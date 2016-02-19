Applied Mutation Breeding for Vegetatively Propagated Crops, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of tables. List of colour plates. List of figures. Preface. 1. General introduction. 2. Mutagenic treatments. Introduction. Chemical mutagens. Physical mutagens. References. 3. Other sources of genetic variation. Introduction. Ploidy mutations. Somaclonal variations. References. 4. Shoot apices: Organization and post-irradiation behaviour. Introduction. Structure and functioning of shoot apices. Behaviour of axillary and adventitious buds. The position of a mutated cell within a plant; chimerism. Rearrangements of cell layers. Shoot apices after irradiation. Patterns of radiation-induced morphological/histological damage and recovery. The fate of a mutated apical cell; diplontic selection. References. 5. Adventitious bud techniques and other in vivo or in vitro methods of asexual propagation of relevance to mutation breeding. Introduction. In vivo techniques. In vitro techniques. 6. Root and tuber crops. General. Cassava. Garlic and shallots. Jerusalem artichoke. Potato. Sweet potato. Yams and various other (tropical) root and tuber crops. 7. Ornamental crops. General. Tuber and bulb crops. Flowering pot plants. Foliage pot plants. Cut flowers. Garden plants. Woody plants. 8. Woody perennials and forest trees. General. Broad-leaved trees. Coniferous trees. Trees used in sericulture (Morus). 9. Fruit crops. Temperate fruit crops. Tree fruits. Small fruits. Grapevine. Tropical fruit crops. 10. Other crops. Essential oil crops. Fiber crops. Rubber. Hops. Sugarcane. Tea. Grasses. Index of references. Index of plant names.
Description
When the first edition of this book appeared in 1978, it was warmly received. Most readers and reviewers especially valued the extensive coverage of the literature in the chapters dealing with the different crops. ... a valuable and timely addition to plant breeders and of outstanding value to breeders of ornamental plants. The book's special strength resides in the extensive review of literature ...'' (International Journal for Breeding Research). This is also reflected by the many times that the work has been referred to in other publications.
This new edition provides plant breeders as well as scientists with an up-to-date overview of methods and results of the application of mutation breeding in order to genetically improve vegetatively propagated crops. General principles and background information about mutation breeding in general, methods of treatment, material to be treated and results are discussed in the introductory chapters, followed by a description of the specific situation in each of the vegetatively propagated crops ever used in a mutation breeding project.
This volume brings together all the important and relevant literature in the field. It provides a complete account of mutation breeding of vegetatively produced crops, presenting conclusions about the value of the method, its possibilities, limitations and shortcomings and the possible difficulties of further application in various crops. The initial chapters deal with the interactions between mutagenic treatment and plant material, such as aspects of mutagenic treatment, post-irradiation behaviour of shoot apices and adventitious bud techniques. All available literature is then discussed crop by crop and critically evaluated. Almost 1700 references are covered and whenever possible suggestions for more efficient application of mutation breeding methods are given.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- Published:
- 1st July 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289991