Applied Spectroscopy
1st Edition
A Compact Reference for Practitioners
Description
This book delineates practical, tested, general methods for ultraviolet, visible, and infrared spectrometry in clear language for novice users, and serves as a reference resource for advanced spectroscopists. Applied Spectroscopy includes important information and equations which will be referred to regularly. The book emphasizes reflectance and color measurements due to their common usage in todays spectroscopic laboratories, and contains methods for selectinga measurement technique as well as solar and color measurements. Written by experts in the field, this text covers spectrometry of new materials, ceramics, and textiles, and provides an appendix of practical reference data for spectrometry.
Key Features
- Book topics include: Practical aspects of spectrometers and spectrometry; Sample preparation; Chemometrics and calibration practices; Reflectance measurements; Standard materials measurements
- An emphasis is placed on reflectance and color measurements due to their common usage in today's spectroscopic laboratories
- Methods for selecting a measurement technique are included as well as solar measurements and reference information on sources, detectors, optical fiber and window materials
Readership
Students and researchers in applied chemistry, chemical spectroscopy, materials characterization (testing and evaluation), and analytical chemistry
Table of Contents
The Practical Basics of Spectrometry: J. Workman, Optical Spectrometers. J. Workman, UV-VIS-NIR Spectrometry. J. Coates, IR Spectrometry: Sample Preparation and Spectrum Acquisition. J. Duckworth,Spectroscopic Quantitative Analysis. J. Duckworth, Spectroscopic Qualitative Analysis. Reflectance Measurements of Solids: A. Springsteen, Reflectance Spectroscopy: An Overview of Classification and Techniques. J. Workman, Spectroscopy of Solids. A. Springsteen, Standards for Reflectance Measurements. K.A. Snail and L.M. Hanssen, Accurate Measurements of Spectral Reflectance: Directional Hemispherical and Hemispherical Directional Reflectance Measurements Using Conic Mirror Reflectometers. S. McCall, The Bi-directional Reflectance Distribution Function. Practical Application of Spectroscopic Measurement: E.W. Ciurczak, Selecting a Spectroscopic Method by Industrial Application. J. Murray Stewart,Color and Solar Transmittance Measurements. S. White, Optical Spectroscopy of New Materials. J.F. Cordaro, Spectroscopy of Ceramics. E. Ciurczak, Spectroscopy Using Flowing Systems for Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Biomedical Applications. S. Ghosh, Textile Application of Molecular Spectroscopy. J.M. Stewart, Solar Measurements. Glossary. Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 539
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527499
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127640709
About the Author
Jerry Workman, Jr.
Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research
& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has
focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has
published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,
patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural
sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint
Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry
from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management
certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the
American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and
Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was
the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International
Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for
Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Argose Incorporated, Waltham, MA, U.S.A
Art Springsteen
Dr. Art Springsteen is a principal scientist and the director of Reflectance Research at Labsphere Inc. in North Sutton, New Hampshire. He has published numerous articles on optical material synthesis and characterization and measurement techniques of reflectance and diffuse transmittance. In addition, he is the author of Reflectance Spectroscopy: A Guide to Reflectance Materials. He received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from West Virginia University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Labsphere, Inc., North Sutton, New Hampshire, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...There is a lot of valuable information in this book, which will serve practitioners of UV-visible and near IR reflectance spectrometry well as a reference text, and researchers and students as a primer in these subjects." --Chemistry in Britain published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, Feb 1999