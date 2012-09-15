Applied Paramedic Law and Ethics
1st Edition
Australia and New Zealand
Description
A fundamental local law text for undergraduate paramedics in Australia and New Zealand.
Applied Paramedic Law and Ethics Australia and New Zealand is the first of its kind to bring together legal and ethical concepts specifically for the Australian and New Zealand paramedic profession.
An indispensable guide for student paramedics, Applied Paramedic Law and Ethics Australia and New Zealand promotes the understanding of ethical principles and legal regulations through realistic scenarios and extensive case studies, which are available both in the book and on Elsevier’s Evolve platform.
The book includes Australian state-specific legislation and local case law, and there is a chapter devoted specifically to the New Zealand paramedic service.
This excellent law textbook focuses on the essential concepts and skills local paramedics need to respond to life-threatening emergencies in often-unfamiliar environments. For paramedics to determine the best course of action in any situation they need an intimate understanding of the profession’s code of conduct and current legal regulations. In its attention to key areas such as consent, negligence, child protection, mental health and record-keeping Applied Paramedic Law and Ethics Australia and New Zealand proves a fundamental resource for the undergraduate paramedic course in Australia and New Zealand.
The textbook’s 13 comprehensive chapters are written in a clear, engaging style ideal for undergraduate paramedic students as well as ambulance service volunteers and practicing paramedics.
Key Features
- Over 60 paramedic-specific scenarios
- Relevant case law discussed
- Suitable for the undergraduate course in Paramedic Law and Ethics
- Provides a clear ethical decision-making model for paramedics
Key supporting features available on the Evolve platform:
- Multiple choice, short answer and essay questions
- Case studies
- Image collection
- Additional instructor resources including PowerPoints and further case studies
Table of Contents
1 Why introduce paramedics to law, ethics and professionalism?
2 An introduction to ethics for paramedics
3 PRECARE – an ethical decision-making model for paramedics
4 The ethical governance of paramedic practice
5 An introduction to the legal system and paramedic professionalism
6 Consent and refusal of treatment
7 The tort of negligence, standards of care and vicarious liability
8 End-of-life care
9 An introduction to child protection and mandatory reporting
10 The mental health patient in the pre-hospital emergency care setting
11 Employment and industrial law in paramedic practice
12 Record keeping and the patient health care record
13 The use of drugs in pre-hospital care
14 Paramedic practice in New Zealand – legal issues and current debates
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
- Published:
- 15th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541343
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581349
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583015
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729590259
About the Author
Ruth Townsend
Ruth Townsend is the Health Law and Ethics course convenor in the School of Medicine and College of Law at the Australian National University. Ruth is a qualified paramedic, nurse and lawyer.
Affiliations and Expertise
ANU College of Law
Morgan Luck
Dr Morgan Luck is a senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)