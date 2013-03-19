Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597499989, 9780124046382

Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid

1st Edition

Implementing Security Controls into the Modern Power Infrastructure

Authors: Eric Knapp Raj Samani
eBook ISBN: 9780124046382
Paperback ISBN: 9781597499989
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 19th March 2013
Page Count: 224
Description

Many people think of the Smart Grid as a power distribution group built on advanced smart metering—but that’s just one aspect of a much larger and more complex system. The "Smart Grid" requires new technologies throughout energy generation, transmission and distribution, and even the homes and businesses being served by the grid. This also represents new information paths between these new systems and services, all of which represents risk, requiring a more thorough approach to where and how cyber security controls are implemented.

This insight provides a detailed architecture of the entire Smart Grid, with recommended cyber security measures for everything from the supply chain to the consumer.

Key Features

  • Discover the potential of the Smart Grid
  • Learn in depth about its systems
  • See its vulnerabilities and how best to protect it

Readership

This book is be geared toward Control Systems operators and IS and IT professionals who are trying to apply security controls to the complex and rapidly evolving Smart.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

About the Technical Editor

Foreword by Troels Oerting

Foreword by Robert P. Lockhart

Introduction

Book overview and key learning points

Book audience

Diagrams and Figures

What’s in the Book

References

Chapter 1. What is the Smart Grid?

Energy demands

Grid resilience

Environmental performance

Operational efficiencies

Common components of the Smart Grid

Pitfalls of the Smart Grid

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Smart Grid Network Architecture

Bulk and distributed generation architectures

Transmission and distribution architecture

Advanced metering architecture

In-home systems

Microgrids

System interdependencies

Protocols

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Hacking the Smart Grid

Motive

Identifying a target

Vulnerability

Attack tools

Attack methods

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Privacy Concerns with the Smart Grid

Personal data

References

Chapter 5. Security Models for SCADA, ICS, and Smart Grid

NISTIR 7628 Smart Grid cyber security architecture

EU M/490 and the SGCG reference architecture for the Smart Grid

IEEE 2030-2011 Smart Grid power system, communication technology, and information technology reference diagrams

ISA-62443 (also known as ISA-SP99): zones and conduits and Smart Grids

Mapping security requirements to Smart Grid environments

A simplified Smart Grid reference model

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Securing the Smart Grid

Implementing security control within Smart Grid endpoints

Establishing strong boundaries and zone separation

Protecting data and applications within the Smart Grid

Situational awareness

Use case: defending against Shamoon

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Securing the Supply Chain

Smart Grid supply chain

References

Chapter 8. The Future of the Grid

The challenge of making predictions

Value of personal data

Future cyber security considerations

The future of cyber security countermeasures

Summary

References

Appendix A. Reference Models and Architectures

Smart Grid cyber security reference model

Smart Grid cyber security design template

Generation cyber security reference model (detail)

Generation cyber security design template (detail)

NISTIR 7628 guidelines for Smart Grid cyber security

SGCG reference architecture for the Smart Grid

Applying endpoint security controls

Applying network security controls

Applying data integrity and protection controls

References

Appendix B. Continued Reading

Smart Grid Security: An end-to-end view of security in the new electrical grid, by Gilbert N. Sorebo and Michael C. Echols

Industrial Network Security: Securing critical infrastructure networks for Smart Grid, SCADA, and other industrial control systems, by Eric D. Knapp

Securing the Smart Grid: Next generation power grid security, by Tony Flick and Justin Morehouse

Smart Grid: Integrating renewable, distributed, and efficient energy, by Fereidoon P. Sioshansi

Cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems: SCADA, DCS, PLC, HMI, and SIS, by Tyson Macaulay and Bryan Singer

NISTIR 7628 guidelines for Smart Grid Cyber Security

SGCG report on reference architecture for the Smart Grid

IEEE guide for Smart Grid interoperability of energy technology and information technology operation with the Electric Power System (EPS), end-use applications, and loads

References

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Eric Knapp

Eric D. Knapp is a globally recognized expert in industrial control systems cyber security, and continues to drive the adoption of new security technology in order to promote safer and more reliable automation infrastructures. He firsst specialized in industrial control cyber security while at Nitrosecurity, where he focused on the collection and correlation of SCADA and ICS data for the detection of advanced threats against these environments. He was later responsible for the development and implementation of end-to-end ICS cyber security solutions for McAfee, Inc. in his role as Global Director for Critical Infrastructure Markets. He is currently the Director of Strategic Alliances for Wurldtech Security Technologies, where he continues to promote the advancement of embedded security technology in order to better protect SCADA, ICS and other connected, real-time devices.

He is a long-time advocate of improved industrial control system cyber security and participates in many Critical Infrastructure industry groups, where he brings a wealth of technology expertise. He has over 20 years of experience in Infromation Technology, specializing in industrial automation technologies, infrastructure security, and applied Ethernet protocols as well as the design and implementation of Intrusion Prevention Systems and Security Information and Event Management systems in both enterprise and industrial networks. In addition to his work in information security, he is an award-winning author of cition. He studied at the University of New Hampshire and the University of London.

He can be found on Twitter @ericdknapp

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Critical Infrastructure Markets for NitroSecurity

Raj Samani

Raj Samani is an active member of the Information Security industry, through involvement with numerous initiatives to improve the awareness and application of security in business and society. He is currently working as the VP, Chief Technical Officer for McAfee EMEA, having previously worked as the Chief Information Security Officer for a large public sector organisation in the UK and was recently inducted into the Infosecurity Europe Hall of Fame (2012).

He previously worked across numerous public sector organisations, in many cyber security and research orientated working groups across Europe. Examples include the midata Interoperability Board, as well as representing DIGITALEUROPE on the Smart Grids Reference Group established by the European Commission in support of the Smart Grid Mandate.

In addition, Raj is currently the Cloud Security Alliance’s Strategic Advisor for EMEA having previously served as the Vice President for Communications in the ISSA UK Chapter where he presided over the award of Chapter Communications Programme of the Year 2008 and 2009, having previously established the UK mentoring programme. He is also on the advisory council for the Infosecurity Europe show, Infosecurity Magazine, and expert on both searchsecurity.co.uk, and Infosec portal, and regular columnist on Computer Weekly. He has had numerous security papers published, and appeared on television (ITV and More4) commenting on computer security issues. He has also provided assistance in the 2006 RSA Wireless Security Survey and part of the consultation committee for the RIPA Bill (Part 3).

Affiliations and Expertise

VP, CTO for McAfee EMEA; CLAS, CISSP, CEH, MCSE, CCSA, CCSE-NG, CCA, CCNA

Reviews

"…it’s a thorough overview of both the problem of smart grid security and what you need to do to address it. And it’s not presented in some abstracted, high-level policy fashion – after reading this book, you will have a proper understanding of the work that needs to be done."--Network Security Newsletter, October 2013
"Computer security professionals Knapp and Samani warn that the smart electrical grid now being planned and designed will be vulnerable to attack."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"…looking for a detailed and technical introduction to smart grid security and a synopsis of the security and privacy issues, Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid: Implementing Security Controls into the Modern Power Infrastructure is a great place to start."--RSAConference.com, April 8, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

