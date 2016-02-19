Applied Ergonomics Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780902852389, 9781483183992

Applied Ergonomics Handbook

1st Edition

Volume 1

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483183992
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 126
Description

Applied Ergonomics Handbook focuses on the applications of applied ergonomics, including workstation analysis, comfort in the industry, and layout of machines and panels.

The book first tackles the industrial use of ergonomics, general framework and workstation analysis, and displays. Discussions focus on types of display, approach of ergonomics, workstation analysis, checklist caveat, ergonomics and industry, applying ergonomics, and ergonomics in the firm. The book then elaborates on controls, layout of panels and machines, layout of work spaces, and seating in industry.

The manuscript takes a look at thermal comfort in industry, noise in industry, lighting of work places, inspection and human efficiency, and ergonomics versus accidents. Topics include environmental stress, perceptual and physical limitations, lighting and performance, fatigue and efficiency, design of inspection tasks, principles of good lighting, sound and its measurement, annoying effects of noise, effects on the ear and work, body temperature regulation, and coping with extremes of temperature.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the applications of ergonomics.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction and Acknowledgements

2 Chapter 1 The Industrial Use of Ergonomics

9 Chapter 2 General Framework and Workstation Analysis

18 Chapter 3 Displays

27 Chapter 4 Controls

39 Chapter 5 Layout of Panels and Machines

45 Chapter 6 Layout of Work Spaces

53 Chapter 7 Seating in Industry

60 Chapter 8 Thermal Comfort in Industry

67 Chapter 9 Noise in Industry

73 Chapter 10 Lighting of Work Places

85 Chapter 11 Inspection and Human Efficiency

91 Chapter 12 Ergonomics Versus Accidents

97 Chapter 13 Design of Work for the Disabled

101 Chapter 14 Work Organization

114 Chapter 15 Systems Design

