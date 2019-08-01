Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism, Second Edition

Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism brings together the legal and ethical principles relevant to paramedic profession in the Australian and New Zealand contexts. Written by Ruth Townsend and Morgan Luck, the text explores and explains the practical application of these principles through the use of case studies and paramedic-specific scenarios.

An indispensable guide for student paramedics, and those already in the profession, the text helps to develop an awareness of the legal and ethical principles that guide professional practice. By engaging with the text, readers develop an understanding of the implications of their decisions and actions in a range of situations, as well as an understanding of their professional responsibilities.