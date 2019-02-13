Applied Pharmacology for the Dental Hygienist
8th Edition
Description
With a focus on the most commonly used drugs in dentistry, Applied Pharmacology for the Dental Hygienist, 8th Edition provides you with an in-depth understanding of the pharmacologic principles needed for safe and effective dental treatment and oral health care. It discusses drug properties and mechanisms of action, dosages, intended effects, interactions, and adverse reactions - both for the medications a patient may already be taking and for the drugs prescribed by the dentist. This new edition has been updated throughout to give you a firm foundation in pharmacology in order to assess and educate patients so they can maintain optimal oral health!
Key Features
- IMPROVED! Test Bank with cognitive leveling based on Bloom’s Taxonomy mapped to the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) blueprint.
- Comprehensive coverage with a dental focus provides you with an in-depth understanding of the most commonly used drugs, how they work, and how they affect patients’ oral health and dental treatment options.
- Multiple opportunities for classroom and board exam prep offers summaries and review questions at the end of each chapter, helping you to assess your knowledge of the material.
- Key terms are bolded and in color within each chapter and defined in a handy glossary.
- Full-color design engages the reader and includes additional illustrations showing basic principles and internal processes, along with photographs of oral conditions and side effects.
- Separate drug index provides easy look-up of specific drugs and types of drugs.
- Quick-reference appendixes include resources such as the top 200 drugs, medical acronyms, and information on herbal and dietary supplements.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Principles
1. Information Sources, Regulatory Agencies, Drug Legislation, and Prescription Writing
2. Drug Action and Handling
3. Adverse Reactions
Part II: Drugs Used in Dentistry
4. Autonomic Drugs
5. Nonopioid (Nonnarcotic) Analgesics
6. Opioid (Narcotic) Analgesics and Antagonists
7. Antiinfective Agents
8. Antifungal and Antiviral Agents
9. Local Anesthetics
10. General Anesthetics
11. Antianxiety Agents
Part III: Drugs That May Alter Dental Treatment
12. Drugs for the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
13. Drugs for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases
14. Drugs for the Treatment of Seizure Disorders
15. Drugs for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders
16. Adrenocorticosteroids
17. Drugs for the Treatment of Respiratory Disorders and Allergic Rhinitis
18. Drugs for the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
19. Drugs for the Treatment of Other Endocrine Disorders
20. Antineoplastic Drugs
Part IV: Special Situations
21. Emergency Drugs
22. Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
23. Substance Use Disorders
24. Natural/Herbal Products and Dietary Supplements
25. Oral Conditions and Their Treatment
26. Hygiene-Related Oral Disorders
Appendix A: Top 200 Drugs
Appendix B: Medical Acronyms
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: What if…
Appendix E: Oral Manifestations: Xerostomia and Taste Changes
Appendix F: Children’s Dose Calculations
Glossary
Drug Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 13th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323595391
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595117
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595100
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595094
About the Author
Elena Haveles
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor of Pharmacology, School of Dental Hygiene, College of Health Sciences, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA; Instructor, Pharmacy Technician Program, Stratford University, Virginia Beach, VA