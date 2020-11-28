Applied Neurotoxicology,An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael R. Dobbs and Mam I. Ibraheem, is devoted to Applied Neurotoxicology. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evan. Articles in this issue include: Peripheral Neuropathy, Toxin-induced Channelopathies and Neuromuscular Junction Disorders, Myopathy, Acute delirium, Subacute Encephalopathy, Coma and CNS depression, Cerebellar disorders, Parkinsonism, Seizures, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Neurobiological Weapons, Women’s and Fetal Issues in Neurotoxicology, and Ethical Dilemmas in Neurotoxicology.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712910
About the Editors
Michael Dobbs
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY
