Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V9
1st Edition
Editors: Robert Shannon
eBook ISBN: 9780323152365
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 396
Description
Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume IX covers the theories and applications of optics and optical engineering. The book discusses the basic algorithms for optical engineering; diffraction gratings, ruled and holographic; and recording and reading of information on optical disks. The text also describes the perfect point spread function; the multiple aperture telescope diffraction images; and the displays and simulators. Ophthalmic optics, as well as the canonical and real-space coordinates used in the theory of image formation are also encompassed. Optical engineers and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Basic Algorithms for Optical Engineering
I. Introduction
II. Thick Lens Program
III. Radiation Slide Rule Program
IV. Ray Tracing Program
V. Final Comments
References
Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings, Ruled and Holographic
I. Diffraction Behavior of Gratings
II. Optical Methods for Grating Production
III. Concave Gratings
IV. Aberration Control of Concave Gratings
References
Chapter 3 Recording and Reading of Information on Optical Disks
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Three Optical Systems for Information Storage on Disks
III. Scanning Spot Microscopy for Recording and Reading of Optical Disks
IV. Tracking Systems
V. Final Remarks
References
Chapter 4 The Perfect Point Spread Function
I. Introduction
II. Computation of the Point Spread Function
III. Computation of the Encircled Energy Function
IV. Point Spread Function Minima and Maxima; Example: PSF Maxima
V. Resolution Criteria Based on the Point Spread Function
VI. Two-Point Resolution for Incoherent Sources
VII. Two-Point Resolution for Coherent Sources
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Multiple Aperture Telescope Diffraction Images
I. Introduction
II. Atlas of Diffraction Images
III. Quantitative Analysis of Patterns
References
Chapter 6 Displays and Simulators
I. Introduction
II. Real Image Displays
III. Virtual Image Displays
IV. Image Generators
Chapter 7 Ophthalmic Optics
I. Introduction
II. The Eye and the Nature of Refractive Error
III. Spectacle Correction
IV. Contact Lenses
V. Aphakia
VI. Low Vision
VII. Postscript
References
Chapter 8 Canonical and Real-Space Coordinates Used in the Theory Of Image Formation
Preface
Introduction
I. The Geometrical Nature of Image Formation
II. Canonical Coordinates: Axial Pencils
III. Canonical Coordinates: Extra-Axial Pencils
IV. Canonical Relations
V. Canonical Coordinates and the Physical Theory of Image Formation
VI. Relations Between Canonical and Real-Space Coordinates
VII. Object-Image Relationships: Point and Grating Magnifications
VIII. Special Cases: Object at Infinity
IX. The Case of a Collimator with a Lens Under Test
X. Photometric Significance of the Pupil Scale Ratios
Appendix: Summary of Notation and Formulae
Index
Details
