Description

Applied Neurophysiology is intended to promote understanding of the structure and function of the human nervous system for anesthetists. For that reason this book presented concepts rather than critical discussions of experimental work. This book is organized into five parts. There are chapters intended for specialists such as those on vision, control of gaze, hearing and locomotion that were included in order to introduce concepts on brain stem automatisms and cortical function necessary to understand respiration and conscious awareness. There is also a chapter on autonomic nervous system which provides an account of the regulation of the cerebral circulation. The final sections of this volume also include quantitative data and references to original studies which were not thought necessary in other sections. This book will be of interest to anesthetists, clinicians, psychologists, speech pathologists and even neurologists in training.

Table of Contents


Part 1 Cellular Organization of the Nervous System

Chapter 1 The Excitable Cell

Chapter 2 Neuromuscular Junction

Chapter 3 Neurotransmitters and Neuromodulators

Chapter 4 The Principles of Organization of the Nervous System

Part 2 The Afferent Nervous System

Chapter 5 Sensation

Chapter 6 Pain

Chapter 7 Thermal Sensation and Regulation of Body Temperature

Chapter 8 Contact Sensations

Chapter 9 Kinaesthesia: Sensory Signals From Muscles, Tendons and Joints

Chapter 10 Vision

Chapter 11 Hearing

Part 3 Higher Nervous Functions

Chapter 12 Integrative Functions of the Cerebral Cortex

Chapter 13 Memory and Learning

Chapter 14 Appetites and Motivation: The Limbic System

Chapter 15 Arousal, Attention and Consciousness

Chapter 16 The Electroencephalogram

Part 4 Interaction with the Environment Regulation of the Internal Environment

Chapter 17 Reflex Activity

Chapter 8 Vestibular Function

Chapter 19 Movements of the Eyes and Fixation of Gaze

Chapter 20 Motor Automatisms of Respiration and Feeding

Chapter 21 Locomotion

Chapter 22 General Principles of Control Of Movement

Chapter 23 Cerebellum: A Comparator and Regulator

Chapter 24 Goal-Directed Movement

Part 5 Regulation of the Internal Environment

Chapter 25 Homeostasis and General Responses to Stress

Chapter 26 The Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 27 The Cerebral Circulation

Chapter 28 Cerebrospinal Fluid: Formation,Composition and Pressures

Index


