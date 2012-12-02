Applied Photonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127704586, 9780080499260

Applied Photonics

1st Edition

Authors: Chai Yeh
eBook ISBN: 9780080499260
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127704586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 337
Description

Photonic circuitry is the first-choice technological advancement recognized by the telecommunications industry. Due to the speed, strength, and clarity of signal, photonic circuits are rapidly replacing electronic circuits in a range of applications. Applied Photonics is a state-of-the-art reference book that describes the fundamental physical concept of photonics and examines the most current information available in the photonics field. Cutting-edge developments in semiconductors, optical switches, and solitons are presented in a readable and easily understandable style, making this volume accessible, if not essential, reading for practicing engineers and scientists.

Key Features

  • Introduces the concept of nonlinear interaction of photons with matters, photons, and phonons
  • Covers recent developments of semiconductor lasers and detectors in the communications field
  • Discusses the development of nonlinear devices, including optical amplifiers, solitons, and phase conjugators, as well as the development of photonic components, switches, interconnects, and image processing devices

Readership

Electronics engineers, telecommunications professionals, colleges, libraries, and research institutes.

Table of Contents

(Chapter Headings): Introduction. Photons and Interactions. Recent Advances in Semiconductor Laser Technology. Fiber Lasers. Solid-State Lasers. Other Laser Sources. Photonic Detection. Optical Amplifiers. Solitons in Optical Fiber Telecommunications. Phase Conjugators. Photonic Components. Photonic Switches. Photonic Interconnections. Photonic Image Processing. Chapter References. Subject Index.

About the Author

Chai Yeh

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Michigan

Reviews

"In 14 chapters the author presents the most important aspects of photonics in a truly cogent fashion and sets the record straight for numerous misconceptions....Overall, I found Applied Photonics by Yeh to be an excellent reference book. Each chapter begins with a brief introduction stating the objectives of the discussion and ends with a summary and a reference list. The references are quite recent...A comprehensive index makes the book an extremely useful reference tool.Its small size makes it ideal for a traveling companion when a photonics reference book is necessary." --OPTICAL ENGINEERING

