Applied Solid State Science
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Description
Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 3 covers reviews that are directly related to the two devices which are the epitome of applied solid state science - the transistor and the laser. The book discusses the physics of multilayer-gate IGFET memories; the application of the transient charge technique in drift velocity; and trapping in semiconductors and in materials used in xerography, nuclear particle detectors, and space-charge-limited devices; as well as thin film transistors. The text describes the manipulation of laser beams in solids and discusses the diffraction of light by sound waves and the uses of this interaction. The electrooptical and nonlinear optical properties of crystals are also considered, with emphasis on ferroelectric crystals of the oxygen octahedra class. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Physics of Multilayer-Gate IGFET Memories
I. Introduction
II. IGFET Characteristics
III. Oxide Instabilities
IV. Current Transport through Insulators
V. The Memory Element
References
Acousto-optics
I. Introduction
II. General Formulation
III. Strong Interaction
IV. Weak Interaction
V. Materials
VI. Applications
VII. Special Topics
Appendix A
Appendix Β
References
Drift Velocity and Trapping in Semiconductors—Transient Charge Technique
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Method
III. Drift Velocity
IV. Trapping Processes
V. Overview
Appendix A. Circuit Considerations
Appendix B. Transient Response
Appendix C. Pulse Rise Time
Appendix D. Measurement of the Energy to Create a Pair in Silicon, Germanium, and CdTe
References
Electrooptical and Nonlinear Optical Properties of Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenological Description of Electrooptic Phenomena
III. Frequency Dependence of the Electrooptic Effect
IV. Electronic Electrooptic Effect (Nonlinear Optic Effect)
V. Theory of the Electrooptic Effect
VI. Tabulation of Experimental Electrooptic Data
VII. Electrooptic Device Considerations
VIII. Conclusions
List of Symbols
Note Added in Proof
References
Author Index
Subject Index
