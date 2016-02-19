Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V9

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume IX covers the theories and applications of optics and optical engineering. The book discusses the basic algorithms for optical engineering; diffraction gratings, ruled and holographic; and recording and reading of information on optical disks. The text also describes the perfect point spread function; the multiple aperture telescope diffraction images; and the displays and simulators. Ophthalmic optics, as well as the canonical and real-space coordinates used in the theory of image formation are also encompassed. Optical engineers and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Basic Algorithms for Optical Engineering

I. Introduction

II. Thick Lens Program

III. Radiation Slide Rule Program

IV. Ray Tracing Program

V. Final Comments

References

Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings, Ruled and Holographic

I. Diffraction Behavior of Gratings

II. Optical Methods for Grating Production

III. Concave Gratings

IV. Aberration Control of Concave Gratings

References

Chapter 3 Recording and Reading of Information on Optical Disks

I. Introduction

II. Description of the Three Optical Systems for Information Storage on Disks

III. Scanning Spot Microscopy for Recording and Reading of Optical Disks

IV. Tracking Systems

V. Final Remarks

References

Chapter 4 The Perfect Point Spread Function

I. Introduction

II. Computation of the Point Spread Function

III. Computation of the Encircled Energy Function

IV. Point Spread Function Minima and Maxima; Example: PSF Maxima

V. Resolution Criteria Based on the Point Spread Function

VI. Two-Point Resolution for Incoherent Sources

VII. Two-Point Resolution for Coherent Sources

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Multiple Aperture Telescope Diffraction Images

I. Introduction

II. Atlas of Diffraction Images

III. Quantitative Analysis of Patterns

References

Chapter 6 Displays and Simulators

I. Introduction

II. Real Image Displays

III. Virtual Image Displays

IV. Image Generators

Chapter 7 Ophthalmic Optics

I. Introduction

II. The Eye and the Nature of Refractive Error

III. Spectacle Correction

IV. Contact Lenses

V. Aphakia

VI. Low Vision

VII. Postscript

References

Chapter 8 Canonical and Real-Space Coordinates Used in the Theory Of Image Formation

Preface

Introduction

I. The Geometrical Nature of Image Formation

II. Canonical Coordinates: Axial Pencils

III. Canonical Coordinates: Extra-Axial Pencils

IV. Canonical Relations

V. Canonical Coordinates and the Physical Theory of Image Formation

VI. Relations Between Canonical and Real-Space Coordinates

VII. Object-Image Relationships: Point and Grating Magnifications

VIII. Special Cases: Object at Infinity

IX. The Case of a Collimator with a Lens Under Test

X. Photometric Significance of the Pupil Scale Ratios

Appendix: Summary of Notation and Formulae

Index

