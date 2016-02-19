Applied Geophysics in Hydrogeological and Engineering Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444889362, 9780080870359

Applied Geophysics in Hydrogeological and Engineering Practice, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: W.E. Kelly S. Mareš
eBook ISBN: 9780080870359
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th January 1993
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Introduction. 2. Selected Hydrogeological and Engineering- Geological Terms and their Relationship to the Geophysical Properties of Rocks. Principal Hydrogeological Terms. Engineering-Geological Characterization of Rocks and Rock Masses. Physical Properties of Rocks. 3. Geophysical Surveys for Hydrogeological Purposes. Hydrogeological Structures and their Geophysical Models. Determination of Hydrogeological Parameters of Geological and Water Bodies by Geophysical Methods. 4. Methods, Techniques and Organization of Surveys in Hydrogeological Studies. Regional and Detailed Hydrogeological Surveys. Special Hydrogeological Surveys. Hydrogeology of Mineral Deposits. Special Hydrogeology. Logging of Hydrogeological Wells. 5. Geophysical Surveys for Engineering-Geological Purposes. Physical State of Rock and its Evaluation Using Geophysical Methods. Stress and Strain States in Rock Massifs. 6. Geophysical Surveys in Engineering-Geologic Investigations. Compilation of Engineering-Geologic Maps. Slope Stability. Communication and Pipe Lines. Foundation Investigations for Building. Hydraulic Structures. Investigation for Nuclear Power Plants. Investigation for Underground Structures. Hydrogeological and Civil Engineering Problems from an Environmental Point of View. 7. Special Geophysical Methods. Remote Sensing. Surface Geothermal Measurements by Infrared Thermal Sensors. Radar. Radiowave Profiling RWP. Geoacoustic Method. Seismological and Microseismological Methods. Seismic Methods Using Vibrators (Vibration Methods) Atmogeochemical Methods. Logging with an Electric Cone Penetrometer. The VDL Variant of Acoustic Logging. References. Index.

Description

Engineering geology and hydrogeology are applied sciences which utilize other applied sciences such as geophysics to solve practical problems. The book is written in the monograph format with seven chapters. The first chapter introduces the engineering and hydrogeological tasks to be discussed in the book. Relations between the physical, geomechanical and hydrogeological parameters are discussed in chapters three and five. Methods for field measurements and interpretation of field data are discussed in chapters four and six. Some special methods not routinely used in current practice are discussed in chapter seven. To illustrate and analyze the various applications, the authors have drawn from the extensive literature including many studies not previously described in english texts. Theoretical analyzes are supplemented by numerous examples.

This book is addressed to university students of geology especially engineering geology and hydrogeology, geophysics and earth sciences, and post graduate, reseachers, and practising engineering geologists, geotechnical engineers, and hydrogeologists.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870359

Reviews

@qu:...I am glad to have this book on my shelf. @source:Engineering Geology @qu:...the book is to be recommended to anybody interested in the increasingly important subject of environmental geophysics. @source:Pure and Applied Geophysics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.E. Kelly Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil Engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, W348 Nebraska Hall, Lincoln, NE 68508-0531, USA

S. Mareš Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Geophysics, Charles University, Albertov 6, Prague 2, Czechoslovakia

