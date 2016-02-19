Applied Neurophysiology is intended to promote understanding of the structure and function of the human nervous system for anesthetists. For that reason this book presented concepts rather than critical discussions of experimental work. This book is organized into five parts. There are chapters intended for specialists such as those on vision, control of gaze, hearing and locomotion that were included in order to introduce concepts on brain stem automatisms and cortical function necessary to understand respiration and conscious awareness. There is also a chapter on autonomic nervous system which provides an account of the regulation of the cerebral circulation. The final sections of this volume also include quantitative data and references to original studies which were not thought necessary in other sections. This book will be of interest to anesthetists, clinicians, psychologists, speech pathologists and even neurologists in training.