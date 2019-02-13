Applied Pharmacology for the Dental Hygienist

Part I: General Principles

1. Information Sources, Regulatory Agencies, Drug Legislation, and Prescription Writing

2. Drug Action and Handling

3. Adverse Reactions

Part II: Drugs Used in Dentistry

4. Autonomic Drugs

5. Nonopioid (Nonnarcotic) Analgesics

6. Opioid (Narcotic) Analgesics and Antagonists

7. Antiinfective Agents

8. Antifungal and Antiviral Agents

9. Local Anesthetics

10. General Anesthetics

11. Antianxiety Agents

Part III: Drugs That May Alter Dental Treatment

12. Drugs for the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

13. Drugs for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases

14. Drugs for the Treatment of Seizure Disorders

15. Drugs for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

16. Adrenocorticosteroids

17. Drugs for the Treatment of Respiratory Disorders and Allergic Rhinitis

18. Drugs for the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

19. Drugs for the Treatment of Other Endocrine Disorders

20. Antineoplastic Drugs

Part IV: Special Situations

21. Emergency Drugs

22. Pregnancy and Breast Feeding

23. Substance Use Disorders

24. Natural/Herbal Products and Dietary Supplements

25. Oral Conditions and Their Treatment

26. Hygiene-Related Oral Disorders

Appendix A: Top 200 Drugs

Appendix B: Medical Acronyms

Appendix C: Medical Terminology

Appendix D: What if…

Appendix E: Oral Manifestations: Xerostomia and Taste Changes

Appendix F: Children’s Dose Calculations

Glossary

Drug Index

Index