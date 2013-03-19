Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid
1st Edition
Implementing Security Controls into the Modern Power Infrastructure
Description
Many people think of the Smart Grid as a power distribution group built on advanced smart metering—but that’s just one aspect of a much larger and more complex system. The "Smart Grid" requires new technologies throughout energy generation, transmission and distribution, and even the homes and businesses being served by the grid. This also represents new information paths between these new systems and services, all of which represents risk, requiring a more thorough approach to where and how cyber security controls are implemented.
This insight provides a detailed architecture of the entire Smart Grid, with recommended cyber security measures for everything from the supply chain to the consumer.
- Discover the potential of the Smart Grid
- Learn in depth about its systems
- See its vulnerabilities and how best to protect it
This book is be geared toward Control Systems operators and IS and IT professionals who are trying to apply security controls to the complex and rapidly evolving Smart.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
About the Technical Editor
Foreword by Troels Oerting
Foreword by Robert P. Lockhart
Introduction
Book overview and key learning points
Book audience
Diagrams and Figures
What’s in the Book
References
Chapter 1. What is the Smart Grid?
Energy demands
Grid resilience
Environmental performance
Operational efficiencies
Common components of the Smart Grid
Pitfalls of the Smart Grid
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Smart Grid Network Architecture
Bulk and distributed generation architectures
Transmission and distribution architecture
Advanced metering architecture
In-home systems
Microgrids
System interdependencies
Protocols
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Hacking the Smart Grid
Motive
Identifying a target
Vulnerability
Attack tools
Attack methods
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Privacy Concerns with the Smart Grid
Personal data
References
Chapter 5. Security Models for SCADA, ICS, and Smart Grid
NISTIR 7628 Smart Grid cyber security architecture
EU M/490 and the SGCG reference architecture for the Smart Grid
IEEE 2030-2011 Smart Grid power system, communication technology, and information technology reference diagrams
ISA-62443 (also known as ISA-SP99): zones and conduits and Smart Grids
Mapping security requirements to Smart Grid environments
A simplified Smart Grid reference model
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Securing the Smart Grid
Implementing security control within Smart Grid endpoints
Establishing strong boundaries and zone separation
Protecting data and applications within the Smart Grid
Situational awareness
Use case: defending against Shamoon
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Securing the Supply Chain
Smart Grid supply chain
References
Chapter 8. The Future of the Grid
The challenge of making predictions
Value of personal data
Future cyber security considerations
The future of cyber security countermeasures
Summary
References
Appendix A. Reference Models and Architectures
Smart Grid cyber security reference model
Smart Grid cyber security design template
Generation cyber security reference model (detail)
Generation cyber security design template (detail)
NISTIR 7628 guidelines for Smart Grid cyber security
SGCG reference architecture for the Smart Grid
Applying endpoint security controls
Applying network security controls
Applying data integrity and protection controls
References
Appendix B. Continued Reading
Smart Grid Security: An end-to-end view of security in the new electrical grid, by Gilbert N. Sorebo and Michael C. Echols
Industrial Network Security: Securing critical infrastructure networks for Smart Grid, SCADA, and other industrial control systems, by Eric D. Knapp
Securing the Smart Grid: Next generation power grid security, by Tony Flick and Justin Morehouse
Smart Grid: Integrating renewable, distributed, and efficient energy, by Fereidoon P. Sioshansi
Cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems: SCADA, DCS, PLC, HMI, and SIS, by Tyson Macaulay and Bryan Singer
NISTIR 7628 guidelines for Smart Grid Cyber Security
SGCG report on reference architecture for the Smart Grid
IEEE guide for Smart Grid interoperability of energy technology and information technology operation with the Electric Power System (EPS), end-use applications, and loads
References
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 19th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046382
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597499989
Eric Knapp
Eric D. Knapp is a globally recognized expert in industrial control systems cyber security, and continues to drive the adoption of new security technology in order to promote safer and more reliable automation infrastructures. He firsst specialized in industrial control cyber security while at Nitrosecurity, where he focused on the collection and correlation of SCADA and ICS data for the detection of advanced threats against these environments. He was later responsible for the development and implementation of end-to-end ICS cyber security solutions for McAfee, Inc. in his role as Global Director for Critical Infrastructure Markets. He is currently the Director of Strategic Alliances for Wurldtech Security Technologies, where he continues to promote the advancement of embedded security technology in order to better protect SCADA, ICS and other connected, real-time devices.
He is a long-time advocate of improved industrial control system cyber security and participates in many Critical Infrastructure industry groups, where he brings a wealth of technology expertise. He has over 20 years of experience in Infromation Technology, specializing in industrial automation technologies, infrastructure security, and applied Ethernet protocols as well as the design and implementation of Intrusion Prevention Systems and Security Information and Event Management systems in both enterprise and industrial networks. In addition to his work in information security, he is an award-winning author of cition. He studied at the University of New Hampshire and the University of London.
He can be found on Twitter @ericdknapp
Director of Critical Infrastructure Markets for NitroSecurity
Raj Samani
Raj Samani is an active member of the Information Security industry, through involvement with numerous initiatives to improve the awareness and application of security in business and society. He is currently working as the VP, Chief Technical Officer for McAfee EMEA, having previously worked as the Chief Information Security Officer for a large public sector organisation in the UK and was recently inducted into the Infosecurity Europe Hall of Fame (2012).
He previously worked across numerous public sector organisations, in many cyber security and research orientated working groups across Europe. Examples include the midata Interoperability Board, as well as representing DIGITALEUROPE on the Smart Grids Reference Group established by the European Commission in support of the Smart Grid Mandate.
In addition, Raj is currently the Cloud Security Alliance’s Strategic Advisor for EMEA having previously served as the Vice President for Communications in the ISSA UK Chapter where he presided over the award of Chapter Communications Programme of the Year 2008 and 2009, having previously established the UK mentoring programme. He is also on the advisory council for the Infosecurity Europe show, Infosecurity Magazine, and expert on both searchsecurity.co.uk, and Infosec portal, and regular columnist on Computer Weekly. He has had numerous security papers published, and appeared on television (ITV and More4) commenting on computer security issues. He has also provided assistance in the 2006 RSA Wireless Security Survey and part of the consultation committee for the RIPA Bill (Part 3).
VP, CTO for McAfee EMEA; CLAS, CISSP, CEH, MCSE, CCSA, CCSE-NG, CCA, CCNA
"…it’s a thorough overview of both the problem of smart grid security and what you need to do to address it. And it’s not presented in some abstracted, high-level policy fashion – after reading this book, you will have a proper understanding of the work that needs to be done."--Network Security Newsletter, October 2013
"Computer security professionals Knapp and Samani warn that the smart electrical grid now being planned and designed will be vulnerable to attack."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"…looking for a detailed and technical introduction to smart grid security and a synopsis of the security and privacy issues, Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid: Implementing Security Controls into the Modern Power Infrastructure is a great place to start."--RSAConference.com, April 8, 2013