Applied Ergonomics Handbook focuses on the applications of applied ergonomics, including workstation analysis, comfort in the industry, and layout of machines and panels.

The book first tackles the industrial use of ergonomics, general framework and workstation analysis, and displays. Discussions focus on types of display, approach of ergonomics, workstation analysis, checklist caveat, ergonomics and industry, applying ergonomics, and ergonomics in the firm. The book then elaborates on controls, layout of panels and machines, layout of work spaces, and seating in industry.

The manuscript takes a look at thermal comfort in industry, noise in industry, lighting of work places, inspection and human efficiency, and ergonomics versus accidents. Topics include environmental stress, perceptual and physical limitations, lighting and performance, fatigue and efficiency, design of inspection tasks, principles of good lighting, sound and its measurement, annoying effects of noise, effects on the ear and work, body temperature regulation, and coping with extremes of temperature.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the applications of ergonomics.