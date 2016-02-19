Applied Radiographic Calculations

A thorough review of general mathematics and its applications in radiography as well as a handy reference for basic formulas and calculations used by radiographers. This book starts with basic mathematic principles and moves on to present the reader with the calculations required to produce high quality radiographic images and practice problems which aid in the understanding of these calculations. Areas discussed include mAs conversions, inverse square law, radiographic density and contrast, screens and grid ratios, grid conversions, geometric and magnification unsharpness, and graphs and conversions between conventional and systems international (SI) units of radiation dosimetry. No other book provides such clear instruction for radiographic calculations. A handy Instructor's Manual is also available.