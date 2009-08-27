Applied Nanotechnology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editor’s Preface
Preface
Part 1 Technology Basics
Chapter 1 What is Nanotechnology?
1.1 Nanotechnology as Process
1.2 Nanotechnology as Materials
1.3 Nanotechnology as Materials, Devices and Systems
1.4 Direct, Indirect and Conceptual Nanotechnology
1.5 Nanobiotechnology and Bionanotechnology
1.6 Nanotechnology—Toward a Definition
1.7 The Nanoscale
1.8 Nanoscience
Further Reading
Chapter 2 Science, Technology and Wealth
2.1 Nanotechnology is Different
2.2 The Evolution of Technology
2.3 The Nature of Wealth and Value
2.4 The Social Value of Science
Further Reading
Chapter 3 Innovation
3.1 The Time Course of Innovation
3.2 Creative Destruction
3.3 What Drives Development?
3.4 Can Innovation be Managed?
3.5 The Effect of Maturity
Further Reading
Chapter 4 Why Nanotechnology?
4.1 Fabrication
4.2 Performance
4.3 Agile Manufacturing
Further Reading
Part 2 Nanotechnology Products
Chapter 5 The Nanotechnology Business
5.1 Nanotechnology Statistics
5.2 The Total Market
5.3 The Current Situation
5.4 Consumer Products
5.5 The Safety of Nanoproducts
5.6 Geographical Distribution
Chapter 6 Miscellaneous Applications
6.1 Noncarbon Materials
6.2 Carbon-Based Materials
6.3 Ultraprecision Engineering
6.4 Aerospace and Automotive Industries
6.5 Catalysis
6.6 Construction
6.7 Energy
6.8 Environment
6.9 Food
6.10 Metrology
6.11 Paper
6.12 Security
6.13 Textiles
Chapter 7 Information Technologies
7.1 Silicon Microelectronics
7.2 Data Storage Technologies
7.3 Display Technologies
7.4 Sensing Technologies
Chapter 8 Applications to Health
8.1 Principal Applications
8.2 Implanted Devices
8.3 Nanoparticle Applications
8.4 Tissue Scaffolds
8.5 Paramedicine
8.6 Nanobots
8.7 Toxicology Aspects
Further Reading
Part 3 Organizing Nanotechnology Business
Chapter 9 The Business Environment
9.1 The Universality of Nanotechnology
9.2 The Radical Nature of Nanotechnology
9.3 Financing Nanotechnology
9.4 Government Funding
9.5 Intellectual Needs
9.6 The Cost of Nanotechnology
9.7 Companies
9.8 Temporal Evolution
9.9 Patents and Standards
Chapter 10 Assessing Demand for Nanotechnology
10.1 Products of Substitution
10.2 Incrementally Improved Products
10.3 Radically New Products
10.4 Modeling
10.5 Judging Innovation Value
10.6 Anticipating Benefit
Chapter 11 Design of Nanotechnology Products
11.1 The Challenge of Vastification
11.2 Enhancing Traditional Design Routes
11.3 Materials Selection
Further Reading
Part 4 Wider and Long-Term Issues
Chapter 12 The Future of Nanotechnology
12.1 Productive Nanosystems
12.2 Social Impacts
12.3 Timescales
12.4 Self-Assembly
12.5 Molecular Electronics
12.6 Quantum Computing
Further Reading
Chapter 13 Grand Challenges
13.1 Material Crises
13.2 Social Crises
13.3 Is Science Itself in Crisis?
13.4 Nanotechnology-Specific Challenges
13.5 Globalization
13.6 An Integrated Approach
Chapter 14 Ethics and Nanotechnology
14.1 Risk, Hazard and Uncertainty
14.2 Regulation
14.3 A Rational Basis for Safety Measures
14.4 Should We Proceed?
14.5 What About Nanoethics?
Further Reading
Index
Description
Applied Nanotechnology: The Conversion of Research Results to Products examines the commercial and social aspects of nanotechnology. The book is organized into four parts. Part 1 presents an overview of nanotechnology. It discusses the definition of nanotechnology; the relationship between wealth, technology, and science; the relationship between nanotechnology and innovation; and the question of why one might wish to introduce nanotechnology. Part 2 explains the nanotechnology business and the applications of nanotechnology in a wide range of industries, including engineering, aerospace, automotive, food, textiles, information technologies, and health. Part 3 deals with specific commercial and financial aspects. These include business models for nanotechnology enterprises, demand assessment for nanotechnology products, and the design of nanotechnology products. Part 4 looks at the future of nanotechnology. It examines how nanotechnology can contribute to the big challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change and terrorism. Ethical issues are also considered, including risk, uncertainty, and regulation.
Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, micro- and nanotechnology, and MEMS
No. of pages: 200
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 27th August 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815520238
Jeremy Ramsden Author
Jeremy Ramsden was educated at the Universities of Cambridge and Princeton and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), where he obtained his doctorate in the Institute of Chemical Physics for research into photocatalytic semiconductor nanoparticles. He was a visiting scientist at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysics) of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged (1987), after which he worked at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysical Chemistry) of the University of Basle (member of the Faculty of Natural Philosophy) until being appointed (2002) Professor and Chair of Nanotechnology at Cranfield University in the UK. From 2003–9 he was also Research Director for Nanotechnology at Cranfield University at Kitakyushu in Japan. In 2012 he moved to the University of Buckingham (UK) as Honorary Professor of Nanotechnology. His main research focus nowadays is on nanosensors. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) and a IUPAC Fellow.
Chair of Nanotechnology, Cranfield University, UK