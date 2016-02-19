Applied Solid State Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029020, 9781483214719

Applied Solid State Science

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214719
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1971
Page Count: 334
Description

Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 2 covers topics about complex oxide materials such as the garnets, which dominate the field of magnetoelasticity and are among the most important laser hosts, and sodalite, which is one of the classic photochromic materials. The book discusses the physics of the interactions of electromagnetic, elastic, and spin waves in single crystal magnetic insulators. The text then describes the mechanism on which inorganic photochromic materials are based, as observed in a variety of materials in single crystal, powder, and glass forms; as well as the chemistry and growth of single crystal materials. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Magnetostatic and Magnetoelastic Wave Propagation in Solids

I. Introduction

II. Unbounded Homogeneous Media

III. Unbounded Inhomogeneous Media

IV. Bounded Media and Guided Waves

V. Interactions with Optical and Carrier Waves

VI. Applications

References

Inorganic Photochromic Materials

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of Photochromic Materials

III. Photochromic Materials

IV. Photochromic Properties Important for Applications

V. Applications and Future Directions of Photochromic Research

References

The Chemistry of Laser Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Background Considerations

III. The Growth of Laser Crystals

IV. Laser Materials with Simple Substitution

V. Laser Materials with Complex Substitution

VI. Semiconductor Lasers and Crystals Used with Lasers

VII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214719

About the Editor

Raymond Wolfe

