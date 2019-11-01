Applied Genomics and Public Health
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Genomic Medicine and Public Health Genomics
2. Pharmacogenomics and individualized therapy
3. Genomics of Rare diseases
4. Cancer genomics
5. Genetic epidemiology
6. Genome Informatics solutions in Genomic Medicine
7. Big data translation, analysis and storage in Genomic Medicine
8. Genomic data sharing
9. Mapping the stakeholders environment in Genomic Medicine
10. Genomics literacy in healthcare professionals
11. Raising genomic awareness among general public
12. Genethics and Public Health Genomics
13. Economic Evaluation and Public Health Genomics
14. Pricing, budget allocation and reimbursement in Genomic Medicine
15. Genetic counseling
16. Genomics and Psychology
17. Genomics and Sociology
18. Marketing strategies in Genomics
19. Regulatory aspects of Genomic Medicine and Pharmacogenomics
20. Future directions
Description
Applied Genomics and Public Health examines the interdisciplinary and growing area of how evidence-based genomic knowledge can be applied to public health, population health, healthcare and health policies. The book gathers experts from a variety of disciplines, including life sciences (biology, public health, genetics), social sciences (law, sociology, political science), and health care (medicine, nursing, public health) to develop a comprehensive overview of the field. In addition, the book delves into subjects such as pharmacogenomics, genethics, big data, data translation and analysis, economic evaluation, genomic awareness and education, sociology, pricing and reimbursement, policy measures and economic evaluation in genomic medicine.
This book is essential reading for researchers and students exploring applications of genomics to population and public health. In addition, it is ideal for those in the biomedical sciences, medical sociologists, healthcare professionals, nurses, regulatory bodies and health economists interested in learning more about this growing field.
Key Features
- Explores the growing application of genomics to population and public health
- Features internationally renowned contributors from a variety of related fields
- Contains chapters on important topics such as genomic data sharing, genethics and public health genomics, genomics and sociology, and regulatory aspects of genomic medicine and pharmacogenomics
Readership
Public health researchers and students looking to get a greater understanding of applied genomics. Academics from various disciplines, such as medicine and biomedical sciences. Healthcare professionals and nurses, regulatory bodies and health economists will find this book useful
About the Editors
George Patrinos Editor
Dr. George Patrinos is an Associate Professor at the University of Patras School of Health Sciences (Department of Pharmacy) in Patras, Greece with Adjunct positions in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates. His research interests span the fields of molecular diagnostics, high-throughput mutation screening, the development of online mutation diagnostic tools, and the implementation of genomics in healthcare, particularly for health systems in developing countries. George Patrinos has published more than 170 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to genetics, genomic medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and social and economic evaluation for genomic medicine. Dr. Patrinos is also the co-author of Economic Evaluation in Genomic Medicine (2015) and co-Editor of Molecular Diagnostics, Second Edition (2009), both published by Elsevier, and serves as Communicating Editor for the journal Human Mutation. Additionally, he is co-organizer of the international meeting series “Golden Helix Symposia” and “Golden Helix Pharmacogenomics Days”. Prof. Dr. George P. Patrinos; University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacy, Patras, Greece; United Arab Emirates University, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology, Al-Ain, UAE; Erasmus University Medical Center, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology – Bioinformatics Unit, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pharmacogenomics and Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, University of Patras, Greece