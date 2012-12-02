Applied Photonics
1st Edition
Description
Photonic circuitry is the first-choice technological advancement recognized by the telecommunications industry. Due to the speed, strength, and clarity of signal, photonic circuits are rapidly replacing electronic circuits in a range of applications. Applied Photonics is a state-of-the-art reference book that describes the fundamental physical concept of photonics and examines the most current information available in the photonics field. Cutting-edge developments in semiconductors, optical switches, and solitons are presented in a readable and easily understandable style, making this volume accessible, if not essential, reading for practicing engineers and scientists.
Key Features
- Introduces the concept of nonlinear interaction of photons with matters, photons, and phonons
- Covers recent developments of semiconductor lasers and detectors in the communications field
- Discusses the development of nonlinear devices, including optical amplifiers, solitons, and phase conjugators, as well as the development of photonic components, switches, interconnects, and image processing devices
Readership
Electronics engineers, telecommunications professionals, colleges, libraries, and research institutes.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Introduction. Photons and Interactions. Recent Advances in Semiconductor Laser Technology. Fiber Lasers. Solid-State Lasers. Other Laser Sources. Photonic Detection. Optical Amplifiers. Solitons in Optical Fiber Telecommunications. Phase Conjugators. Photonic Components. Photonic Switches. Photonic Interconnections. Photonic Image Processing. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499260
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127704586
About the Author
Chai Yeh
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Michigan
Reviews
"In 14 chapters the author presents the most important aspects of photonics in a truly cogent fashion and sets the record straight for numerous misconceptions....Overall, I found Applied Photonics by Yeh to be an excellent reference book. Each chapter begins with a brief introduction stating the objectives of the discussion and ends with a summary and a reference list. The references are quite recent...A comprehensive index makes the book an extremely useful reference tool.Its small size makes it ideal for a traveling companion when a photonics reference book is necessary." --OPTICAL ENGINEERING