Applied Groundwater Modeling
2nd Edition
Simulation of Flow and Advective Transport
Description
This second edition is extensively revised throughout with expanded discussion of modeling fundamentals and coverage of advances in model calibration and uncertainty analysis that are revolutionizing the science of groundwater modeling. The text is intended for undergraduate and graduate level courses in applied groundwater modeling and as a comprehensive reference for environmental consultants and scientists/engineers in industry and governmental agencies.
Key Features
- Explains how to formulate a conceptual model of a groundwater system and translate it into a numerical model
- Demonstrates how modeling concepts, including boundary conditions, are implemented in two groundwater flow codes-- MODFLOW (for finite differences) and FEFLOW (for finite elements)
- Discusses particle tracking methods and codes for flowpath analysis and advective transport of contaminants
- Summarizes parameter estimation and uncertainty analysis approaches using the code PEST to illustrate how concepts are implemented
- Discusses modeling ethics and preparation of the modeling report
- Includes Boxes that amplify and supplement topics covered in the text
- Each chapter presents lists of common modeling errors and problem sets that illustrate concepts
Readership
Graduate students and practicing professionals in groundwater hydrology, civil engineers and environmental consultants, and scientists/engineers in industry and governmental agencies who deal with groundwater
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Figures
- Preface
- Disclaimer
- Acknowledgments
- Section 1. Modeling Fundamentals
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Motivation for Modeling
- 1.2. What Is a Model?
- 1.3. Purpose of Modeling
- 1.4. Limitations of Models
- 1.5. Modeling Ethics
- 1.6. Modeling Workflow
- 1.7. Common Modeling Errors
- 1.8. Use of This Text
- 1.9. Problems
- Chapter 2. Modeling Purpose and Conceptual Model
- 2.1. Modeling Purpose
- 2.2. Conceptual Model: Definition and General Features
- 2.3. Components of a Conceptual Model
- 2.4. Uncertainty in the Conceptual Model
- 2.5. Common Modeling Errors
- 2.6. Problems
- Chapter 3. Basic Mathematics and the Computer Code
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Governing Equation for Groundwater Flow
- 3.3. Boundary Conditions
- 3.4. Analytical Models
- 3.5. Numerical Models
- 3.6. Code Selection
- 3.7. Code Execution
- 3.8. Common Modeling Errors
- 3.9. Problems
- Section 2. Designing the Numerical Model
- Introduction
- Chapter 4. Model Dimensionality and Setting Boundaries
- 4.1. Spatial Dimensions
- 4.2. Selecting Boundaries
- 4.3. Implementing Boundaries in a Numerical Model
- 4.4. Extracting Local Boundary Conditions from a Regional Model
- 4.5. Simulating the Water Table
- 4.6. Common Modeling Errors
- 4.7. Problems
- Chapter 5. Spatial Discretization and Parameter Assignment
- 5.1. Discretizing Space
- 5.2. Horizontal Nodal Spacing
- 5.3. Model Layers
- 5.4. Parameters
- 5.5. Parameter Assignment
- 5.6. Parameter Uncertainty
- 5.7. Common Modeling Errors
- 5.8. Problems
- Chapter 6. More on Sources and Sinks
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Pumping and Injection Wells
- 6.3. Areally Distributed Sources and Sinks
- 6.4. Drains and Springs
- 6.5. Streams
- 6.6. Lakes
- 6.7. Wetlands
- 6.8. Common Modeling Errors
- 6.9. Problems
- Chapter 7. Steady-State and Transient Simulations
- 7.1. Steady-State Simulations
- 7.2. Steady State or Transient?
- 7.3. Transient Simulations
- 7.4. Initial Conditions
- 7.5. Perimeter Boundary Conditions for Transient Simulations
- 7.6. Discretizing Time
- 7.7. Characterizing Transient Conditions
- 7.8. Common Modeling Errors
- 7.9. Problems
- Section 3. Particle Tracking, Calibration, Forecasting, and Uncertainty Analysis
- Introduction
- Chapter 8. Particle Tracking
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Velocity Interpolation
- 8.3. Tracking Schemes
- 8.4. Weak Sinks
- 8.5. Applications
- 8.6. Particle Tracking Codes
- 8.7. Common Errors in Particle Tracking
- 8.8. Problems
- Chapter 9. Model Calibration: Assessing Performance
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Limitations of History Matching
- 9.3. Calibration Targets
- 9.4. Manual History Matching
- 9.5. Parameter Estimation: Automated Trial-and-Error History Matching
- 9.6. Highly Parameterized Model Calibration with Regularized Inversion
- 9.7. A Workflow for Calibration and Model Performance Evaluation
- 9.8. Common Modeling Errors
- 9.9. Problems
- Chapter 10. Forecasting and Uncertainty Analysis
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Characterizing Uncertainty
- 10.3. Addressing Uncertainty
- 10.4. Basic Uncertainty Analysis
- 10.5. Advanced Uncertainty Analysis
- 10.6. Reporting Forecast Uncertainty
- 10.7. Evaluating Forecasts: Postaudits
- 10.8. Common Modeling Errors
- 10.9. Problems
- Section 4. The Modeling Report and Advanced Topics
- Introduction
- Chapter 11. The Modeling Report, Archive, and Review
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. The Modeling Report
- 11.3. Archiving the Model
- 11.4. Reviewing the Modeling Report
- 11.5. Common Errors in Report/Archive Preparation and Review
- 11.6. Problems
- Chapter 12. Beyond Basic Modeling Concepts
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Complex Groundwater Flow Processes
- 12.3. Transport Processes
- 12.4. Surface Water Processes
- 12.5. Stochastic Groundwater Modeling
- 12.6. Decision-Support and Optimization
- 12.7. Final Comments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 13th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916385
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120581030
About the Author
Mary Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
William Woessner
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montana, Missoula, USA
Randall Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
U.S. Geological Survey, Wisconsin Water Science Center, Middleton, WI
Reviews
"The second edition of Applied Groundwater Modeling is a "must use" book in advanced undergraduate and graduate courses dealing with the practical application of groundwater models. It is also an outstanding reference book for professional groundwater scientists and engineers constructing models in the consulting, industrial, and governmental sectors." --Scott Bair, November-December issue of Groundwater