Applied Solid State Science
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Description
Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 2 covers topics about complex oxide materials such as the garnets, which dominate the field of magnetoelasticity and are among the most important laser hosts, and sodalite, which is one of the classic photochromic materials. The book discusses the physics of the interactions of electromagnetic, elastic, and spin waves in single crystal magnetic insulators. The text then describes the mechanism on which inorganic photochromic materials are based, as observed in a variety of materials in single crystal, powder, and glass forms; as well as the chemistry and growth of single crystal materials. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students studying the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Magnetostatic and Magnetoelastic Wave Propagation in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Unbounded Homogeneous Media
III. Unbounded Inhomogeneous Media
IV. Bounded Media and Guided Waves
V. Interactions with Optical and Carrier Waves
VI. Applications
Inorganic Photochromic Materials
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Photochromic Materials
III. Photochromic Materials
IV. Photochromic Properties Important for Applications
V. Applications and Future Directions of Photochromic Research
The Chemistry of Laser Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Background Considerations
III. The Growth of Laser Crystals
IV. Laser Materials with Simple Substitution
V. Laser Materials with Complex Substitution
VI. Semiconductor Lasers and Crystals Used with Lasers
VII. Conclusion
