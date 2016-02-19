Applied Solid State Science
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1974
Page Count: 360
Description
Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 4 covers articles on single crystal compound semiconductors and complex polycrystalline materials. The book discusses narrow gap semiconductors and solid state batteries. The text then describes the advantages of hot-pressed microcrystalline compacts of oxygen-octahedra ferroelectrics over single crystal materials, as well as heterostructure junction lasers. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Articles Planned for Future Volumes
Narrow Gap Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Electronic Energy Band Structure and Some Physical Properties
III. Phase Diagrams, Crystal Growth, and Imperfections
IV. Theory, Fabrication, and Characterization of Devices
V. Laser Applications
Note Added in Proof
References
Solid State Batteries
I. Introduction
II. Conductivity and Solid Electrolytes
III. General Aspects of Solid State Battery Systems
IV. Solid State Battery Systems
V. Conclusions
References
Electrooptic Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. The Optical Behavior of Ferroelectric Ceramics
III. Composition and Preparation of Lead Lanthanum Zirconate Titanate (PLZT) Ceramics
IV. Physical and Electrical Properties of PLZT Ceramics
V. Optical and Electrooptic Properties of PLZT Ceramics
VI. Applications of Electrooptic Ceramics
References
Heterostructure Junction Lasers
I. Introduction
II. The Heterostructure Concept
III. The Al-Ga-As System and the Nature of the GaAs-AlzGa1-xAs Heterojunction
IV. Heterostructure Lasers: A General Description
V. Lasing Characteristics of Heterostructure Diodesâ€”Effects Largely Materials Sensitive
VI. Delay and Internal Q-Switching Effects in Heterostructure Lasers
VII. The Optical Cavity in Heterostructure Lasers
VIII. Heterostructure Lasers for Specific Types of Operation
IX. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th April 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214733
About the Editor
Raymond Wolfe
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.