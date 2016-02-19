Applied Solid State Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029044, 9781483214733

Applied Solid State Science

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1974
Page Count: 360
Description

Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 4 covers articles on single crystal compound semiconductors and complex polycrystalline materials. The book discusses narrow gap semiconductors and solid state batteries. The text then describes the advantages of hot-pressed microcrystalline compacts of oxygen-octahedra ferroelectrics over single crystal materials, as well as heterostructure junction lasers. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Narrow Gap Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Electronic Energy Band Structure and Some Physical Properties

III. Phase Diagrams, Crystal Growth, and Imperfections

IV. Theory, Fabrication, and Characterization of Devices

V. Laser Applications

Note Added in Proof

References

Solid State Batteries

I. Introduction

II. Conductivity and Solid Electrolytes

III. General Aspects of Solid State Battery Systems

IV. Solid State Battery Systems

V. Conclusions

References

Electrooptic Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. The Optical Behavior of Ferroelectric Ceramics

III. Composition and Preparation of Lead Lanthanum Zirconate Titanate (PLZT) Ceramics

IV. Physical and Electrical Properties of PLZT Ceramics

V. Optical and Electrooptic Properties of PLZT Ceramics

VI. Applications of Electrooptic Ceramics

References

Heterostructure Junction Lasers

I. Introduction

II. The Heterostructure Concept

III. The Al-Ga-As System and the Nature of the GaAs-AlzGa1-xAs Heterojunction

IV. Heterostructure Lasers: A General Description

V. Lasing Characteristics of Heterostructure Diodesâ€”Effects Largely Materials Sensitive

VI. Delay and Internal Q-Switching Effects in Heterostructure Lasers

VII. The Optical Cavity in Heterostructure Lasers

VIII. Heterostructure Lasers for Specific Types of Operation

IX. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index




