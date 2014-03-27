Applied Pharmacology for Veterinary Technicians
5th Edition
Description
Now in full color, Applied Pharmacology for Veterinary Technicians, 5th Edition shows you how to administer prescribed drugs to animals, calculate drug dosages accurately, and instruct clients about side effects and precautions. Coverage of drug information includes pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, clinical uses, dosage forms, and adverse effects. An Evolve companion website enhances the book with narrated videos demonstrating drug administration techniques, animations of pharmacologic processes, dosage calculation exercises, and much more. Written by veterinary technology experts Boyce Wanamaker and Kathy Lockett Massey, this resource provides the pharmacology knowledge you need to succeed as a vet tech!
Key Features
- Illustrated, step-by-step procedures demonstrate proper administration techniques for common drug forms.
- Body systems organization provides a logical sequence of study, followed by anti-infectives, antiparasitics, anti-inflammatory agents, and others.
- Dosage calculation exercises provide practice immediately after new information is presented.
- Proprietary drug names are listed with generic drug names, highlighting drugs with generic options.
- Review questions reinforce understanding of key concepts, with answers located in the back of the book.
- An Evolve companion website provides drug administration videos, drug calculators with accompanying word problems, photos of drug labels, animations of pharmacologic processes, and dosage calculation exercises.
- Key terms, chapter outlines, and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter make studying easier.
- Technician Notes provide useful hints and important reminders to help you avoid common errors and increase your efficiency.
- UNIQUE Pharmacy Management and Inventory Control chapter offers practical tips relating to vendor types, communicating with sales representatives, and using veterinary practice management software.
Table of Contents
- General Pharmacology
2. Routes and Techniques of Drug Administration
3. Practical Calculations
4. Drugs Used in Nervous System Disorders
5. Drugs Used in Respiratory System Disorders
6. Drugs Used in Renal and Urinary Tract Disorders
7. Drugs Used in Cardiovascular System Disorders
8. Drugs Used in Gastrointestinal System Disorders
9. Drugs Used in Hormonal, Endocrine, and Reproductive Disorders
10. Drugs Used in Ophthalmic and Otic Disorders
11. Drugs Used in Skin Disorders
12. Anti-infective Drugs
13. Antiparasitic Drugs
14. Drugs Used to Relieve Pain and Inflammation
15. Therapeutic Nutritional, Fluid, and Electrolyte Replacements
16. Blood-Modifying, Antineoplastic, and Immunosuppressant Drugs
17. Immunologic Drugs
18. Miscellaneous Therapeutic Agents
19. Pharmacy Management and Inventory Control
Appendix A: Common Abbreviations Used in Veterinary Medicine
Appendix B: Weights and Measures
Appendix C: Antidotes
Appendix D: Drug Dosages
Appendix E: Drugs by Therapeutic Class
Appendix F: Controlled Substances Information
Bibliography
Glossary
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291705
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323186629
About the Author
Boyce Wanamaker
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Columbia State Community College, Columbia, TN
Kathy Massey
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Veterinary Technology Department, Columbia State Community College, Columbia, TN
Reviews
Book News
Applied pharmacology for veterinary technicians, 4th ed.
Wanamaker, Boyce P. and Kathy Lockett Massey.
W.B. Saunders Co., c2009
978-1-4160-5633-1 SF915 $54.95 (pa)
This textbook details pharmacologic agents and their uses, for veterinary technicians and students. Wanamaker and Massey (veterinary technology, Columbia State Community College) include information on pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, side effects, clinical uses, and dosage forms for each drug. This edition contains proprietary and generic names, online resources such as dosage calculators and videos, and more coverage of the anatomy and physiology of the skin and drugs to treat skin disorders. It also has information on performing calculations for constant rate infusion problems, neoplasia and antineoplastic drugs, herbal medicine, and regulations for controlled substances.
Doody
NEW REVIEW -- WANAMAKER / Applied Pharmacology for the Veterinary Technician, 4th Edition. Elsevier, 2008, $54.95. Imprint: Saunders.
[AUTHOR]
Wanamaker, Boyce P., DVM, MS; Lockett Massey, Kathy, LVMT
[BIBLIOGRAPHIC DATA]
ISBN: 978-1-4160-5633-1, NLM: SF 915, 481 pages, soft cover.
[DOODY'S NOTES]
[REVIEWER'S EXPERT OPINION]
Levent Dirikolu, DVM, MVSc, PhD(University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine)
**Description**
This book provides very useful and easy to understand pharmacological information for veterinary technicians. The previous edition was published in 2004.
**Purpose**
It is intended to help veterinary technicians and students become familiar with the pharmacological agents, their uses, side effects, and dosage forms.
**Audience**
The author targets veterinary technicians in both large and small animal practice, but it appears that most of the chapters are geared toward veterinary technicians in small animal practice.
**Features**
The book covers all the classes of drugs used in veterinary medicine, their dosage forms, side effects that can be associated with the usage of each class in different animal species (primarily small animals), drug sources, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and the drug development and approval process. The subjects that are well covered in the book include practical dosage calculations in pharmacology, dosage forms, and drugs used in gastrointestinal system disorders. Among the strong features of this book are a variety of available innovative student resource features, including drug administration videos, drug calculators, drug label image collection, animations for drug distributions across cell membrane and drug-receptor interactions, etc. There are some major shortcomings as well. There is very little information about the usage and side effects that can be associated with commonly used drugs in veterinary medicine. The book could provide more information on specific side effects, not just side effects in general. For certain classes of drugs that are not approved to be used in veterinary medicine, the package insert is recommended as a source of more information about the side effects that can be associated with usage in veterinary patients. If the drug is not approved for animals, there won't be any information about the veterinary application of the particular drug in package insert (example diazepam). Definitions of certain terminologies used in the book are not that clear. For example, the degree to which a drug is absorbed and reaches the general circulation is called bioavailability. This can be more easily defined as: "the fraction of the dose that reaches the systemic circulation unchanged is called bioavailability."
**Assessment**
Certainly, this fourth edition is justified. New drugs are introduced into the market almost on a daily basis and, therefore, updated information regarding these new drugs and their usage in practice is essential for veterinary technicians. This edition also provides additional student resources.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Weighted Numerical Score: 94 - 4 Stars!