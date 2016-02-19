Applied Solid State Science
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 1 presents articles about junction electroluminescence; metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) physics; ion implantation in semiconductors; and electron transport through insulating thin films. The book describes the basic physics of carrier injection; energy transfer and recombination mechanisms; state of the art efficiencies; and future prospects for light emitting diodes. The text then discusses solid state spectroscopy, which is the pair spectra observed in gallium phosphide photoluminescence. The extensive studies of MIS diodes that have led to detailed understanding of the silicon-silicon dioxide interface, as well as the devices that can be fabricated by ion implantation in semiconductors are also considered. The book further tackles fundamental mechanisms of electron transport through insulating thin films; mechanisms that influence the design of many thin film; and semiconductor devices. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students working near the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Preface
Articles Planned for Future Volumes
Junction Electroluminescence
I. Introduction
II. Energy-Band Description of Electron States in Crystalline Solids
III. Injection Mechanisms for Electroluminescence in p-n Homojunctions
IV. Electroluminescence Injection Processes Involving Heterojunctions
V. Energy Transport and Carrier Capture Mechanisms in Electroluminescent Devices
VI. Excitation Processes Most Suited to the Identification of Recombination Mechanisms in Semiconductors
VII. Radiative and Competing Nonradiative Carrier Recombination Mechanisms in Semiconductors
VIII. Coherent Stimulated Emission (Laser Action) in Semiconductors
IX. "State of the Art" Efficiencies of Electroluminescent Devices
X. Future Prospects
XI. Appendix: A Brief Survey of Very Recent Work
References
Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor (MIS) Physics
I. Introduction
II. Ideal Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor Diode
III. Surface States
IV. Surface-State Measurement Techniques
V. Charges in the Insulator and Their Effect on the Semiconductor Surface
VI. Effects of Metal Work-Function Differences, Crystal Orientation, Temperature, Illumination, and Irradiation on MIS Characteristics
VII. Surface Varactor, Avalanche, Tunneling, and Electroluminescence in MIS Diodes
VIII. Carrier Transport in Insulating Films
References
Ion Implantation in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Ion Range Distributions
III. Lattice Disorder
IV. Lattice Location of Implanted Atoms
V. Electrical Characteristics
VI. Application of Ion Implantation to Device Fabrication
References
Electron Transport through Insulating Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Theory: Barrier-Limited Mechanisms
III. Theory: Bulk Conduction Phenomena
IV. Experimental Results: Comparison with Theory
References
Author Index
Subject Index
