Applied Solid State Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029013, 9781483214702

Applied Solid State Science

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214702
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 416
Description

Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 1 presents articles about junction electroluminescence; metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) physics; ion implantation in semiconductors; and electron transport through insulating thin films. The book describes the basic physics of carrier injection; energy transfer and recombination mechanisms; state of the art efficiencies; and future prospects for light emitting diodes. The text then discusses solid state spectroscopy, which is the pair spectra observed in gallium phosphide photoluminescence. The extensive studies of MIS diodes that have led to detailed understanding of the silicon-silicon dioxide interface, as well as the devices that can be fabricated by ion implantation in semiconductors are also considered. The book further tackles fundamental mechanisms of electron transport through insulating thin films; mechanisms that influence the design of many thin film; and semiconductor devices. Solid state physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and graduate students working near the subjects being discussed will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume I

Preface

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Junction Electroluminescence

I. Introduction

II. Energy-Band Description of Electron States in Crystalline Solids

III. Injection Mechanisms for Electroluminescence in p-n Homojunctions

IV. Electroluminescence Injection Processes Involving Heterojunctions

V. Energy Transport and Carrier Capture Mechanisms in Electroluminescent Devices

VI. Excitation Processes Most Suited to the Identification of Recombination Mechanisms in Semiconductors

VII. Radiative and Competing Nonradiative Carrier Recombination Mechanisms in Semiconductors

VIII. Coherent Stimulated Emission (Laser Action) in Semiconductors

IX. "State of the Art" Efficiencies of Electroluminescent Devices

X. Future Prospects

XI. Appendix: A Brief Survey of Very Recent Work

References

Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor (MIS) Physics

I. Introduction

II. Ideal Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor Diode

III. Surface States

IV. Surface-State Measurement Techniques

V. Charges in the Insulator and Their Effect on the Semiconductor Surface

VI. Effects of Metal Work-Function Differences, Crystal Orientation, Temperature, Illumination, and Irradiation on MIS Characteristics

VII. Surface Varactor, Avalanche, Tunneling, and Electroluminescence in MIS Diodes

VIII. Carrier Transport in Insulating Films

References

Ion Implantation in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Ion Range Distributions

III. Lattice Disorder

IV. Lattice Location of Implanted Atoms

V. Electrical Characteristics

VI. Application of Ion Implantation to Device Fabrication

References

Electron Transport through Insulating Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Theory: Barrier-Limited Mechanisms

III. Theory: Bulk Conduction Phenomena

IV. Experimental Results: Comparison with Theory

References

Author Index

Subject Index






No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214702

