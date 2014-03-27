Book News

Applied pharmacology for veterinary technicians, 4th ed.

Wanamaker, Boyce P. and Kathy Lockett Massey.

W.B. Saunders Co., c2009

978-1-4160-5633-1 SF915 $54.95 (pa)

This textbook details pharmacologic agents and their uses, for veterinary technicians and students. Wanamaker and Massey (veterinary technology, Columbia State Community College) include information on pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, side effects, clinical uses, and dosage forms for each drug. This edition contains proprietary and generic names, online resources such as dosage calculators and videos, and more coverage of the anatomy and physiology of the skin and drugs to treat skin disorders. It also has information on performing calculations for constant rate infusion problems, neoplasia and antineoplastic drugs, herbal medicine, and regulations for controlled substances.



Doody

NEW REVIEW -- WANAMAKER / Applied Pharmacology for the Veterinary Technician, 4th Edition. Elsevier, 2008, $54.95. Imprint: Saunders.



[AUTHOR]

Wanamaker, Boyce P., DVM, MS; Lockett Massey, Kathy, LVMT



[BIBLIOGRAPHIC DATA]

ISBN: 978-1-4160-5633-1, NLM: SF 915, 481 pages, soft cover.



[DOODY'S NOTES]



[REVIEWER'S EXPERT OPINION]

Levent Dirikolu, DVM, MVSc, PhD(University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine)



**Description**

This book provides very useful and easy to understand pharmacological information for veterinary technicians. The previous edition was published in 2004.



**Purpose**

It is intended to help veterinary technicians and students become familiar with the pharmacological agents, their uses, side effects, and dosage forms.



**Audience**

The author targets veterinary technicians in both large and small animal practice, but it appears that most of the chapters are geared toward veterinary technicians in small animal practice.



**Features**

The book covers all the classes of drugs used in veterinary medicine, their dosage forms, side effects that can be associated with the usage of each class in different animal species (primarily small animals), drug sources, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and the drug development and approval process. The subjects that are well covered in the book include practical dosage calculations in pharmacology, dosage forms, and drugs used in gastrointestinal system disorders. Among the strong features of this book are a variety of available innovative student resource features, including drug administration videos, drug calculators, drug label image collection, animations for drug distributions across cell membrane and drug-receptor interactions, etc. There are some major shortcomings as well. There is very little information about the usage and side effects that can be associated with commonly used drugs in veterinary medicine. The book could provide more information on specific side effects, not just side effects in general. For certain classes of drugs that are not approved to be used in veterinary medicine, the package insert is recommended as a source of more information about the side effects that can be associated with usage in veterinary patients. If the drug is not approved for animals, there won't be any information about the veterinary application of the particular drug in package insert (example diazepam). Definitions of certain terminologies used in the book are not that clear. For example, the degree to which a drug is absorbed and reaches the general circulation is called bioavailability. This can be more easily defined as: "the fraction of the dose that reaches the systemic circulation unchanged is called bioavailability."



**Assessment**

Certainly, this fourth edition is justified. New drugs are introduced into the market almost on a daily basis and, therefore, updated information regarding these new drugs and their usage in practice is essential for veterinary technicians. This edition also provides additional student resources.



Weighted Numerical Score: 94 - 4 Stars!