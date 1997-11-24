Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 2 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780884151012, 9780080527376

Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 2

3rd Edition

Authors: Ernest E. Ludwig
eBook ISBN: 9780080527376
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 24th November 1997
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
120.00
102.00
149.00
126.65
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This latest edition covers the technical performance and mechanical details of converting the chemical and petrochemical process into appropriate hardware for distillation and packed towers. It incorporates recent advances and major innovations in distillation contacting devices and features new generations of packing. In addition, this new edition reflects the significant progress that has been made in process design techniques in recent years.

Volume 2's example calculation techniques guide in the preparation of preliminary and final rating designs. In some instances, the book includes manufacturers' procedures and notes clearly indicate when manufacturers should verify results.

Key Features

Covers distillation and packed towers, and contains material on azeotropes and ideal and non-ideal systems Includes important findings from recent literature to illustrate alternate design methods New illustrations and rating charts

Table of Contents

DISTILLATION. Part 1: Distillation and Process Performance Part 2:Hydrocarbon Absorption and Stripping. Part 3: Mechanical Design. PACKED TOWERS.

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080527376

About the Author

Ernest E. Ludwig

Affiliations and Expertise

Ernest E. Ludwig, P.E., is a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a past member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A registered professional chemical engineer in Louisiana, he specializes in plant design, operations, industrial fires and explosions, and management in the chemical and petrochemical industry.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.