Applied Solid State Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029037, 9781483214726

Applied Solid State Science

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214726
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1972
Page Count: 416
Description

Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 3 covers reviews that are directly related to the two devices which are the epitome of applied solid state science - the transistor and the laser. The book discusses the physics of multilayer-gate IGFET memories; the application of the transient charge technique in drift velocity; and trapping in semiconductors and in materials used in xerography, nuclear particle detectors, and space-charge-limited devices; as well as thin film transistors. The text describes the manipulation of laser beams in solids and discusses the diffraction of light by sound waves and the uses of this interaction. The electrooptical and nonlinear optical properties of crystals are also considered, with emphasis on ferroelectric crystals of the oxygen octahedra class. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Physics of Multilayer-Gate IGFET Memories

I. Introduction

II. IGFET Characteristics

III. Oxide Instabilities

IV. Current Transport through Insulators

V. The Memory Element

References

Acousto-optics

I. Introduction

II. General Formulation

III. Strong Interaction

IV. Weak Interaction

V. Materials

VI. Applications

VII. Special Topics

Appendix A

Appendix Β

References

Drift Velocity and Trapping in Semiconductors—Transient Charge Technique

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Method

III. Drift Velocity

IV. Trapping Processes

V. Overview

Appendix A. Circuit Considerations

Appendix B. Transient Response

Appendix C. Pulse Rise Time

Appendix D. Measurement of the Energy to Create a Pair in Silicon, Germanium, and CdTe

References

Electrooptical and Nonlinear Optical Properties of Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenological Description of Electrooptic Phenomena

III. Frequency Dependence of the Electrooptic Effect

IV. Electronic Electrooptic Effect (Nonlinear Optic Effect)

V. Theory of the Electrooptic Effect

VI. Tabulation of Experimental Electrooptic Data

VII. Electrooptic Device Considerations

VIII. Conclusions

List of Symbols

Note Added in Proof

References

Author Index

Subject Index






