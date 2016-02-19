Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V6

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume VI is an 11-chapter text that covers the principles and design of some optical devices and systems.

The first three chapters deal with the principles, mode of operation, and application of several types of lasers, such as solid-state, gas, and semiconductor diode lasers. These topics are followed by the presentation of the physics and engineering of acousto-optic systems and coherent light valves. A chapter provides the fundamental considerations of the principles of scanning devices and systems, including the light beam, the scanning motions and patterns, and optical, mechanical, and electronic engineering considerations. The discussion then shifts to the potential applications of coherent optical processing techniques in mapping and the infrared detectors to the optical engineer. The remaining chapters examine the principles and applications of optical holography, image intensifiers, and fiber optics. This book is of great benefit to applied scientists and engineers who are interested in the conceptualization and design of new instruments and systems of coherent optics.