Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 1 presents articles about junction electroluminescence; metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) physics; ion implantation in semiconductors; and electron transport through insulating thin films. The book describes the basic physics of carrier injection; energy transfer and recombination mechanisms; state of the art efficiencies; and future prospects for light emitting diodes. The text then discusses solid state spectroscopy, which is the pair spectra observed in gallium phosphide photoluminescence. The extensive studies of MIS diodes that have led to detailed understanding of the silicon-silicon dioxide interface, as well as the devices that can be fabricated by ion implantation in semiconductors are also considered. The book further tackles fundamental mechanisms of electron transport through insulating thin films; mechanisms that influence the design of many thin film; and semiconductor devices. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students working near the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.