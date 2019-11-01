Applied Genomics and Public Health examines the interdisciplinary and growing area of how evidence-based genomic knowledge can be applied to public health, population health, healthcare and health policies. The book gathers experts from a variety of disciplines, including life sciences (biology, public health, genetics), social sciences (law, sociology, political science), and health care (medicine, nursing, public health) to develop a comprehensive overview of the field. In addition, the book delves into subjects such as pharmacogenomics, genethics, big data, data translation and analysis, economic evaluation, genomic awareness and education, sociology, pricing and reimbursement, policy measures and economic evaluation in genomic medicine.

This book is essential reading for researchers and students exploring applications of genomics to population and public health. In addition, it is ideal for those in the biomedical sciences, medical sociologists, healthcare professionals, nurses, regulatory bodies and health economists interested in learning more about this growing field.