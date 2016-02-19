Applied Optics and Optical Engineering V6
1st Edition
Description
Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume VI is an 11-chapter text that covers the principles and design of some optical devices and systems.
The first three chapters deal with the principles, mode of operation, and application of several types of lasers, such as solid-state, gas, and semiconductor diode lasers. These topics are followed by the presentation of the physics and engineering of acousto-optic systems and coherent light valves. A chapter provides the fundamental considerations of the principles of scanning devices and systems, including the light beam, the scanning motions and patterns, and optical, mechanical, and electronic engineering considerations. The discussion then shifts to the potential applications of coherent optical processing techniques in mapping and the infrared detectors to the optical engineer. The remaining chapters examine the principles and applications of optical holography, image intensifiers, and fiber optics. This book is of great benefit to applied scientists and engineers who are interested in the conceptualization and design of new instruments and systems of coherent optics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
List of Acronyms, Abbreviations, and Initials
Chapter 1 Solid State Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Solid State Laser Physics
III. Solid State Laser Materials
IV. Solid State Devices
V. Applications
Chapter 2 Gas Lasers
I. Introduction: General Characteristics of Gas Lasers
II. Descriptions of Important Laser Systems
III. Commercial Availability
IV. Applications
V. Economic Considerations
Chapter 3 Semiconductor Diode Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Solid State Theory
III. Emission Processes
IV. Diode Lasers
V. Applications of Diode Lasers
Chapter 4 Acousto-Optics
I. Introduction
II. Diffraction by a Sound Column
III. Acousto-Optic Materials
IV. Applications
V. Special Topics
Chapter 5 Coherent Light Valves
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Deform Able Light Valves
IV. DKDP Light Valves
V. PROM Light Valve
VI. Hybrid Liquid-Crystal Light Valve
VII. Summary
Chapter 6 Scanning Devices and Systems
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Considerations
III. Reflecting Scanners
IV. Refracting Scanners
V. Diffracting Scanners
VI. Readers
VII. Reproducers
Chapter 7 Coherent Optical Processing in Mapping
I. Introduction
II. Photogrammetric Data Reduction
III. Synthetic Aperture Radar Signal Processor
IV. Feature Extraction
V. Evaluation of Coherent Optical Processors in Mapping
Chapter 8 Infrared Detectors
I. Introduction
II. Detector Performance Parameters
III. Types of Infrared Detectors
IV. Detector Arrays
V. Infrared Detector Packaging
Chapter 9 Principles and Applications of Optical Holography
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Basic Types of Holograms
III. Specialized Holographic Methods
IV. Applications of Holography
V. Conclusions
Chapter 10 Image Intensifies
I. Introduction
II. Performance of Image Intensifier Systems
III. Photocathodes
IV. Microchannel Plates
V. Image Intensifier Tubes
Chapter 11 Fiber Optics for Communications
I. Introduction
II. Optical Fiber Waveguides
III. Optical Cables
IV. Optical Waveguide Coupling
V. Communication Systems
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Rudolf Kingslake
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, NY, USA