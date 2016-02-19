Applied Neurophysiology
1st Edition
With Particular Reference to Anaesthesia
Description
Applied Neurophysiology is intended to promote understanding of the structure and function of the human nervous system for anesthetists. For that reason this book presented concepts rather than critical discussions of experimental work. This book is organized into five parts. There are chapters intended for specialists such as those on vision, control of gaze, hearing and locomotion that were included in order to introduce concepts on brain stem automatisms and cortical function necessary to understand respiration and conscious awareness. There is also a chapter on autonomic nervous system which provides an account of the regulation of the cerebral circulation. The final sections of this volume also include quantitative data and references to original studies which were not thought necessary in other sections. This book will be of interest to anesthetists, clinicians, psychologists, speech pathologists and even neurologists in training.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Cellular Organization of the Nervous System
Chapter 1 The Excitable Cell
Chapter 2 Neuromuscular Junction
Chapter 3 Neurotransmitters and Neuromodulators
Chapter 4 The Principles of Organization of the Nervous System
Part 2 The Afferent Nervous System
Chapter 5 Sensation
Chapter 6 Pain
Chapter 7 Thermal Sensation and Regulation of Body Temperature
Chapter 8 Contact Sensations
Chapter 9 Kinaesthesia: Sensory Signals From Muscles, Tendons and Joints
Chapter 10 Vision
Chapter 11 Hearing
Part 3 Higher Nervous Functions
Chapter 12 Integrative Functions of the Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 13 Memory and Learning
Chapter 14 Appetites and Motivation: The Limbic System
Chapter 15 Arousal, Attention and Consciousness
Chapter 16 The Electroencephalogram
Part 4 Interaction with the Environment Regulation of the Internal Environment
Chapter 17 Reflex Activity
Chapter 8 Vestibular Function
Chapter 19 Movements of the Eyes and Fixation of Gaze
Chapter 20 Motor Automatisms of Respiration and Feeding
Chapter 21 Locomotion
Chapter 22 General Principles of Control Of Movement
Chapter 23 Cerebellum: A Comparator and Regulator
Chapter 24 Goal-Directed Movement
Part 5 Regulation of the Internal Environment
Chapter 25 Homeostasis and General Responses to Stress
Chapter 26 The Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 27 The Cerebral Circulation
Chapter 28 Cerebrospinal Fluid: Formation,Composition and Pressures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st March 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193489