chemistry, chemical spectroscopy, materials characterization (testing and evaluation), and analytical chemistry

Table of Contents

The Practical Basics of Spectrometry: J. Workman, Optical Spectrometers. J. Workman, UV-VIS-NIR Spectrometry. J. Coates, IR Spectrometry: Sample Preparation and Spectrum Acquisition. J. Duckworth,Spectroscopic Quantitative Analysis. J. Duckworth, Spectroscopic Qualitative Analysis. Reflectance Measurements of Solids: A. Springsteen, Reflectance Spectroscopy: An Overview of Classification and Techniques. J. Workman, Spectroscopy of Solids. A. Springsteen, Standards for Reflectance Measurements. K.A. Snail and L.M. Hanssen, Accurate Measurements of Spectral Reflectance: Directional Hemispherical and Hemispherical Directional Reflectance Measurements Using Conic Mirror Reflectometers. S. McCall, The Bi-directional Reflectance Distribution Function. Practical Application of Spectroscopic Measurement: E.W. Ciurczak, Selecting a Spectroscopic Method by Industrial Application. J. Murray Stewart,Color and Solar Transmittance Measurements. S. White, Optical Spectroscopy of New Materials. J.F. Cordaro, Spectroscopy of Ceramics. E. Ciurczak, Spectroscopy Using Flowing Systems for Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Biomedical Applications. S. Ghosh, Textile Application of Molecular Spectroscopy. J.M. Stewart, Solar Measurements. Glossary. Appendix.

Details

No. of pages:
539
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080527499
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127640709

About the Author

Jerry Workman, Jr.

Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research

& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has

focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has

published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,

patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural

sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint

Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry

from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management

certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the

American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and

Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was

the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International

Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for

Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Argose Incorporated, Waltham, MA, U.S.A

Art Springsteen

Dr. Art Springsteen is a principal scientist and the director of Reflectance Research at Labsphere Inc. in North Sutton, New Hampshire. He has published numerous articles on optical material synthesis and characterization and measurement techniques of reflectance and diffuse transmittance. In addition, he is the author of Reflectance Spectroscopy: A Guide to Reflectance Materials. He received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from West Virginia University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Labsphere, Inc., North Sutton, New Hampshire, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...There is a lot of valuable information in this book, which will serve practitioners of UV-visible and near IR reflectance spectrometry well as a reference text, and researchers and students as a primer in these subjects." --Chemistry in Britain published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, Feb 1999

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.