Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 2
3rd Edition
Description
This latest edition covers the technical performance and mechanical details of converting the chemical and petrochemical process into appropriate hardware for distillation and packed towers. It incorporates recent advances and major innovations in distillation contacting devices and features new generations of packing. In addition, this new edition reflects the significant progress that has been made in process design techniques in recent years.
Volume 2's example calculation techniques guide in the preparation of preliminary and final rating designs. In some instances, the book includes manufacturers' procedures and notes clearly indicate when manufacturers should verify results.
Key Features
Covers distillation and packed towers, and contains material on azeotropes and ideal and non-ideal systems Includes important findings from recent literature to illustrate alternate design methods New illustrations and rating charts
Table of Contents
DISTILLATION. Part 1: Distillation and Process Performance Part 2:Hydrocarbon Absorption and Stripping. Part 3: Mechanical Design. PACKED TOWERS.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 24th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527376
About the Author
Ernest E. Ludwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Ernest E. Ludwig, P.E., is a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a past member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A registered professional chemical engineer in Louisiana, he specializes in plant design, operations, industrial fires and explosions, and management in the chemical and petrochemical industry.