Applied Electrostatics (ICAES 2004) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445847, 9780080527420

Applied Electrostatics (ICAES 2004)

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fifth International Conference on Applied Electrostatics

Authors: SUN KEPING Gefei Yu
Paperback ISBN: 9780080445847
eBook ISBN: 9780080527420
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st December 2004
Page Count: 400
Description

This proceedings contains papers presented at the 5th International Conference on Applied Electrostatics held in Shanghai, China on November 2--5,2004. The ICAES 2004 Conference is of wide interest, as is shown by the contributions received from 11 countries and districts throughout the world. About 90 researchers attend the conference and more than 100 papers were submitted for presentation in the proceedings.

The paper sessions covered following topics:

  • fundamentals and physics
  • applications (precipitation, pollution control, spray, separation, material, Ozone, etc.)
  • hazards and problems
  • biology technology
  • electrets
  • measuring technology
  • electromagnetic compatibility and others

These papers demonstrated recent research level and developing trends of the entire electrostatic field.

About the Author

Gefei Yu

