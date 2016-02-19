Applied Geophysics in Hydrogeological and Engineering Practice, Volume 44

Engineering geology and hydrogeology are applied sciences which utilize other applied sciences such as geophysics to solve practical problems. The book is written in the monograph format with seven chapters. The first chapter introduces the engineering and hydrogeological tasks to be discussed in the book. Relations between the physical, geomechanical and hydrogeological parameters are discussed in chapters three and five. Methods for field measurements and interpretation of field data are discussed in chapters four and six. Some special methods not routinely used in current practice are discussed in chapter seven. To illustrate and analyze the various applications, the authors have drawn from the extensive literature including many studies not previously described in english texts. Theoretical analyzes are supplemented by numerous examples.

This book is addressed to university students of geology especially engineering geology and hydrogeology, geophysics and earth sciences, and post graduate, reseachers, and practising engineering geologists, geotechnical engineers, and hydrogeologists.