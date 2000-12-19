Applied Polymer Science: 21st Century
1st Edition
The 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering of the American Chemical Society, in 1999 sparked this third edition of Applied Polymer Science with emphasis on the developments of the last few years and a serious look at the challenges and expectations of the 21st Century.
This book is divided into six sections, each with an Associate Editor responsible for the contents with the group of Associate Editors acting as a board to interweave and interconnect various topics and to insure complete coverage. These areas represent both traditional areas and emerging areas, but always with coverage that is timely. The areas and associated chapters represent vistas where PMSE and its members have made and are continuing to make vital contributions. The authors are leaders in their fields and have graciously donated their efforts to encourage the scientists of the next 75 years to further contribute to the well being of the society in which we all live.
Synthesis, characterization, and application are three of the legs that hold up a steady table. The fourth is creativity. Each of the three strong legs are present in this book with creativity present as the authors were asked to look forward in predicting areas in need of work and potential applications. The book begins with an introductory history chapter introducing readers to PMSE. The second chapter introduces the very basic science, terms and concepts critical to polymer science and technology. Sections two, three and four focus on application areas emphasizing emerging trends and applications. Section five emphasizes the essential areas of characterization. Section six contains chapters focusing of the synthesis of the materials.
Preface. Editors. Past Chairs.
Introduction. (Section Editor-C.E. Carraher, Jr.). History of the American Chemical Society Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering (C.D. Craver et al.). Introduction to Polymer Science and Technology (C.E. Carraher, Jr.). Polymer Nomenclature (L.H. Sperling et al.). Polymer Education (J. Droske et al.).
Polymer Science and Technology. (Section Editor-D.J. Lohse). Polymer Chain Configurations: Measurement and Applications (L.J. Fetters). Polyolefins (D.J. Lohse). Styrene Polymers and Copolymers (M. Demirors). Poly(vinyl chloride)(A.W. Coaker). Plasticizers (A.D. Godwin). Engineering Thermoplastics (E.N. Peters, R.K. Arisman). Thermosetting Plastics (R.A. Pearson). Thermoset Elastomers (J.E. Mark). Thermoplastic Elastomers and Their Applications (G. Holden). Fibers (L. Rebenfeld). Adhesive and Sealant Chemistry (L.-H. Lee). Industrially Important Polysaccharides (E.M. Partain, III). Electrically Conducting Polymers (A.O. Patil). History and Development of Polymer Blends and IPNS (L.H. Sperling). Polymer Processing (M. Xanthos). Fire and Polymers (G.L. Nelson). Epoxy Resins (J.L. Massingill, Jr., R.S. Bauer). Developments in the Commercialization of Water-Soluble Polymers (J.E. Glass).
Coatings (Section Editors-K.N. Edwards, H. Mislang).History of Coatings (K.N. Edwards, H.B. Mislang). High Performance Industrial Coatings (T.M. Santosusso). Advances in Alkyd Resins (R.C. Williams). White Pigments-Revisited (J.H. Braun, J.G. Dickerson).
Colored Organic Pigments (P.A. Lewis). Solvents in Today's Coatings (R.L. Stout). Rheology and Coating Flows (R.R. Eley). Water-Borne Coatings (P.T. Elliott, J.E. Glass).
New Materials (Section Editors-E. Reichmanis, M. Jaffe). New Materials for the 21st Century (Michael Jaffe et al.). Polymer Materials for Microelectronics Imaging Applications (E. Reichmanis, O. Nalamasu) Polymers for Electronic Packaging in the 21st Century (C.P. Wong, R. Tummala). Organometallic and Metal-Containing Organic Polymers-An Overview (J.E. Sheats et al.).
Spectroscopic and Physical Characterization (Section Editor-C.D. Craver).
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy of Polymers (V.G. Gregoriou). Raman Spectroscopy of Polymers (R.A. Larsen). NMR Characterization of Polymers (P.A. Mirau). Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Polymers (C.L. Wilkins). Polymer Characterization by Fluorescence Spectroscopy (H. Hofstraat). Physical Characterization of Polymeric Materials (C.E. Carraher, Jr.). Challenges in Particle Size Distribution Measurement-Past, Present and for the 21st Century (T.Provder). The Thermal Analysis of Polymers (E.F. Myer III). Dynamic Mechanical Properties of Polymers (L.W. Hill).
Polymerization and Polymerization Mechanisms (Section Editor-D. Schulz). Free Radical Polymerization (K. Matyjaszewski, S.G. Gaynor). Step-Growth Polymerization (T.E. Long and S. R. Turner). Ionic Polymerization (R. Faust, H. Schlaad). An Overview of Transition Metal-Mediated Polymerizations: Catalysts for the 21st Century (L. S. Boffa).
C. Craver
Clara Craver was Chair-Elect of Polymeric Materials Science and Engineering, at the time of its 50th anniversary in 1974, and Chair in 1975. Her services include twenty-three years as Councillor; symposium and FT-IR workshop organizer on polymer characterization, and editor of four books from these activities. Three were ACS Advances in Chemistry books, focussed on the relationship between polymer structures and properties. In 1999 she was awarded the PMSE Division Distinguished Service Award at its 75th Anniversary Celebration. She is a consultant and provides expert testimony in spectroscopy and polymer characterization, and teaches short courses at universities and scientific meetings. She recieved her B. Sc. in Chemistry from Ohio State University, cum laude, phi beta kappa in 1945. In 1974 Fisk University awarded her an honary Doctor of Science degree based on internationally recognised contributions to the field of infrared spectroscopy. In 1976 she was Chair of the Vibrational Spectroscopy Gordon Research Conference and was an invited speaker to GRC conferences on Coatings in 1954, 1964, 1966. International courses on lectureships have included Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1965, Monaco for ISTA on Man and the Oceans in 1975, China in 1979, multiple lectures on spectroscopy, polymer science, and small business management, and FT-IR at U. of Glamorgan in Wales, 1999.
She is a Certified Professional Chemist and Fellow of the American Institute of Chemists; has been active on ASTM: Chair of E-13 on molecular spectroscopy, and recieved ASTM's highest award, the Award of Merit; she has managed the Coblentz Society's infrared data program from it's inception, now serving as an investigator on a NIST CRADA. The Society honored her with the Williams-Wright Award in Industrial Spectroscopy in 1985 and she was named an honary member in 1990. She served on the National Research Council Advisory Committee on the Strategic Highway Research Program 1985-89.
Aldea Mar#72, 500 Park Boulevard South, Venice, FL 34285, USA
C. Carraher
Charles E. Carraher, Jr. is Professor of Chemistry at Florida Atlantic University and Associate Director of the statewide Florida Centre for Environmental Studies and Director of the environmental Chemistry Secretariat. He previously was Dean of the College of Science at FAU, Chair of the Science Division at the University of South Dakota, and Chair of the Department of Chemistry at Wright State University. He has been given many awards and recognitions including being named a Fellow in the American Institute of Chemists, recieved the Outstanding Scientists and Engineering Award from the Engineers and Scientist Affiliate Societies Council in 1984, was named as the outstanding Chemist in southeast USA by the American Chemical Society in 1992 and given a Distinguished Service Award for his work in science education in 1994 and the Saltarilli Sigma Xi Award for research in 1992. He has worked as a science adviser for Sen. McGovern, served as a reader for the national science 2000 committee, served on a national testing committee, serves on the Govenor's task-force committee for the Sustainability of South Florida, and headed up one of the national test committees. He is author or coauthor of some 40 books, and over 700 articles in a number of broad areas.
His research has led to the synthesis of over 70 new families of polymers as well as new methods for their characterization and synthesis. He has chaired numerous national and international committees. He is a founder and cochair of PolyEd which works with K-Post-graduate education through a number of groups. PolyEd has worked to develop the science education page of USA Today; recognise outstanding high school teachers of science on a national basis; publish PEN a science newsletter that goes to all the Universities and Colleges in the USA and Canada; and works with industry in developing short courses and other educational aids. He is also one of the founders of IPEC which is an inter-societal organisatio
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431, USA