Applied Finite Mathematics presents the fundamentals of finite mathematics in a style tailored for beginners, but at the same time covers the subject matter in sufficient depth so that the student can see a rich variety of realistic and relevant applications. Applications in fields such as business, biology, behavioral sciences, and social sciences are included.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to set theory, explaining concepts such as sets and union and intersection of sets as well as counting elements in sets. The next chapter deals with coordinate systems and graphs, along with applications of linear equations and graphs of linear inequalities. The discussion then turns to linear programming; matrices and linear systems; probability; and statistics. Examples of applications are given, including those of game theory, Markov chains, and probability. The final chapter is devoted to computers and programming languages such as FORTRAN.

This monograph is intended for students and instructors of applied mathematics.