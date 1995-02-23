Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 1 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780884150251, 9780080527369

Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 1

3rd Edition

Authors: Ernest E. Ludwig
eBook ISBN: 9780080527369
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 23rd February 1995
Page Count: 630
Description

This expanded edition introduces new design methods and is packed with examples, design charts, tables, and performance diagrams to add to the practical understanding of how selected equipment can be expected to perform in the process situation. A major addition is the comprehensive chapter on process safety design considerations, ranging from new devices and components to updated venting requirements for low-pressure storage tanks to the latest NFPA methods for sizing rupture disks and bursting panels, and more.

Key Features

*Completely revised and updated throughout

*The definative guide for process engineers and designers

*Covers a complete range of basic day-to-day operation topics

Table of Contents

Process planning, scheduling, flowsheet design. Fluid flow. Pumping of liquids. Mechanical separations. Mixing of liquids. Ejectors and mechanical vacuum systems. Process safety and pressure-relieving devices. Appendix of conversion factors.

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080527369

About the Author

Ernest E. Ludwig

Affiliations and Expertise

Ernest E. Ludwig, P.E., is a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a past member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A registered professional chemical engineer in Louisiana, he specializes in plant design, operations, industrial fires and explosions, and management in the chemical and petrochemical industry.

