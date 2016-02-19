Applied Geotechnology
1st Edition
A Text for Students and Engineers on Rock Excavation and Related Topics
Description
Applied Geotechnology deals with rock excavation and related topics such as the stability of soil and rock slopes, earthquakes, and earthquake engineering. Some basic ideas and fundamentals that are applicable to specific aspects of geotechnical engineering are described. Blasting technology is also discussed. along with water supply, oil and gas storage, the disposal of radioactive wastes, and the effects of mining on the surface environment. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with a look at rock excavation by blasting, with emphasis on the blasting action of an explosive charge in solid material as well as the process of detonation in a high explosive. Vibrations and noise generated by blasting and other engineering processes are also considered, along with the techniques used in rock and earth excavation such as down-the-hole drilling, rotary rock drilling, roller-bit drilling, and rotary-percussive rock drilling. The following chapters focus on rock ripping and cutting; rapid tunnelling; the environmental and engineering aspects of the movement and control of groundwater; underground storage of oil and gas; pillar support of underground excavations; and ground-reinforcement techniques. The final chapter is devoted to ground movement, caving, and subsidence. This monograph is written primarily for engineers and is intended as a class text for first- and second-year students of geological, mining, and civil engineering at university and technical college.
Table of Contents
1. Rock Excavation by Blasting—I: The Blasting Action of an Explosive Charge in Solid Material
Detonation
Stress Waves Due to Blasting
Shock Waves
Plastic Flow
Radial Cracks
Elastic Waves
Fracture Processes in Blasting
Scabbing
The "Equivalent Cavity"
Formation of the "Break Angle"
Crater Blasting
Geometry of Blast Craters
Radius of Crushed Zone around a Spherical Charge
Crater Formation Using Nuclear Explosives
Computation of Crater Geometry in Nuclear Blasting
Empirical Scaling of Crater Geometry
Single-Charge Apparent Crater Shape
Shape of Row-Charge Crater
True Crater Size and Shape
Blasting with Low Explosives
Coupling, Attenuation, and Transmission of Blast Energy through the Confining Medium
Impedance
Coupling
Attenuation of Blast Energy
Effects of Charge Shape on Coupling and Attenuation
Decking and Decoupling
Effects of Stemming the Charge
References and Bibliography
2. Rock Excavation by Blasting—II: Explosives, Blasting Agents, and Explosive Substitutes
Low Explosives
High Explosives
Dynamites
Ammonia Dynamites
Blasting Gelatines
Blasting Powders
Blasting Agents
An-FO Mixes
Water Gel or Slurry Explosives
Igniting and Detonating the Explosive Charge
Military Explosives
Liquid Explosives
LOX
Explosive Substitutes
The Cardox System
Air-Blasting System
The Blasting Action of Cardox and Compressed-Air Discharges
References and Bibliography
3. Rock Excavation by Blasting—III: Outline of Blasting Technology
The Evolution of Blasting Technology
Tunnel Blasting
Angled Cuts
Parallel-Hole Cuts
Burn Cut
Cylinder Cuts
Fragmentation and Throw-in Parallel Cut Blasting
Mechanical Cutting
Rotary Raise, Shaft, and Tunnel Borers
Quarry Bench Blasting
Crater Blasting and Trenching
Pre-Splitting and Smoothwall Blasting
Smoothwall Blasting
Pre-Splitting
Selection of Explosives
Strength of Explosives
Ballistic Mortar Test
Trauzl Lead-Block Test
Submarine Testing of Explosives
Industrial Strength Ratings
Criteria for Selecting an Explosive
Detonation Velocity
Density
Detonation Pressure
Water Resistance
Fume Class
Choice of Explosive
Determination of Charge Weight Required in Rock Blasting
Single Charges
Crater Methods of Blast Design
Livingston Formula
Design of Crater Cuts—Hino's Method
Blasting to a Free Face. Determination of Charge Weight
Distribution of the Charge
Initiation of the Blast
Detonation Systems
Designing Blast Patterns
Burden
Spacing between Holes
Optimum Length of Hole
The Blast Pattern
Blast Design Procedure
Placing the Charge in Underground Blasting
Pneumatic Cartridge Loaders
Placing the Charge in Surface Blasting
Perimeter Holes in Smoothwall Blasting
Bench and Open-Pit Blasting
Bulk-Loading Techniques
Powder Factor
Computer Analysis of Blast Design
References and Bibliography
4. Vibrations and D Noise from Blasting and Other Engineering Processes
Engineering and the Urban Environment
Criteria for Structural Damage Due to Ground Vibrations
Air-Blast
Blast Ground-Wave Propagation Laws
Site Factors
Scaling Factor for Ground Vibrations
Recording Ground Vibrations from Blasting
Field Observation Procedure
Vibration Sources Other than Blasting
Ground Vibrations Due to Pile Driving
Subjective Assessment of Ground Vibrations
Minimizing the Effects of Ground Vibrations
Protection against Ground Vibrations from Other Sources
References and Bibliography
5. Excavation Technology—I: Small-Bore Rock Drilling
Penetration of Rock by Mechanical Means
Percussive Methods
Mechanical Arrangements for Percussive Drilling
Energy Transmission in Percussive Drilling
Energy Losses in the Drill-Rods
Rock Penetration by Percussive Drill-Bit
Force-Displacement Characteristic
Effect of Bit Shape
Effects of Thrust
Down-the-Hole Drilling
Rotary Rock Drilling
Rotary Bits for Small Blast-Holes
Performance Characteristics of Rotary Drag-Bits
Cutting Action in Drag-Bit Drilling
Rotary-Percussive Rock Drilling
Cutting Action in Rotary-Percussive Drilling
References and Bibliography
6. Excavation Technology—II: Rotary Roller-Bit Drilling
Roller-Bit Drilling
Roller-Bits
Application of Roller-Bit Drills
Performance Characteristics of Rotary Roller-Bit Drills
Effects of Thrust
Effect of Rotary Speed
Effect of Drill Fluid
The Rock-Penetration Process in Rotary Roller-Bit Drilling
Diamond Drilling
Diamond Drag-Bit
Performance Characteristics of Diamond Drills
Rock Penetration by Diamond Drill-Bit
References and Bibliography
7. Excavation Technology—III: Rock Ripping and Cutting
Rock-Cutting Machines
Chain Cutters
Disc Rock-Cutters
Rock-Plows
Wedge Penetration in Rock Machining
Rock-Wedge Interaction in the Brittle Regime
Rock-Wedge Interaction in the Ductile Regime
Effect of Rate of Loading
Rock Cutting by Impact
Penetration of Rock by Three-Dimensional Indentors
Assessment of Rock Reaction to Mechanical Attack
References and Bibliography
8. Excavation Technology—IV: Rapid Tunneling
The Evolution of Tunneling Techniques
Soft-Ground Tunneling Machines
Hard-Rock Tunnel Borers
Experiments with Disc Cutters
Ancillary Problems in Hard-Rock Tunnel Boring
Estimating the Projected Advance Rate of Mechanical Tunnel Borers
New Methods of Penetrating Rock
Penetration by Vibration
Hydraulic Jet Cutting
Cavitation Erosion
Ground Penetration by Projectile Impact
Penetration of Rock by Explosive Shaped-Charges
Explosion Drilling
Rock Fracture by Electrical Means
Electrothermal Techniques
Electroshock Impact
Microwave Drills
Chemical Rock Weakeners
Direct Thermal Techniques
Rock Spalling, Melting, and Vaporization
Rock Penetration by Flame Jets
Plasma Jets
Electron Beams
Lasers
Rock Melting
The Subterrene
Comparison of "Exotic" Rock-Penetration Systems
References and Bibliography
9. Movement and Control of Groundwater—I: Environmental Aspects
Water Management
The Hydrological Cycle
Determination of Groundwater Flow Characteristics
Underground Water Reserves
Artificial Recharge
Use of Aquifers in Artificial Recharge
Injection of Recharge Water
Groundwater Quality
Alternatives to Groundwater Management
References and Bibliography
10. Movement and Control of Groundwater—II: Engineering Aspects
Groundwater Flow Characteristics
Piezometers
Recording Groundwater Flow Characteristics
Flow Nets
Groundwater Control and Slope Stability
Seepage Pressures and Uplift Forces
Seepage through Earth and Rockfill Dams and Embankments
Mine Hydrology
Tunneling under Saturated Areas
Sealing-off Groundwater
Grouting
Grouting Procedure
Sealing-Off by Freezing
Layout of Freezing System for Shaft Sinking
Design Criteria in the Freezing Process
Excavation and Support of the Frozen Ground
Alternatives to Brine Systems
References and Bibliography
11. Underground Storage of Oil and Gas
Storage at High Pressure
Storage at Low Temperature
General Classification of Gas- and Oil-Storage Systems Underground
Aquifers
Salt Cavities
Mined Caverns
Existing Mines
Layout of Mined Caverns
Pressure Tunnels
Covered Surface Pits
General Principles of Underground Storage of Petroleum Products
Fixed Water-Bed
Mobile Water-Bed
Product Migration
Prevention of Leakage
Engineering Properties of Frozen Ground
The Mechanical Properties of Ice
Deformation of Ice under Load
Ultimate Strength of Ice
The Effects of Impurities
Stresses around Underground Storage Caverns
Monitoring the In Situ State of Stress
Hawkes Vibrating Wire Stressmeter
Monitoring by Microseismic Technique
Environmental Factors in Oil and Gas Storage
References and Bibliography
12. The Disposal of Waste Materials
Dumping Solid Wastes
Dumping Materials Liable to Fire
Dumping Dry Dusty Materials
Protection of Waste Dumps against Surface Erosion and Runoff
Open-Pit Strip Mines
Solid-Liquid Waste Materials
Coal-Mine Debris
Colliery Slurry Lagoons
Tailings Dams
Upstream Method of Construction
Downstream Method of Construction
Centerline Method of Construction
Failure of Mill-Tailings Dams
Shear Slide Failure
Liquefaction
Piping Failure
Underground Disposal of Waste Materials
Mechanical Stowing
Pneumatic Stowing
Hydraulic Stowing
Underground Disposal of Radioactive Wastes
Types of Radioactive Waste
Proposed Methods of Disposal
Protective Engineered Barriers
Protective Geological Barriers
Alternative Geological Formations
Possible Thermal Effects
Repository Design for Long-Term Storage
Safety Considerations
The Oklo Phenomenon
References and Bibliography
13. Pillar Support of Underground Excavations
Pillar Support Systems
Whole Workings
Pillar Robbing
Broken Workings
Layout of Room and Pillar Systems
Evolution of Room and Pillar Practice
Effect of Depth on Pillar Dimensions
Room and Pillar Coal-Workings outside Britain
Strata Control in Narrow Excavations
Fracture Control
Pressure Relief
Strata Control in the Broken Workings
The Yield-Pillar Technique
The Design of Pillar Support Systems
Determination of Pillar Loads
Stress Concentrations
Tributary-Area Theory
The Strength of Rock Pillars
Effect of the Width/Height Ratio
Effect of Roof and Floor Strata
Modes of Pillar Failure
Creep
Pillar Collapse
References and Bibliography
14. Ground-Reinforcement Techniques
Gunite
Shotcrete
Tension Reinforcement
Rock-Bolts
Types of Rock-Bolt
Slit-Rod and Wedge
Expansion Shell
Expansion Shell and Plug
Typical Modes of Application
Bolting in Hard-Rock Tunnels
Bolting in Stratified Sediments
Theory of Rock-Bolt Action in Laminated Sediments
Bolting in Discontinuous Ground
General Theory of Rock-Bolt Action
Empirical Approaches to the Design of Rock-Bolt Systems
Photoelastic Models
Field Studies
Bolt Tension Fall-off
Grouted Bolts
Theoretical Stress Distribution on Grouted Bolts
Optimum Length of Bolt
Determination of System Dimensions
Anchorage Systems in Weak Ground
Split-Set Rock-Bolts
Anchorage Testing
References and Bibliography
15. Ground Movement, Caving, and Subsidence
Surface Ground Movement and the Human Environment
Mining Systems Involving Caving
Caving in Bedded Deposits
Longwall Mining
Equilibrium of Supported Roof in Longwall Caving
Top Slicing
Caving in Massive Deposits
Sublevel Caving
The Notch Effect
Gravity Flow of Caved Rock
Block Caving
Rock Mechanics Aspects of Block Caving
Ground Movement Theories
The Arch Theory
Dome Theories
Beam Theories
Plastic Flow Theory
Trough Theories
The Subsidence Profile
Effects of Width of Extraction and Depth of Workings
Angle of Draw
Angle of Slide
Effects of Faulting on the Angle of Draw
Effects of Inclination on the Angle of Draw
Effect of Thickness of Seam Extracted and of Goaf Support
Prediction of the Complete Subsidence Profile
Ground Strain Profiles
The Time Factor in Subsidence Ground Movements
Effects of the Traveling Wave on the Surface
Restricted Workings
Support Afforded by Block Pillar Workings
Effects of Alternative Layout
Workings in Adjacent Seams
References and Bibliography
Epilogue
New Horizons in Geotechnology
The Future of Mining Technology
The Utilization of Underground Space
Author Index
Subject Index
