Applied Neurotoxicology,An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712910

Applied Neurotoxicology,An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Dobbs Mam Ibraheem
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712910
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael R. Dobbs and Mam I. Ibraheem, is devoted to Applied Neurotoxicology. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evan. Articles in this issue include: Peripheral Neuropathy, Toxin-induced Channelopathies and Neuromuscular Junction Disorders, Myopathy, Acute delirium, Subacute Encephalopathy, Coma and CNS depression, Cerebellar disorders, Parkinsonism, Seizures, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Neurobiological Weapons, Women’s and Fetal Issues in Neurotoxicology, and Ethical Dilemmas in Neurotoxicology.

About the Editors

Michael Dobbs

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY

Mam Ibraheem

