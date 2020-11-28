Applied Neurotoxicology,An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-4

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael R. Dobbs and Mam I. Ibraheem, is devoted to Applied Neurotoxicology. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evan. Articles in this issue include: Peripheral Neuropathy, Toxin-induced Channelopathies and Neuromuscular Junction Disorders, Myopathy, Acute delirium, Subacute Encephalopathy, Coma and CNS depression, Cerebellar disorders, Parkinsonism, Seizures, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Neurobiological Weapons, Women’s and Fetal Issues in Neurotoxicology, and Ethical Dilemmas in Neurotoxicology.