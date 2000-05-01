Applied Sedimentology
2nd Edition
Description
There are three types of rock—igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary. Sedimentary rocks form from the weathering, erosion, transportation and deposition of older rocks. Applied Sedimentology describes the formation, transportation and deposition of sediment, and the post-depositional processes that change soft sediment into sedimentary rock. Sedimentary rocks include sandstones, limestones and mudstones. All the world's coal, most of its water and fossil fuels, and many mineral deposits occur in sedimentary rocks. Applied Sedimentology shows how the study of sediments aids the exploration for and exploitation of natural resources, including water, ores and hydrocarbons.
Key Features
- Completely revised edition; Like its precursor, it describes sediments from sand grains to sedimentary basins; Features up-to date account and critique of sequence and cyclostratigraphy
- Extensively illustrated with photos and remotely sensed sea bed images describing sedimentary processes, products and depositional systems; Color plates illustrate sediment textures, lithologies, pore types, diagenetic textures, and carbonate and clastic sequence stratigraphic models
- Emphasises the applications of sedimentology to the exploration for and exploitation of natural resources, including water, ores and hydrocarbons
- Extensive references and up-to-date bibliography for further study
Readership
Senior undergraduate and graduate geology students in sedimentology, petroleum geology, petroleum engineering, mining geology, hydrogeology, mineral exploration, and environmental geology; oil company geologists and reservoir engineers and mining companies.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Rock to Sediment: Weathering and the Sedimentary Cycle. Particles, Pores, and Permeability. Sediment Sedimented: Transportation and Sedimentation. Sedimentary Structures. Depositional Systems. Sediment to Rock: The Subsurface Environment. Allochthonous Sediments. Authochthonous Sediments. Sedimentary Basins. Subject Index. About the Author.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 523
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 1st May 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527475
About the Author
Richard Selley
Richard Selley é pesquisador sênior associado e professor emérito de Geologia do Petróleo na Imperial College, Londres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Earth Science & Engineering, Royal School of Mines, Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, UK
Reviews
"...a clearly, crisply and tightly written book with a pleasing style...a nice succinct overview of the diverse field of sedimentology...a good read, informative and well worth the modest price." - Journal of Sedimentary Research "...this book would make an important addition to the library of any geologist. Its descriptions of the industrial applications of sedimentology and stratigraphy are found in few other books and will have considerable value for undergraduate and graduate students in the earth sciences...an important contribution." - CHOICE, Jan 2001 "Illustrations include well-reproduced black and white photos and clear uncluttered, readable maps, sections and block diagrams. Selley's writing style is straightforward and clear, punctuated occasionally by subtle, quite engaging flights of light-hearted humor...this book, described by Selley as "unashamedly about sensual sedimentology", is an important contribution that belongs both in the hands of students and in the working library of the petroleum geology practitioner." - AAPG Bulletin, May 2001 "The sections on diageesis were particularly well done ad include an excellent discussion of the role of orgaic compounds in pore fluids in controlling diageetic reactions." - SEDIMENTOLOGY