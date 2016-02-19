Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124086067, 9780323147026

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V6

1st Edition

Editors: Rudolf Kingslake
eBook ISBN: 9780323147026
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1980
Page Count: 528
Description

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume VI is an 11-chapter text that covers the principles and design of some optical devices and systems.
The first three chapters deal with the principles, mode of operation, and application of several types of lasers, such as solid-state, gas, and semiconductor diode lasers. These topics are followed by the presentation of the physics and engineering of acousto-optic systems and coherent light valves. A chapter provides the fundamental considerations of the principles of scanning devices and systems, including the light beam, the scanning motions and patterns, and optical, mechanical, and electronic engineering considerations. The discussion then shifts to the potential applications of coherent optical processing techniques in mapping and the infrared detectors to the optical engineer. The remaining chapters examine the principles and applications of optical holography, image intensifiers, and fiber optics. This book is of great benefit to applied scientists and engineers who are interested in the conceptualization and design of new instruments and systems of coherent optics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

List of Acronyms, Abbreviations, and Initials

Chapter 1 Solid State Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Solid State Laser Physics

III. Solid State Laser Materials

IV. Solid State Devices

V. Applications

Chapter 2 Gas Lasers

I. Introduction: General Characteristics of Gas Lasers

II. Descriptions of Important Laser Systems

III. Commercial Availability

IV. Applications

V. Economic Considerations

Chapter 3 Semiconductor Diode Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Solid State Theory

III. Emission Processes

IV. Diode Lasers

V. Applications of Diode Lasers

Chapter 4 Acousto-Optics

I. Introduction

II. Diffraction by a Sound Column

III. Acousto-Optic Materials

IV. Applications

V. Special Topics

Chapter 5 Coherent Light Valves

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Deform Able Light Valves

IV. DKDP Light Valves

V. PROM Light Valve

VI. Hybrid Liquid-Crystal Light Valve

VII. Summary

Chapter 6 Scanning Devices and Systems

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Considerations

III. Reflecting Scanners

IV. Refracting Scanners

V. Diffracting Scanners

VI. Readers

VII. Reproducers

Chapter 7 Coherent Optical Processing in Mapping

I. Introduction

II. Photogrammetric Data Reduction

III. Synthetic Aperture Radar Signal Processor

IV. Feature Extraction

V. Evaluation of Coherent Optical Processors in Mapping

Chapter 8 Infrared Detectors

I. Introduction

II. Detector Performance Parameters

III. Types of Infrared Detectors

IV. Detector Arrays

V. Infrared Detector Packaging

Chapter 9 Principles and Applications of Optical Holography

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Basic Types of Holograms

III. Specialized Holographic Methods

IV. Applications of Holography

V. Conclusions

Chapter 10 Image Intensifies

I. Introduction

II. Performance of Image Intensifier Systems

III. Photocathodes

IV. Microchannel Plates

V. Image Intensifier Tubes

Chapter 11 Fiber Optics for Communications

I. Introduction

II. Optical Fiber Waveguides

III. Optical Cables

IV. Optical Waveguide Coupling

V. Communication Systems

Author Index

Subject Index

