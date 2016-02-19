Applied Mutation Breeding for Vegetatively Propagated Crops, Volume 12

When the first edition of this book appeared in 1978, it was warmly received. Most readers and reviewers especially valued the extensive coverage of the literature in the chapters dealing with the different crops. ... a valuable and timely addition to plant breeders and of outstanding value to breeders of ornamental plants. The book's special strength resides in the extensive review of literature ...'' (International Journal for Breeding Research). This is also reflected by the many times that the work has been referred to in other publications.

This new edition provides plant breeders as well as scientists with an up-to-date overview of methods and results of the application of mutation breeding in order to genetically improve vegetatively propagated crops. General principles and background information about mutation breeding in general, methods of treatment, material to be treated and results are discussed in the introductory chapters, followed by a description of the specific situation in each of the vegetatively propagated crops ever used in a mutation breeding project.

This volume brings together all the important and relevant literature in the field. It provides a complete account of mutation breeding of vegetatively produced crops, presenting conclusions about the value of the method, its possibilities, limitations and shortcomings and the possible difficulties of further application in various crops. The initial chapters deal with the interactions between mutagenic treatment and plant material, such as aspects of mutagenic treatment, post-irradiation behaviour of shoot apices and adventitious bud techniques. All available literature is then discussed crop by crop and critically evaluated. Almost 1700 references are covered and whenever possible suggestions for more efficient application of mutation breeding methods are given.