Applied Nanotechnology

Table of Contents


Series Editor’s Preface

Preface

Part 1 Technology Basics

Chapter 1 What is Nanotechnology?

1.1 Nanotechnology as Process

1.2 Nanotechnology as Materials

1.3 Nanotechnology as Materials, Devices and Systems

1.4 Direct, Indirect and Conceptual Nanotechnology

1.5 Nanobiotechnology and Bionanotechnology

1.6 Nanotechnology—Toward a Definition

1.7 The Nanoscale

1.8 Nanoscience

Further Reading

Chapter 2 Science, Technology and Wealth

2.1 Nanotechnology is Different

2.2 The Evolution of Technology

2.3 The Nature of Wealth and Value

2.4 The Social Value of Science

Further Reading

Chapter 3 Innovation

3.1 The Time Course of Innovation

3.2 Creative Destruction

3.3 What Drives Development?

3.4 Can Innovation be Managed?

3.5 The Effect of Maturity

Further Reading

Chapter 4 Why Nanotechnology?

4.1 Fabrication

4.2 Performance

4.3 Agile Manufacturing

Further Reading

Part 2 Nanotechnology Products

Chapter 5 The Nanotechnology Business

5.1 Nanotechnology Statistics

5.2 The Total Market

5.3 The Current Situation

5.4 Consumer Products

5.5 The Safety of Nanoproducts

5.6 Geographical Distribution

Chapter 6 Miscellaneous Applications

6.1 Noncarbon Materials

6.2 Carbon-Based Materials

6.3 Ultraprecision Engineering

6.4 Aerospace and Automotive Industries

6.5 Catalysis

6.6 Construction

6.7 Energy

6.8 Environment

6.9 Food

6.10 Metrology

6.11 Paper

6.12 Security

6.13 Textiles

Chapter 7 Information Technologies

7.1 Silicon Microelectronics

7.2 Data Storage Technologies

7.3 Display Technologies

7.4 Sensing Technologies

Chapter 8 Applications to Health

8.1 Principal Applications

8.2 Implanted Devices

8.3 Nanoparticle Applications

8.4 Tissue Scaffolds

8.5 Paramedicine

8.6 Nanobots

8.7 Toxicology Aspects

Further Reading

Part 3 Organizing Nanotechnology Business

Chapter 9 The Business Environment

9.1 The Universality of Nanotechnology

9.2 The Radical Nature of Nanotechnology

9.3 Financing Nanotechnology

9.4 Government Funding

9.5 Intellectual Needs

9.6 The Cost of Nanotechnology

9.7 Companies

9.8 Temporal Evolution

9.9 Patents and Standards

Chapter 10 Assessing Demand for Nanotechnology

10.1 Products of Substitution

10.2 Incrementally Improved Products

10.3 Radically New Products

10.4 Modeling

10.5 Judging Innovation Value

10.6 Anticipating Benefit

Chapter 11 Design of Nanotechnology Products

11.1 The Challenge of Vastification

11.2 Enhancing Traditional Design Routes

11.3 Materials Selection

Further Reading

Part 4 Wider and Long-Term Issues

Chapter 12 The Future of Nanotechnology

12.1 Productive Nanosystems

12.2 Social Impacts

12.3 Timescales

12.4 Self-Assembly

12.5 Molecular Electronics

12.6 Quantum Computing

Further Reading

Chapter 13 Grand Challenges

13.1 Material Crises

13.2 Social Crises

13.3 Is Science Itself in Crisis?

13.4 Nanotechnology-Specific Challenges

13.5 Globalization

13.6 An Integrated Approach

Chapter 14 Ethics and Nanotechnology

14.1 Risk, Hazard and Uncertainty

14.2 Regulation

14.3 A Rational Basis for Safety Measures

14.4 Should We Proceed?

14.5 What About Nanoethics?

Further Reading

Index




Description

Applied Nanotechnology: The Conversion of Research Results to Products examines the commercial and social aspects of nanotechnology. The book is organized into four parts. Part 1 presents an overview of nanotechnology. It discusses the definition of nanotechnology; the relationship between wealth, technology, and science; the relationship between nanotechnology and innovation; and the question of why one might wish to introduce nanotechnology. Part 2 explains the nanotechnology business and the applications of nanotechnology in a wide range of industries, including engineering, aerospace, automotive, food, textiles, information technologies, and health. Part 3 deals with specific commercial and financial aspects. These include business models for nanotechnology enterprises, demand assessment for nanotechnology products, and the design of nanotechnology products. Part 4 looks at the future of nanotechnology. It examines how nanotechnology can contribute to the big challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change and terrorism. Ethical issues are also considered, including risk, uncertainty, and regulation.

Readership

Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, micro- and nanotechnology, and MEMS

About the Authors

Jeremy Ramsden Author

Jeremy Ramsden was educated at the Universities of Cambridge and Princeton and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), where he obtained his doctorate in the Institute of Chemical Physics for research into photocatalytic semiconductor nanoparticles. He was a visiting scientist at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysics) of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged (1987), after which he worked at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysical Chemistry) of the University of Basle (member of the Faculty of Natural Philosophy) until being appointed (2002) Professor and Chair of Nanotechnology at Cranfield University in the UK. From 2003–9 he was also Research Director for Nanotechnology at Cranfield University at Kitakyushu in Japan. In 2012 he moved to the University of Buckingham (UK) as Honorary Professor of Nanotechnology. His main research focus nowadays is on nanosensors. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) and a IUPAC Fellow.

Chair of Nanotechnology, Cranfield University, UK

Jeremy Ramsden Author

