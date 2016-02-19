Applied Geophysics, U. S. S. R. illustrates a collection of selected papers that demonstrates methods in geophysical research. The journal presents the developments, done by Russian scientists, in the field of geophysics with bias toward the application of geophysical methods to the search for oil. The compendium is divided into four parts encompassing 17 chapters. The articles are grouped into topics that discuss seismic methods, gravimetry, electrical sonde methods, and geophysical methods of logging. Certain chapters focus on simplified methods for determining the intensities of purely longitudinal waves and how the different parameters of the medium affect their frequency rate. The methods for measuring the force of gravity at sea; methods of electrical exploration in inaccessible regions of Siberia; and studies on use of radioactive logging in bore-hole investigations are covered as well. The book will be of interest to geophysicists, geologists, applied physicists, and students of physics and geology.

Table of Contents



Editor's foreword

Part I — Seismology

1. Intensities of Refracted and Reflected Longitudinal Waves at Angles of Incidence below Critical

2. Method and Techniques of Using Stereographic Projections for Solving Spatial Problems in Geometrical Seismics

3. Multiple Reflected Waves

4. Diffracted Seismic Waves

Part II - Gravimetry

5. The Influence of Disturbing Accelerations When Measuring the force of Gravity at Sea Using a Static Gravimeter

6. Evaluating the Accuracy of a Gravimetric Survey, Selecting the Rational Density of the Observation Network and Cross-Sections of Isoanomalies of the force of Gravity

Part III — Electrical Sonde Methods

7. Theoretical Bases of Electrical Probing With an Apparatus Immersed in Water

8. The Use of New Methods of Electrical Exploration in Siberia

9. The Method of Curved Electrical Probes

10. The Use of the Loop Method (Spir) in Exploring Buried Structures

11. Allowance for the Influence of Vertical and Inclined Surfaces of Separation When Interpreting Electric Probings

Part IV — Oil Geophysics

12. Some Problems of Gas Logging Estimation of Gas Saturation of Rocks

13. Luminescence Logging

14. Optical Methods of Bore-Hole Investigation

15. Determining the Permeability of Oil-Bearing Strata from the Specific Resistance

16. New Types of Well Resistivity-Meters

17. The Use of Accelerators of Charged Particles in Investigating Bore-Holes by the Methods of Radioactive Logging

Author Index

Subject Index



