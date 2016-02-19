Applied Radiographic Calculations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721665962

Applied Radiographic Calculations

1st Edition

Authors: Cynthia Dennis Ronald Eisenberg
Paperback ISBN: 9780721665962
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st March 1993
Page Count: 190
Description

A thorough review of general mathematics and its applications in radiography as well as a handy reference for basic formulas and calculations used by radiographers. This book starts with basic mathematic principles and moves on to present the reader with the calculations required to produce high quality radiographic images and practice problems which aid in the understanding of these calculations. Areas discussed include mAs conversions, inverse square law, radiographic density and contrast, screens and grid ratios, grid conversions, geometric and magnification unsharpness, and graphs and conversions between conventional and systems international (SI) units of radiation dosimetry. No other book provides such clear instruction for radiographic calculations. A handy Instructor's Manual is also available.

About the Author

Cynthia Dennis

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Radiologic Technology Program, Louisiana State University, Shreveport, LA

Ronald Eisenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Radiology, Highland General Hospital, Oakland, CA; Clinical Professor of Radiology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; and University of California at Davis, Sacramento, CA

