Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants: Volume 1
3rd Edition
Description
This expanded edition introduces new design methods and is packed with examples, design charts, tables, and performance diagrams to add to the practical understanding of how selected equipment can be expected to perform in the process situation. A major addition is the comprehensive chapter on process safety design considerations, ranging from new devices and components to updated venting requirements for low-pressure storage tanks to the latest NFPA methods for sizing rupture disks and bursting panels, and more.
Key Features
*Completely revised and updated throughout
*The definative guide for process engineers and designers
*Covers a complete range of basic day-to-day operation topics
Table of Contents
Process planning, scheduling, flowsheet design. Fluid flow. Pumping of liquids. Mechanical separations. Mixing of liquids. Ejectors and mechanical vacuum systems. Process safety and pressure-relieving devices. Appendix of conversion factors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 23rd February 1995
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527369
About the Author
Ernest E. Ludwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Ernest E. Ludwig, P.E., is a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a past member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A registered professional chemical engineer in Louisiana, he specializes in plant design, operations, industrial fires and explosions, and management in the chemical and petrochemical industry.